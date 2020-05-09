Buffett Will Not Be Rescuing Seritage

We estimate cash required just in the next 12 months and tell you why there is a very high risk of bankruptcy.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) reported Q1-2020 results and updated investors on the impact of the pandemic. We took a look to see where things stood and whether Warren Buffett via Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) will be bailing it out.

Q1-2020

Total net operating income (NOI) declined again in Q1-2020 and came in at $15.8 million for the quarter. This was $9.5 million below what was achieved last year.

Source: Seritage Q1-2020 supplemental

It was also a $3.2 million drop from the just the previous quarter. Bulls have continued to hang their hat on the idea that Seritage was through the worst of it, and even looking at this from a pre-pandemic lens, it appears to be an incorrect notion. This NOI looks even more abysmal when we take into account the $1.5 billion in capital spending since its IPO.

Covid-19

Seritage as of May 6, 2020, had collected approximately 47% of contractual base rent and tenant reimbursements billed for the month of April. There were multiple rent relief requests and these will only get worse for May rent. We do expect things to slowly get back on track, but the company's biggest issue will be signing new leases. Every retailer that they are trying to target currently is bruised and battered. The idea that they will be ready to jump in with new leases is rather far-fetched. We expect leasing activity to be minimal (80% reduction versus pre-Covid levels) at least over the next 12 months.

In such a case, Seritage's cash outflow becomes rather massive. If we take a baseline $20 million of negative funds from operations (FFO) and add to that an average of 30% loss of rent and property expenses over the next 12 months, Seritage has a $120 million deficit to fill just from its basic cash flow. Now it does have signed leases which will begin over the next 12 months, but these often have a time range in which they can begin, and to the extent tenants can defer this start date, they will. In addition, there will be more losses of rent in its core portfolio. The Sears/Kmart stores were struggling before the pandemic and they are likely to shut down for good.

Source: Seritage Q1-2020 supplemental

In addition, Seritage needs another approximately $1.0 billion total for developing its properties. We stress that this is just the projects immediately over the horizon. Total planned spending is likely another $3 .0 billion over and above this.

Excluding six projects that have been sold, these projects represented an estimated total investment of $1.6-1.7 billion ($1.4-1.5 billion at share), of which an estimated $570-650 million ($520-600 million at share) remained to be spent under the original development plans. Additionally, the Company had recently announced its first three multifamily projects, each of which represented the first phase of larger, mixed-use developments and were expected to have an aggregate incremental cost of $325-350 million for the initial phases. - Source: Seritage Q1-2020 press release

Seritage's capex run averaged about $400 million a year recently and that gives it a total of about $500 million that will need to finance from somewhere just over the next 12 months.

The tell

Seritage needs to sell assets desperately to keep the show going on. It does have some assets that were in the process of being sold.

Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Company sold one asset for $10.0 million and entered into contracts to sell six additional assets. As of May 6, 2020, the Company had assets under contract for sale representing anticipated gross proceeds of $135.1 million, subject to buyer diligence and closing conditions. - Source: Seritage Q1-2020 press release

This will be key if Seritage wants more time from Berkshire. We believe appetite for additional transactions is likely close to non-existent as the other Mall REITs have their own problems to deal with.

Berkshire did modify its loan covenants to defer some cash interest for Seritage.

On May 5, 2020, the Company and Berkshire Hathaway, the administrative agent and the lender under the Term Loan Facility, entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the agreement governing the Term Loan Facility that permits the deferral of interest payments based on the amount of Available Cash (as defined in the Amendment) for each period. If Available Cash is less than or equal to $30 million in a period, the Company shall pay current interest to the extent such Available Cash exceeds $20 million (provided any such interest payment will not exceed the amount otherwise due under the Term Loan Facility). Any deferred interest payments will accrue interest at 2.0% in excess of the then applicable interest rate and shall be due and payable when the Term Loan Facility matures on July 31, 2023; provided that the Company is required to pay any deferred interest from Available Cash in excess of $30 million (unless otherwise agreed to by the administrative agent under the Term Loan Facility in its sole discretion), and the repayment of any outstanding deferred interest will be a condition to any borrowings under the $400 million Incremental Funding Facility described below. - Source: Seritage Q1-2020 press release

At the same time it refused to let it access the additional $400 million unless it met the original conditions of having $200 million in NOI.

Our Term Loan Facility includes a $400 million Incremental Funding Facility, access to which is subject to rental income from non-Sears Holdings tenants of at least $200 million, on an annualized basis and after giving effect to SNO leases expected to commence rent payment within 12 months, which we have not yet achieved. The timing of our ability to access the Incremental Funding Facility, if at all, will be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. - Source: Seritage Q1-2020 press release

This is the tell. Berkshire is abandoning ship. In other words, Seritage needs to fix itself via asset sales. Seritage had cash of $96.7 million, but based on an estimated $125 million a quarter burn rate, that is not nearly enough.

Source: Seritage Q1-2020 supplemental

Conclusion

Seritage was always a "hope and a prayer" stock as it had a long list of things to accomplish before it reached a self-sustaining model. The current cash burn is absolutely epic and Berkshire may force a default if Seritage cannot manage to fund the capex and the ongoing expenses. The investment climate is incredibly hostile for mall REITs, and we suspect that Seritage may have to fold. Berkshire bailed on Airlines recently and we think this is another error which Warren Buffett will happily admit to, before moving on. Although in this case he will have to find a way to extract Berkshire's massive loan out of what looks like a really crummy asset base.

