Kite Realty Group: COVID-19 Takeaways

Kite Realty (KRG) is a shopping center REIT which, alongside substantially all other retail REITs, has seen its shares bid down to arguably distressed levels. KRG has a strong balance sheet with minimal near-term debt maturities and high liquidity. KRG collected 67% of April rent, which probably will rank among the highest among peers. Although I have no doubt that this year will be volatile not only in terms of cash flow but also FFO, I am confident that KRG will be able to return to “business as usual” within 12-18 months, at which point shares are likely to trade significantly higher on account of multiple expansion. I rate shares a buy.

More Than A Survivor

Prior to COVID-19, KRG was performing very strongly. SS NOI grew 0.9%, primarily due to 10% re-leasing spreads. Clearly, however, those results will not persist throughout the remainder of the year - so let’s focus on how KRG’s portfolio is performing in light of the crisis.

KRG disclosed that it has received 67% of April rent. In general, KRG has been able to collect rent from “essential businesses,” though it has done a fairly good job collecting rent even from restaurants:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

The 67% rate is actually surprisingly high, considering that top tier shopping center REIT Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) collected 53% of April rent. On the conference call, CEO Kite attributed that strong result with “the deep relationships … and the mutual respect” as well as the quality of its portfolio. It’s hard to know if there’s anything tangible there, especially considering that FRT arguably has a higher quality portfolio yet collected less rent. Still, we can be hopeful that future quarters will allow for further outperformance by KRG. Regarding portfolio quality, KRG has consistently increased the average base rent of its portfolio in recent years - from just over $13 psf in 2013 to over $18 now. Average base rent is an imperfect yet decent way to measure portfolio quality because higher-quality portfolios probably have been able to raise rents more aggressively in the past:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

KRG did note that some of the rent that it didn’t collect was due to large capitalized companies that could afford rent - but also emphasized that “the majority of our rental disruption is in the small shop space.”

KRG noted that approximately 25% of the total rent is being deferred or in discussions for deferral. Management emphasized that it hasn’t been in discussions to restructure any leases:

“The only thing that we have done is deferrals for a period of time that get paid back in a very quick period of time. So, we aren't currently and don't anticipate that we would look to fully restructure at all leases. I've seen some media stuff about that and that's just frankly, it doesn't really work that way. It's just not -- I don't see that in our portfolio. That's the one good thing about having a very strong opening portfolio is we continue to believe there will be demand for these spaces through the various cycles of this.”

100% of its properties are open, with 51% (based on ABR) of its tenants operating.

In addition to rent deferrals, KRG has also been supporting its tenants through its small business lending program:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

On the conference call, KRG noted that the lending program provides up to three months of total operating expenses with no limit on what it is spent on. The idea is that this helps to complement the approximately 2.5 months of financing provided by the Payroll Protection Program (‘PPP’).

It’s clear that 2020 will be a very volatile year not only in scheduled rent collection but also rent collection altogether, as bankruptcies are likely to increase, leading to declining occupancy rates.

Still, I am very confident that KRG should be able to weather the storm and emerge with a strong portfolio. It is important to note that 72% of its portfolio has a grocery tenant.

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

There doesn’t appear to be anything structurally wrong with KRG’s properties. Following COVID-19, I expect KRG’s properties to remain higher quality as compared to peers. I expect that KRG will be able to stabilize occupancy rates within 12-18 months, which will allow it to return to 1-3% SS NOI growth.

What about the dividend? KRG has not yet decided if it will pay or suspend its next quarterly dividend. I note that many peers have already suspended their payouts, so it is reasonable to expect KRG to do the same. Temporary dividend suspensions do not impair the long-term thesis. To the contrary, they help to preserve balance sheet strength. Outside of ultra-high quality peers or those with long dividend growth records, I expect substantially all retail REITs to suspend dividends.

Balance Sheet

In addition to improving its portfolio over the past few years, KRG has also earned a BBB- credit rating. Debt to EBITDA stood at 6.4 times at the end of the quarter. Excluding COVID-19 induced rent reserves, that multiple would have been 6.0 times. KRG has no debt maturing until 2022.

KRG has ample liquidity with $350 million in cash on hand and $300 million in additional capacity on its line of credit. It is worth mentioning that KRG’s covenants are largely based on undepreciated asset value, which does not decline even if occupancy/rent declines, and it has substantial breathing room under the debt service coverage requirement:

(2020 Q1 Supplemental)

As long as you are careful, it appears that substantially most of shopping center REITs have very strong balance sheets. This begs the question: would KRG be able to play offense in this environment?

Management stated on the call: “We believe we have enough capital to not only weather the storm but to look for opportunities on the other side of this temporary dislocation.”

They did note that share repurchases are not on the table. I agree that share repurchases are unlikely to be the best choice for capital allocation because the lack of incremental cash flows from such purchases means that KRG would be highly unlikely to lever up for share repurchases - on the other hand, KRG usually invests in redevelopment activity and acquisitions using a combination of cash and debt.

Valuation And Price Target

KRG earned $1.50 in FFO in 2019 and was paying a $1.12 dividend. Based on current prices, shares trade at just over 6 times FFO and a 13.7% trailing dividend yield. While it will likely take up to 18 months to return to 2019 levels, shares appear too cheap considering that the strong balance sheets help improve the chances of returning to normal. My 12-18 month fair value estimate is $18, representing 12 times 2019 FFO. Shares have over 100% total return upside to that target.

Risks

I emphasize again that it will take time to normalize occupancy rates. Lower occupancy decreases demand, which makes it hard to sign new leases at competitive rates. Not only that, but low occupancy also makes it difficult to renew lease expirations at higher rates, if at all. I am counting on higher-quality properties and well-capitalized operators like KRG to be able to efficiently re-lease their portfolios.

KRG is very likely to cut the dividend, which would reduce immediate shareholder returns during these difficult times. Prospective investors would likely be counting mostly on capital appreciation, which isn’t the typical investment appeal of REITs. Dividend cuts are not the same as permanent earnings cuts, and can always be reinstated later.

KRG’s small business lending program may result in credit losses. It is unclear if they are throwing “good money after bad.” That said, considering that shopping center REITs are essentially in the credit business, it is reasonable to assume that KRG is carefully underwriting any such loans. If COVID-19 leads to even worse economic conditions, then KRG may experience high losses beyond low occupancy rates due to credit losses.

Conclusion

KRG collected 67% of April rent, which was surprisingly high as compared to shopping center REIT peers. KRG’s portfolio has been dramatically improved, which should help it bounce back quicker than lower quality peers. KRG maintains a strong balance sheet with solid liquidity. KRG’s small business lending program is a double-edged sword, as on one hand, it may assist its tenants in avoiding bankruptcy, but on the other hand, it may be throwing good money after bad. I rate KRG a buy due to valuation.

(Tipranks: Buy KRG)

Time To Overweight REITs - Be Choosy I am bullish KRG, but it is not my top pick in the shopping center REIT sector. In fact, the Best of Breed portfolio is overweight several critical REIT sectors that were hammered by COVID-19. The coronavirus has brought extreme pessimism, and with it, the opportunity of a lifetime. Become a Best of Breed Investor Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRG, FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.