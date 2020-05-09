Crushing It: Wix Just Hit An All-Time High

Breakout to an all-time high signifies that it is time to buy. Earnings report is due out on May 18th. Fasten your seat belts.

The company is seeing increased customer churn but also new users and premium subscriptions in some sectors.

We are experiencing a historic paradigm shift led by the technology sector, specifically with digital transformation companies. These companies enable higher efficiency through digital processes that are enhanced by cloud-centricity. The work-from-home mandate as a result of the pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation dramatically. Some people believe that the shift to the cloud is the fourth leg of the industrial revolution. We are experiencing a historic business transformation as meaningful to the 21st century as the assembly line was to the 20th century.

One company at the heart of the revolution is Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), a company that allows individuals and small businesses to create their own professional websites and create online stores. This market niche is extremely competitive but Wix is holding its own, with strong revenue growth of 26% per annum and a strong free cash flow margin of 17%. The combination of revenue growth and free cash flow margin allows Wix to fulfill the Rule of 40, putting it in an exclusive club of companies that are able to achieve strong growth and profitability.

This week has been an exciting time because several of the software stocks that I track are breaking out to all-time highs. These stocks include Atlassian (TEAM), Twilio Inc. (TWLO), and Okta, Inc. (OKTA), among others. Wix is among the group of breakouts. Unlike most of the other stocks "crushing it" that are already quite overvalued, Wix is, in my opinion, very undervalued on a relative basis, making it a gem of an investment.

In a letter to shareholders issued on April 13th, Wix expects Q1 results to meet prior guidance. While there has been some increase in customer churn, the company notes that:

"...new registered users, premium subscriptions, and cohort collections began increasing in many geographies in mid-March and have maintained through today."

Certainly, it is impossible to predict how Wix will perform for the remainder of 2020, but the company has a strong balance sheet, good free cash flow, and is seeing growth in subscriptions in some market niches. Wix should be in good shape once the pandemic scare subsides and global growth restarts.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can turn a blind eye to negative free cash flow to some extent. On the other hand, if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth.

This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. Mature companies have lower revenue growth, but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

In Wix's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 26% + 17% = 43%

Its score is higher than the necessary 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb, suggesting that this company has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Wix stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Wix is situated significantly below the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is extremely undervalued on a relative basis.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Wix. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent to the Dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. While Wix is not overvalued, the same cannot be said for many of its software peers. Work-from-home plays such as Zoom (ZM) and Shopify (SHOP) have exceptionally high valuations. If we see a market crash due to the extreme valuation of some software stocks, then Wix will likely get swept along with the crowd.

Wix has some issues that investors should be aware of. First of all, its SG&A expense margin is quite high. The company is currently spending 84% of its revenue intake on SG&A plus R&D. (Note that SG&A expenses include non-cash stock-based compensation.)

While this high level of expense is manageable given the company's cash reserve and free cash flow, an extended recession could prove troublesome.

Perhaps the biggest risk to Wix's business is the fact that the company primarily targets individuals and small businesses, those that will be most affected by the pandemic and subsequent global recession.

Summary and Conclusions

Wix has recently broken out to an all-time high. When a breakout occurs, it usually signifies more bullishness to come. Wix is a strong company with an annual revenue growth of 26% and a positive free cash flow margin of 17%, allowing it to fulfill the Rule of 40.

The company indicated in a recent shareholder letter that it has experienced an increase in subscriber cancellations recently. But this should be expected given the current global economic conditions. The company also indicated that it is experiencing growth in new users and premium subscribers in some market sectors. This is a positive sign.

The stock movement is strong, the company's fundamentals are strong and, in my opinion, the stock price is extremely undervalued. I expect that Wix will benefit from the work-from-home mandate and come out of the current market conditions in a strong position to grow along with other digital transformation stocks.

Note that the next earnings report is scheduled for May 18th.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.