Bear Steepening And Negative Rates Could Weigh On U.S. Banks

The massive liquidity injections from the Fed in the past few weeks have led to a sharp rise in the central bank's balance sheet, up nearly $3 trillion since its low in Q4 2019 to $6.7tr. The Fed's total assets could reach $9tr by the end of this year and up to $12tr in the end of 2021. Even though it looks very tempting to just short the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) on the back of a higher balance sheet expansion relative to other central banks, we argued that the underperformance of most economies relative to the US will weigh on their currencies in the next 12 to 18 months, especially for the Euro area and Japan.

In addition, we are also concerned that governments' stimuli in a shutdown economy could lead to an unexpected rise in inflation in the medium term; while demand is expected to significantly recover post lockdown, it may take a little longer for the supply to rebound, which could lead to more money chasing fewer goods in the system and therefore higher prices. Increasing uncertainty over inflation expectations in a time when the unemployment rate is expected to surge to record high of 30 percent in the coming months could suddenly lift up the term premium, which would raise the long-end of the US yield curve. Figure 1 (left frame) shows that the term premium is a counter-cyclical variable and tends to rise when the economy plunges into a recession; we can notice that the US 10Y term premium (TP) has been significantly co-moving with the unemployment rate in the past 60 years. We think that this could lead to persistent steepening of the 2Y10Y yield curve in the coming months; figure 1 (right frame) shows that significant rises in the 10Y TP has usually been associated with a steeper yield curve.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, Adrian et al. (2013)

Bear steepening vs. banks

Even though most participants focus on the yield curve inversion as the signal for the recession, we think that the most important part is the sharp yield curve steepener following the inversion as we notice in most of the economic downturns (figure 2, left frame). This is also referred as the "bear steepening" scenario, where banks usually perform poorly relative to defensive stocks (i.e. utilities, telecom…). Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the 2Y10Y yield curve steepened from -50bps to 3% during the 2008/2009 Financial Crisis, US financials stocks significantly underperformed utilities with the ratio falling from 0.7 to 0.25. Hence, the Covid-19 crisis could generate another significant wave of poor performance of banks stocks in the coming 12 months.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED

Negative rates for 2021

Even though US policymakers have repeatedly hinted the market that negative interest rates were not an "appropriate policy", we cannot say that it has not been discussed among US officials in the past two months. We saw recently that the market has been starting to price in negative interest rates for 2021. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the December 2020 30-day Fed Funds futures contract has been trading above 100 in the past few days, implying that the Fed could cut rate to negative in the first few months of 2021. We recently argued that the aggressive rate cuts in March in response to the Covid-19 crisis were unnecessary in a lockdown economy and that the Fed should have kept the little "positive room" for later this year when the economy reopens. We think that the massive increase in the balance sheet would have been enough to ease volatility in the market. The problem now is that the Fed is already running a ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) and that policymakers can only cut rates to negative in order to stimulate the depressed economy when the lockdown ends.

However, the elevated uncertainty post lockdown could push households to save more in the first few months building up precautionary savings and negative interest rates will increase the propensity to save. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that the Fed Funds rate have acted as a good leading indicator of the US personal saving rate prior the 2008 crisis, but this relationship has broken down in the past cycle when interest rates reach the lower bound.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters Wu-Xia (2015)

Could the premium on US banks disappear with NIRP?

One thing that the Euro area and Japan have in common is that both central banks have been running a NIRP policy for the past four years now, which has resulted in depressed valuations in the banking sector. Even though the BoJ has been running a ZIRP policy for the past 20 years now, policymakers decided to adopt a negative policy rate in January 2016, which resulted in a sharp selloff in Japanese banks. Investors looking for value in Japan have been patiently waiting for the valuations to rise but have been strongly disappointed; the bank index nearly halved in the past two years (figure 4, left frame).

In the Euro area, the picture looks identical with European banks trading at depressed levels relative to UK or US ones. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that the SX7E index has capitulated since the ECB reached the lower bound, and especially after policymakers adopted a NIRP policy in 2016; the SX7E index is currently trading at a historical low of 53, and the Covid-19 crisis will make it very difficult for Euro banks as non-performing loans are expected to surge.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Will US officials protect the banking system, or will they just cut rates to negative as the market expects? We think that the probability of negative rates in the US in the coming 12 months is clearly non-negligible, and therefore could weigh on banks' valuation this year. In short, a bear steepening yield curve, negative rates and/or rising inflation are all negative factors for US banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EURUSD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.