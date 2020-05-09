REITs Rally Despite Mounting Dividend Cuts

The rebound continued for U.S. equity markets this week despite another brutal week of unemployment data. Nearly a fifth of the American workforce has filed for jobless claims since mid-March.

The rebound continued for U.S. equity markets this week despite another brutal week of unemployment data that showed that more than 33 million Americans - a fifth of the workforce - have filed for unemployment claims in the last seven weeks as the coronavirus-related shutdowns continue to inflict a devastating - but hopefully temporary - impact on the American economy. Investors are wagering that WWII-levels of fiscal spending combined with unprecedented levels of monetary support can help to offset the economic pain from the coronavirus shutdowns amid discussions over another round of stimulus and debate over the "shape" of the eventual recovery.

Following a decline of 0.1% last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) ended the week higher by 3.4% while Mid-Cap (MDY) and Small-Cap (SLY) stocks delivered a second-straight week of strong gains of 5.6% and 4.0%, respectively. Real estate equities continued their recent rebound on the busiest week of real estate earnings season as more than 75 REITs reported earnings results and rent collection metrics. Strong rent collection metrics helped to offset the mounting list of dividend suspensions within the REIT sector, mostly concentrated in the retail and hotel sectors. After gaining 1.9% last week, the broad-based Equity REIT ETFs (VNQ) (SCHH) gained 1.6% on the week with 13 of 18 REIT sectors in positive territory while Mortgage REITs (REM) gained another 3.8% following gains of 6% last week.

Homebuilders and housing-related equities have led the recent rebound on mounting optimism that the housing industry will lead the eventual economic recovery amid a potential "suburban revival." Reports of a sharp rebound in home search activity on Zillow (Z) as well as another slate of encouraging results from homebuilders and strong rent collection metrics from residential REITs helped to lead the Hoya Capital Housing Index higher by roughly 6% on the week, topped only by the Energy (XLE) sector among major industry groups. Reports this week from mortgage REITs and encouraging housing demand data confirmed that the turmoil in the mortgage markets has subdued substantially over the last month, suggesting that the U.S. housing market - the largest single asset class in the world - could indeed be a source of unexpected resilience to buffer the pain during this ongoing recession.

Real Estate Earnings Hit High Gear

This week, we published Who Paid The Rent? Earnings Halftime Report. We've now passed the halfway point of the most newsworthy and consequential REIT earnings season in a decade. Rent collection and dividend plans have been the primary focus of investors, and we've seen a few "fireworks" in the last few days after a quiet first-half of earnings season. For residential, industrial, technology, and office REITs, rent collection and dividend suspensions have been largely a non-issue as each sector has collected over 90% of April rents and just two REITs - both small-caps - suspended their dividends. For retailers, if you're not essential, you're not probably paying the rent and dividend cuts have quickly mounted for mall, net lease, and shopping center REITs. Below, we have a full breakdown of this week's REIT earnings results including real-time rent collection metrics.

We've now tracked 41 equity REITs in our universe of 165 names to announce a cut or suspension of their dividends in addition to the majority of mortgage REITs that have announced dividend cuts or suspensions. Twelve more equity REITs were added to the Coronavirus Dividend Cut list this week including five retail REITs: Kimco (KIM), Retail Properties of America (RPAI), EPR Properties (EPR), Brixmor (BRX), and Weingarten (WRI); two healthcare REITs: New Senior (SNR) and Welltower (WELL); two hotel REITs Host Hotels (HST) and Sunstone Hotel (SHO), as well as billboard REIT Outfront (OUT), small-cap apartment REIT Independence Realty (IRT), and diversified REIT Colony Capital (CLNY). With roughly 30 REITs left to report, most of which are small-caps and more highly-levered names, we expect that we'll settle around 55 cuts by the end of Q1 earnings season.

Malls: Mall REITs were the worst-performing REIT sector this week ahead of their busiest week of earnings results that are expected to show rent collection well below 30% in April. Washington Prime (WPG) finished lower by 4% this week after announcing that it collected 30% of contractual base rent for April which was comprised of a 25% collection rate for enclosed mall properties and 50% for Open Air properties. WPG had previously eliminated its dividend back in April, joining the rest of the mall REIT sector besides Simon Property (SPG) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU) gained 4.2% this week after it announced that it collected roughly 20% of its retail rents but 90% of rents from its multifamily and office portfolios.

Shopping Centers: For retail REITs, it pays to be essential. Shopping center REITs eked out a gain this week on a week that saw reports from 10 REITs. Rent collection has averaged just shy of 60% in April, roughly consistent with the 54% of retail tenants that are currently open for business. Kite Realty (KRG) led the way with gains of 7.4% this week after announcing collection of 67% of April rents while Retail Properties of America dipped by more than 9.2% this week after suspending its dividend and noted that just 37% of its tenants are currently operational. Sector stalwarts Regency Centers (REG) gained 2.5% after reporting solid results while Federal Realty (FRT) finished modestly lower after announcing a collection of 53% of rents.

Net Lease: It's been a story of "haves and have-nots" in the net lease REIT sector this quarter with regard to rent collection. EPR Properties was one of two net lease REITs in the red this week announcing that it collected just 15% of April rents and suspended its dividend. Seritage Growth (SRG) plunged 9.4% this week after it announced that it collected less than half of April rents. On the flip side, Realty Income (O) gained 5.9% this week after it announced collection of 83% of April rents, while Store Capital (STOR) gained 4.1% after announcing collection of 68% of rents.

Healthcare: It was a similar story of winners and losers on a week that saw 14 healthcare REITs report earnings. Senior housing operating ("SHOP") properties have been the lone area of weakness with regard to rent collection and operating metrics. Skilled nursing REIT CareTrust (CTRE) surged 11.5% this week after it announced that it collected 99.3% of rent in April. Senior housing REITs had a tougher week, led to the downside by New Senior (SNR) which announced a 50% reduction in its quarterly dividend. Among the "Big 3" senior housing-focused REITs, Welltower (WELL) dipped 5.9%, Healthpeak (PEAK) declined by 3.6%, while Ventas (VTR) finished lower by 0.8%.

Hotels: "No Vacancy" has become "No Occupancy" for the hotel REIT sector, which sees the majority of the sector report results next week. For obvious reasons, results so far have been off-the-charts-bad, underscored by Sunstone Hotel's (SHO) report of just 2% occupancy in April. Much of the pain seems to be priced in, however, as the sector was little impacted by the average 23% plunge in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) reported in Q1 among the four REITs to report thus far. Host Hotels (HST) declined by 3.3% after it announced a suspension of its dividend. The only REIT so far to report both March and April metrics, Host saw 29% occupancy in March and just 12% occupancy in April, an indication of things to come this week.

Apartments: Outside of the most heavily-impacted REIT sectors, there was plenty of good news this week. Apartment REITs gained 4% this week after 10 REITs reported results with average rent collection of 96% in April. NexPoint Residential (NXRT) surged 12.9% this week after reporting that it collected 95% of April rents and has collected 88% of May rents thus far. UDR Inc. (UDR) and Mid-America (MAA) were also among the leaders this week after announcing rent collection of 96% and 98%, respectively. Small-cap Independence Realty (IRT) was the laggard after announcing plans to reduce its dividend from $.18 to $0.12, the only residential REIT to reduce or suspend dividends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Single-Family & Manufactured Housing: Single family rental REITs jumped more than 7% this week as rent collection within the SFR and manufactured housing sectors were similarly strong. Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) jumped 9.0% this week after announcing yesterday that it collected over 95% of the historical average April rents. For May, the rent collection rate improved to over 100% of the pre-COVID-19 historical average through the first five days of the month, and almost 109% of April's pace through day five. Manufactured housing REIT UMH Properties (UMH) gained 3.0% this week after announcing that it collected 94% of April rents.

Storage: One of the unexpected leaders in the REIT sector this year, self-storage REITs gained more than 4% this week led by an 8.2% jump from CubeSmart (CUBE), which announced that it collected 93% of April rents. Life Storage (LSI) gained 7.6% after it announced 94% rent collection in April while Extra Space (EXR) was higher by 5.2% after announcing 93% collection. National Storage (NSA) rounds out the earnings slate next week.

Office: The first sector to complete Q1 results, office REITs collected 92% of total rents in April with 94% of office rents collected. Despite this, office REITs have been laggards in 2020 on concerns about the long-term demand outlook as the pandemic could usher in a new "work from home "paradigm. Vornado (VNO) dipped 6.2% this week after reporting a collection of 83% of total rents, the lowest in the office REIT sector while Easterly Government (DEA) was among the leaders after announcing collection of nearly 100% of rents.

Industrial: Gaining more than 4% on the week, industrial REITs completed another solid quarter with rent collection of 92% in April. Americold (COLD) surged 20.2% on the week after the cold storage-focused REIT reported a "surge in demand" and was one of the few REITs to maintain full-year guidance. Meanwhile, sector stalwart Prologis (PLD) climbed into positive territory for the year with gains of 3.6%.

Data Center: Digital Realty (DLR) completed a strong quarter for data center REITs by reporting $75 million in incremental annualized leasing revenue. CyrusOne (CONE) reported $60 million in incremental revenue while CoreSite Realty (COR) reported leasing activity of $12 million and QTS Realty (QTS) reported activity of $22 million in Q1. With $169 million in leasing activity among the four REITs, 1Q20 was the second-best quarter ever as leasing jumped nearly 70% from 1Q19.

Mortgage REITs: Commercial and residential mREITs delivered their second-straight week of strong gains as 23 of the 41 companies reported results this week. Earnings results have indicated that mortgage market conditions have clearly stabilized over the last month following the period of violent volatility in March and reported book values have generally been less significant than initially expected, with some exceptions. On the upside, Colony Credit (NYSE:CLNC) was among the leaders this week reporting that it received 99% of April interest payments due from borrowers across its core portfolio. New Residential (NRZ) jumped 12.8% after reporting a strong liquidity position and Book Value declines that weren't as bad as feared.

The reported declines in Book Values among the commercial mREITs to report have averaged roughly 10% while the average decline among residential mREITs has averaged around 30%. While most mREITs are poised to weather the storm, several were mortally wounded by the volatility in March, due primarily to massive losses on their hedging instruments. AG Mortgage (MITT) plunged by 25.0% on the week after announcing a delay in its Q1 earnings report but provided an update that its BV plunged a staggering 89% in Q1, by far the worst in the mREIT sector.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

This week's gains came despite a historic nonfarm payrolls report that showed that 20.5 million workers lost their jobs - at least temporarily - in April amid the coronavirus shutdowns. The "headline" U3 unemployment rate surged to the highest level on record at 14.7% while the broader U6 rate jumped to 22.8%. The government-mandated economic shutdowns have hit lower-wage and minority workers especially hard, segments of the workforce that were experiencing the best labor market conditions in generations before the shutdowns began. Meanwhile, Initial Jobless Claims data, the higher-frequency unemployment data series, showed that another 3.169 million Americans filed for unemployment claims last week, bringing the seven-week total above 33 million, a surge in unemployment comparable only to the Great Depression.

2020 Performance Check-Up

REITs are now lower by roughly 22.0% this year compared with the 9.1% decline on the S&P 500 and 14.5% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to underperform their larger-cap peers as the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and S&P Small-Cap 600 are lower by 18.6% and 24.4%, respectively. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 as data centers and cell tower REITs remain the real estate sectors in positive territory for the year, while industrial and residential REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.68%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has retreated by 124 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 260 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Inflation data highlights next week's busy economic calendar, headlined by CPI data on Tuesday and PPI data on Wednesday. Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday is likely to show another 2-4 million job losses, pushing the eight-week total well above 35 million. Finally, we'll see retail sales data on Friday which is expected to show another 11.6% month-over-month decline in April following the worst month on record for retail sales growth in March.

