Why I've Been Ignoring The Cries Of 'Overvaluation'

The speed of the rebound from market lows seen only a month ago has frankly been quite astonishing in the "high-quality" sections of the market. The nature of this dramatic snapback has had many market commentators asking whether we’ve now moved into a market state of overvaluation given the significant work ahead for the global economy and the fact that stock prices don’t reflect the considerable risk in economic outcomes for businesses. In the high quality patch where I play and tend to concentrate my investments, I’ve been ignoring these cries of overvaluation for a few significant reasons.

There is now a 'survival premium' built into certain stocks

Astute market observers have probably noticed that it’s not every stock that has run hard since the market lows were reached. In particular, it’s really been high-quality technology in healthcare names that will be less impacted by the coronavirus crisis related shutdowns which have substantially benefited from the market run. Businesses such as Amazon (AMZN), ServiceNow (NOW) and MercadoLibre (MELI), all holdings within the Project $1M portfolio, have shot up to new heights.

Conversely, businesses such as Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Simon Property (SPG), and Macy’s (M) continue to languish at year lows. While some may argue that these now represent real value, the market has been discerning in applying a "survival premium" to those businesses that it expects will come through unscathed, versus taking a haircut to ones where there is a much higher level of uncertainty. I want to be on the side of those businesses which have a high probability of long-term sustainable growth and high prospects for survival. Preservation of capital is really the name of the game for me over the long term.

The risk of 'poor reinvestment' is arguably never greater

Assuming for the moment that someone is swayed by the argument that high-quality businesses are in fact overpriced and that capital should be shifted to more reasonably valued opportunities, reinvestment risk is never greater than what it is today. The myriad of so-called value choices could see an investor plonk money into the likes of retailers like Macy’s, which the value investors will tell you are the cheapest they’ve been for the last 10 years, but are arguably at the highest risk of collapse. Airlines such as United (UAL) now also trade close to decade lows, but are dependent on government funding to survive. Fine dining restaurants like Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) are similarly at decade-low bargains but also claim that they "can’t pay the rent," and auto makers like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) look cheap but are now debt laden and dealing with risk-averse consumers. Unfortunately, as far as options for the goal of preserving long-term investment capital, my reinvestment choices tend to be fairly poor unless I want to be stuck in low yielding cash.

Valuation is very context dependent

Market pundits point to the fact that stock multiples are trading far higher than most points of historical context. The unfortunate market reality, given the effect of the coronavirus crisis and pandemic that we currently find ourselves in, is that the new normal is likely to be that long-term interest rates, which were already trending lower, are now likely to be at lower levels for extended periods of time which will ultimately have the effects of marking discount rates down and equity valuation higher. Small changes in the assumptions with respect to long-term rates can have material impacts on valuation and valuation multiples. Thus, historical multiples when long-term interest rates were at 5% are maybe less meaningful if those same long-term interest rates are at levels closer to 2% or 3%.

Quality businesses can grow their franchises far longer than most appreciate

One of the great mistakes that we tend to make as investors is that we under-appreciate how good really good franchises are. We tend to kneecap them with a terminal value growth rate too soon, well before they have exhausted their term of above market growth. For example, who would’ve thought that businesses of the size of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) would still be growing their revenues at the mid to high teens as $1T businesses? Who would’ve thought that Amazon could be growing its revenue north of 25% more than 20 years after it was founded?

The inherent network effects that really high quality businesses possess provide them with the stickiness and in-built growth that mean they continue to take the spoils decades after they were first formed. This is really the equivalent of the rich get richer in the business world with sticky service offerings, two-sided platforms, and loyal, fanatical users continuing to propel continued revenue growth from core products for years.

Really good businesses can land and expand at will

Valuations of companies typically never account for the optionality value that their platforms have for the introduction of new products and services. This makes sense in a traditional context because it’s hard to ascribe any value for something that doesn’t exist. Unfortunately, this does a disservice to investors when thinking about high-quality platform businesses, because platforms give a much greater ability to more easily layer on a stack of other services to monetize their core customers at lower cost and with higher predictability than is traditionally the case.

In a platform context, once a user is acquired on a platform, they become captive and can be monetized in many different ways. I think about a business like a MercadoLibre as a very good example of this. While MELI started with a core e-commerce platform, it very quickly moved to offer those merchants and consumers on that platform with payment services to transact, which delivered it incremental revenue. MELI then extended those same payment services to those same consumers outside of the MercadoLibre platform, enabling them to make payments seamlessly. It has now started to layer on lending services to existing platform customers, on which it also makes money.

The same is true for a business like Salesforce (CRM), which has been able to successfully introduce a marketing automation and customer service and support module on top of its core sales force automation platform, all of which are seeing good growth in an enterprise. It’s a similar story for ServiceNow which started with an offering into its core IT segment to improve IT productivity, and then parlayed that competency into solving HR workflow automation and Customer Service support. More than 75% of ServiceNow customers are now multi-product purchasers, and there’s a high likelihood that the business can successfully layer on more modules fairly easily within its core platform offering.

It’s important to remember that valuations are not static and they rise over time and that it is far easier for these platform businesses to more rapidly monetize their user base than what it was for traditional industrial businesses to introduce the new widget. Taking a very myopic view of valuation at a point in time often ignores the high probability of additional service delivery and increased monetization that is done at very low variable cost and yet serves to dramatically increase business valuation.

Concluding thoughts

Investors in high-quality franchises should be very cautious of wild calls in the market to part with high-quality businesses based on fear of overvaluation. The reinvestment risk of selling out high-quality and inadvertently deploying into speculative value has never been higher than it is today. In addition to having above trend growth longer than what most most realize is possible, high-quality platform franchises also have the ability to monetize their users on the platform at very low incremental cost, providing significant optionality for value creation. Finally, valuations are very context dependent and a new normal of lower long-term interest rates sets the stage for higher multiples than have been seen in the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, MELI, NOW, CRM, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.