Sprouts Farmers Market: COVID-19 Has Presented A Bullish Opportunity

“As soon as you can familiarize yourself with the actions of the past, you will be able to anticipate and act correctly and profitably upon forthcoming movements.” - Jesse Lauriston Livermore

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), a pure-play on the natural foods grocery market, is all set to emerge as a major winner in 2020. After a minor blip in share prices in late March, the stock has been almost unstoppable and that too for a good reason. The stock is already up by 23.46% YTD (year-to-date) and is bound to keep on going up during this pandemic.

The majority of the companies have withdrawn fiscal 2020 guidance, while only a few could manage to reiterate the guidance. In sharp contrast to the overall market, Sprouts Farmers Market expects to meet or even exceed its previously-released annual outlook. This is definitely a positive sign, considering the widespread disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Although Sprouts Farmers Market has refused to reiterate or update the fiscal 2020 outlook due to lack of visibility, the company seems pretty confident about the strength of its business in this environment.

Sprouts Farmers Market has come out with robust and sustainable performance in the first quarter

Sprouts Farmers Market has had a phenomenal performance in the first quarter, with revenues up 16.45% YoY to $1.65 billion and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes up YoY by 61%. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimates by $45.97 million. The company’s non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 was also above the consensus by $0.25. Gross profit was up YoY by 23% to $594 million, while gross margin was up YoY by 180 basis points to 36.1%. The company reported YoY comparable store sales growth of 10.6% in the first quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market sales have benefitted by around $146 million, while comparable-store sales benefitted by 9.6% due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has benefitted the company’s adjusted diluted EPS by $0.22.

However, even in the absence of this advantage, the company would have most likely reported numbers close to the higher end of its guidance. In January and February, despite a slight drop in traffic, the company managed to improve performance by focusing on pricing, comps, and margins through the elimination of inefficient promotions. Even in the absence of the COVID-19 push, the company’s adjusted diluted EPS would have been 24%, up YoY mainly due to ongoing strategic promotional improvements.

The COVID-19 outbreak, however, has changed the entire dynamic for this small-cap company. Grocery sales have surged as customers have been filling their pantries during COVID-19 stay at home orders due to less eating out. In March, the company’s comp came up to 26%. The company has witnessed increased demand for the store as well as direct digital home delivery and pickup channels. Besides, the demand has been geared more towards grocery, frozen foods, and vitamins which are high-margin products for the company.

So long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the world, Sprouts Farmers Market and other grocery stores will continue to benefit from this crisis. Pandemic or not, people have to eat and especially eat healthily to strengthen their immune systems. Grocery stores focusing on natural foods may be even more preferred due to the touted health benefits.

With effective treatments nowhere in sight and vaccines not expected before 2021, the possibility of restaurants functioning at pre-COVID-19 levels appears slim. In this backdrop, the company will most likely deliver exceptional performance in the remaining quarters of 2020 as well as in early 2021. The company further stands to benefit long term if the pandemic results in a permanent change in consumer eating patterns. Sprouts Farmers Market will also benefit from increased brand awareness and capture of new customer data which can, in turn, result in future revenue growth.

Sprouts Farmers Market also stands to be one of the more resilient picks in the post-COVID-19 times. Consumer staple stocks generally tend to perform better during recessionary times. Investors are more risk-averse and hence gravitate towards stocks offering products with demand inelastic to price and income changes.

Finally, Sprouts Farmers Market has always been a company with a healthy cash flow generation capability. In the first quarter, the company generated cash flow from operations of $277 million, up 146% for the year. At the end of the first quarter, the company had $247 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, despite paying down $87 million for the revolving debt. The company has a stable net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.6x and has reduced borrowing spread on revolver debt by 25 basis points to 1.25%.

The company has planned for a robust expansion strategy and is undeterred by COVID-19 disruptions

The post-surge consumption trough in April and COVID-19 related expenses will be affecting Sprouts' performance in the second quarter. Despite this short-term headwind, the company has come up with a robust long-term strategy to increase EBIT margins and market share and to expand retail footprint in 2020. The company aims to become a leading destination for healthy food options.

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in changed consumer behaviour. To minimize social contact, people are consolidating their shopping trips and shifting their visits more throughout the week and less on the weekend. Social distancing has also led to a huge spike in e-commerce sales. In April, Sprouts Farmers Market saw a 950% YoY rise in e-commerce sales. To capitalize on this trend, the company has increased its pickup service from 55 stores to all 344 stores in partnership with Instacart (ICART).

Sprouts Farmers Market is now opting for a targeted approach towards customer acquisition and is mainly focused on health enthusiasts and innovation seekers. This customer base can bear premium pricing in their quest of better-for-you options and innovative products to support their healthy lifestyle. The company believes that even a 3% increase in its target customer base can result in almost doubling its revenues. To achieve that goal, Sprouts Farmers Market will be focusing on more effective and relevant brand recognition marketing initiatives while spending less on promotions.

To save on real estate expenses, the company will be reducing store size to 21,000 from 25,000 square foot. The company plans to position itself as a health-orientated brand, deeply rooted in the farmer's market heritage with a friendly store experience. The company plans to focus on increasing options for its target customers such as produce, frozen foods, and the center of plate proteins. The smaller store format comes with many benefits such as less costly to build, reduced non-selling space, decreased occupancy cost, and reduced operating cost. Assuming flat sales, this model can improve the return on investment and help expand the company’s geographic presence.

Sprouts Farmers Market is also being selective about geographies, preferring locations where there are targeted customers, significant revenue potential, and where current and future DCs (distribution centers) will be located. The company is focused on strengthening its position in existing markets such as California and Texas while expanding presence in Florida and Mid-Atlantic. Sprouts plans to grow at a minimum 10% annual unit growth rate and support this growth with a supply chain network.

Sprouts Farmers Market is focusing on revamping its supply chain strategy by ensuring that DCs will be within 250 miles of stores, ensuring better products for customers and optimal supply chain costs for the company.

All these efforts are expected to result in improved EBIT margins and cash flows for the company in the coming years.

Investors should consider these risks

The impending recession and increasing unemployment rate can have a detrimental effect on Sprouts Farmers Market’s growth prospects. Although the company may not see a sharp drop in demand, financial performance is still associated with broader market trends.

Sprouts Farmers Market is facing stiff competition from much bigger supermarket chains with deeper pockets such as Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR). The company is also facing competition in the online channel from Amazon’s (AMZN) Whole Foods.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Sprouts Farmers Market is $20.26. The company is currently trading at a PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 19.50x and forward PE multiple of 17.63x. Considering the current macroeconomic environment and the company’s robust business fundamentals, I believe that there is significant upside potential in this stock.

The majority of the analysts are optimistic about the stock. On May 6, Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell raised the target price to $33 from $28 and reiterated the Buy rating. Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh has reiterated the “Outperform” rating and increased the target price to $26 from $25. On March 18, BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $20, up from $15. On March 16, Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom upgraded the company to a Buy rating.

In this backdrop, a target price of $33 seems to be a fair reflection of the company’s growth potential. Hence, I believe retail investors with average risk appetite should start buying this sturdy grocery focused stock in May 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.