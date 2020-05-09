Maple Leaf Foods: Bucking The Trend

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) reported earnings last week, and despite reporting a great quarter and giving positive future guidance, the stock has just followed the rest of the market lower. It is unquestionable that most companies, including publicly traded companies, have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus. However, as with most adages and general statements, there are exceptions to the rule. I believe MLFNF is such an exception and is being overlooked by the market and is very undervalued at the current level.

Q1 Report

MLFNF reported Q1 revenue of C$1.02 billion, up 12.4% y/y and non-GAAP EPS of C$0.21 per share. The company recently broke out its reporting into two segments: meat protein and plant protein.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Deck

MLFNF's meat protein group sales increased 12.7% and its plant protein group saw even stronger growth of 25.9% to C$46.3 million in the quarter. Moreover, at a time when companies are cutting dividends, Maple Leaf recently increased its dividend by 10% and will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share to shareholders of record as of June 9, 2020. It appears that the company is not negatively impacted by the Covid crisis and its business may actually benefit from more retail demand. On the earnings call, management noted its business model's resilience:

In short, Maple Leaf has a stable, resilient business model. We have been extremely vigilant to maintain business continuity, and we are fortunate to be in a line of business that is somewhat protected from the devastating COVID-19 impact in other areas of the economy. With confidence and discipline, we will continue to execute on our long-term strategy.

Furthermore, MLFNF's plant-based segment is starting to gain some traction, and with a larger base of revenue in this division, it is able to see some operational efficiencies and margin expansion, as also noted on the earnings conference call:

We continue to expect our plant group's gross margin to expand relative to 2019, as the business continues to grow, and we optimize operational efficiencies, and minimize startup costs. There's more work to be done though. We remain confident in this target for the balance of the year. We continue to anticipate SG&A expenses in plant of roughly $150 million over the course of the year, largely driven by continued investment in advertising, promotion, and marketing. This will include continued spend on talent and operations to develop our organizational structure, as well as research and development to support product innovation.

Not only did the company deliver a strong quarter, but also management provided positive guidance, especially in the plant-based segment, guiding for revenue to grow approximately 30% in 2020:

In the plant protein group, we continue to expect to deliver sales growth of approximately 30% in 2020, based on acceleration during the year, consistent with our long-term target. We mentioned already that we did not expect this growth to be linear and that the first quarter would like to be lower. Over the balance of the year, we anticipate growth to accelerate, as we continue to expand distribution points and launch new products. We expect growth to be driven by continued new product innovation, brand innovation in both our Lightlife and Field Roast brands, and increased distribution points.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Deck

Furthermore, management provided important guidance that its capital investments in new manufacturing facilities will not have their completion dates impacted despite having to suspend construction for two months.

As I previously noted, MLFNF will have the largest manufacturing facility for plant-based meat in North America once its Shelbyville facility is up and running. This will give Maple Leaf a competitive advantage over Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), which entirely relies on co-manufacturers for its products. This competitive advantage will come in terms of an advantage of higher margins (since it will own the supply chain) as well as quality control advantages.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Deck

Valuation

On a comparative basis to BYND, MLFNF's undervaluation is pretty evident. MLFNF has a price to sales ratio of just .747 compared to BYND's 19.01. Although it is not an apples-to-apples comparison, given that BYND's revenue increased a staggering 141% y/y in Q1, I do believe MLFNF is still significantly undervalued because its plant-based division is not receiving the attention that it deserves. BYND's total revenue increased to $97.07 million last quarter, but MLFNF's plant-based division on a stand-alone basis increased to C$46.3 million, or roughly $33 million (roughly 1/3 the revenue of BYND's entire company) and such revenue growth continues to accelerate.

Despite MLFNF's plant-based segment alone having revenue of around 1/3 BYND's total revenue, and the fact that MLFNF has another division that generates roughly $700 million in revenue, it is currently trading at roughly 1/4 of BYND's market capitalization. It is worth noting that next year MLFNF will also have the largest plant-based manufacturing facility in North America.

Conclusion

Despite MLFNF reporting a great quarter, it continues to trade downward with the rest of the market and trade at an undeserved discount to BYND's valuation. Before Covid, the overall market for plant-based foods was expanding quite rapidly, but I believe this may accelerate further with the likelihood that there will be meat shortages on a wide-spread scale. Consumers will begin to try plant-based proteins and the market should see a benefit from those consumer habit changes.

I believe MLFNF represents an asymmetric risk/reward investing opportunity.

