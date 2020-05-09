Spirit Airlines Embraces Lack Of Pricing Power

From a trading perspective, SAVE is highly unpredictable, so I merely chose to stay away from the stock.

A look under the hood reveals that the company's solid operating metrics could only be achieved through unprecedented price cuts.

Spirit was one of the last mainstream airlines to report first-quarter results, and the all-around miss did not please investors.

Spirit (SAVE) was one of the last mainstream airlines to report first-quarter results. In the week of its earnings release, the company's stock was also the worst performer within the space, and by a very long stretch: -20% vs. the sector's (JETS) -3%.

Bearishness could be simply justified by the all-around miss. Revenue growth came in more than six percentage points below consensus expectations, which was quite substantial. Adjusted net loss per share of $0.86 lagged projections by a very sizable 24 cents.

But I think that a closer look under the hood helps to explain why investors chose to go on a post-earnings selling binge.

Fighting tooth and nail to fill seats

Based on the standard metrics by which the airline sector tends to be measured, Spirit stood out in a few different ways. Capacity increased by an eye-catching 11%, while all other airlines were trying to reduce it as fast as possible, starting in March.

Traffic, measured by revenue passenger miles, dipped only about 2% YOY. The figure was substantially better than what peers have been posting in the current earnings season. For reference, Delta's (DAL) RPM declined about 17%, while Southwest's (LUV) traffic tanked by 22%.

Better yet, Spirit's occupancy, as measured by the load factor, decreased by a bit less than ten percentage points to 72.8%. The company was the only one among its low-cost competitors to prevent this ratio from dipping below the 70% mark in the first quarter.

In summary, Spirit managed to grow number of seats available while doing a much better job at filling them, despite the COVID-19 crisis. What a tremendous quarter it must have been for the Florida-based airline, right?

Well, not really.

The chart above tells the other half of the story. The secret to Spirit pulling off quite solid traffic and occupancy results was aggressive discounting. The 20%-plus decrease in average fare was unprecedented and, to me, way beyond expectations - especially for an airline whose average prices are already well out at the lower end of the spectrum.

It looks like the management team agrees with my assessment that "high occupancy levels are, in part, what have allowed Spirit to run a profitable business", and that the company's model is only viable if seats can be filled as close as possible to capacity. By doing so, the high cost of operating flights (which, granted, is lower for Spirit than for all its peers) can be better absorbed by a larger number of revenue-producing passengers.

I underestimated Spirit's willingness to cut prices this close to the bone. Instead, I expected to see traffic and occupancy dip lower in 1Q20, but per-unit revenues land at substantially higher levels. In any case, whether Spirit chooses to trade pricing for occupancy or vice-versa, I continue to think that the current environment of (1) low demand for travel, (2) reduced consumer spending in general, and (3) social distancing protocols that are unlikely to go away any time soon is highly unfavorable for this particular airline.

High-risk play

Judging by the narrative above, it seems obvious that I should be a SAVE bear - but I am not. I prefer to wash my hands clean (pun intended) and stay as far away as possible from this name, rather than expose myself to the high risk of placing a long or short bet on the stock.

Fundamentally, I believe Spirit will continue to underperform the sector. Sure, the company's cost structure can be considered an asset during a tough economic period. But the airline is starting to prove that it will have a hard time balancing much-needed demand and pricing power. I also do not appreciate Spirit's heavier debt load, the most onerous among low cost carriers, which looks even worse once leases are taken into account.

But from a trading perspective, SAVE is highly unpredictable. For starters, shares have the highest beta in the sector, and they have been the most volatile among airline stocks in 2020 so far. Short interest is about three times as high as that of peer LUV, and a short-squeeze following the recent price performance is a possibility. Lastly, should the airline space recover more quickly than is currently expected, SAVE could be one of the stocks to rebound the fastest, considering a dismal trailing P/E of 2.9x that is nearly three times lower than LUV's multiple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.