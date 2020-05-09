INDA: The Rupee Devaluation Has Come, More Declines Expected

Ideally, India's economy will recover without an inflationary crisis, but it seems clear that its equity market is overvalued.

The RBI's stimulus efforts will likely aid the Indian economy but harm the INR-USD exchange rate to which INDA is exposed.

Despite the crash and expected recession, most Indian equities remain richly valued with P/E valuations greater than that of most U.S. companies.

Efforts to stop the virus's spread have generally failed and unemployment has skyrocketed to around 27%.

As anticipated in January, COVID has spread into India and has caused the country's currency and equity market to crash.

Over the past year, the Indian stock market was one of the areas in which I was more bearish. In August, I wrote "INDA: High Valuations As Economy Turns Over" which detailed the country's high valuations and generally poor economic environment. This was followed by "INDA: A Major Devaluation Could Be Coming For The Rupee" which was written on January 30th of this year.

Here is an excerpt from the article:

"A growing water shortage, rising inflation (and falling interest rates), and the potential for coronavirus to cross the border may make for a short catalyst."

This was January, which was a while before COVID negatively impacted most equity markets and before the virus was officially in India. Since then, the virus has caused the Rupee and Indian stock market to decline substantially. Inflation in India has declined slightly on lower demand, but the thesis generally seems to be playing out as expected.

As you can see below, the iShares MSCI India Index ETF (INDA) is currently 23% below its publication price with the Rupee following a similar pattern:

Data by YCharts

Peak-to-trough, INDA declined 40% during the March crash and has since recovered a bit. This begs the obvious question as to whether or not INDA is a value opportunity.

Despite the slight recovery, I remain bearish on the country's equity market. Valuations, while slightly lower, are among the highest in the world. The Rupee has recovered slightly, but inflationary risks remain particularly as they relate to COVID. Preliminary signals also suggest that the economic fallout may be worse in India than in the U.S. or Europe.

COVID-19's Impact on the Indian Economy

From what I've found, COVID is a short-run deflationary force but will likely cause inflation to rise in the long-run. This is a detailed at-length in "The Coronavirus Is Neither Inflationary Nor Deflationary" and I believe this factor will impact India among the most in the world.

In the short-run, demand for expensive items is declining substantially as unemployment rises and workers are furloughed. Demand and supply both decline, but demand more immediately than supply. However, over the following months, I expect inflation to be of rising concern as production declines due to worker shortages and money chases fewer items available to purchase. In the U.S., we are currently seeing this in the meat market and I believe the world will soon see it in most markets; India more than most.

To make matters worse, India has been unable to slow the virus's spread. See daily new cases below:

(Worldometer)

The Indian government had tried to impose a strict lockdown similar to that of Europe's in order to stop COVID's spread. However, social unrest rapidly increased and many found there were not enough police to enforce measures so the lockdown has since been lifted. This is understandable given the country has a large and extremely dense population. India's population is also generally culturally more social than Europe and North America as witnessed by wedding struggles.

India will likely be the test case of the virus's impact on a country with essentially uncontrolled spread. In the U.S. and Europe, lockdown measures have had extreme economic consequences and have contributed to the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

The same is generally true in India. The country saw its jobless claims rise by 122 million in April to a total unemployment rate of 27%, a record high. Importantly, most workers in India have lower disposable income and spend a greater portion of it on basic necessities. So far, unemployment has hit small traders and laborers the most, but it is creeping into salaried workers.

These losses are well-reflected in India's manufacturing and service PMI which are both at extreme lows:

(Trading Economics)

In fact, India's service PMI in March is among the worst in the world at an abysmal 5.4. This means that nearly all service companies in India saw a significant deterioration in business conditions. The U.S. service PMI figure was, by far, the worst on record at 26.7 which is still far better than India's.

Clearly, the economic impact of the virus is likely going to be worse in India than in the U.S. or Europe. As mentioned in my earlier articles, the Indian economy was in a precarious position without the virus as its long-term GDP growth has declined substantially. Over a long period of time, I believe it will recover and grow much more, but it seems likely years of poor economic conditions are likely.

Do Indian Equity Valuations Reflect its Economy?

The country has a deeply negative balance of trade which is likely to decline further given production cuts from COVID. This puts the Rupee in a very precarious position as well as the Indian economy. Since the RBI cannot economically afford to raise rates, the Rupee may have more to fall. Quite frankly, the RBI is stuck between a rock and a hard place and is largely unable to rescue the economy or currency.

I expect GDP growth to be deeply negative and a recovery to take years. Again, economic issues in India are far greater than the virus, the virus is only bringing them to the forefront. I certainly hope that economic conditions in India do not get worse, but the fact is that its equities do not reflect the economy.

Problematically, Indian equity valuations remained priced for perfection. The INDA ETF, which owns 84 of the largest public companies in the country, has a weighted average P/E valuation of 19X. To put it in perspective, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which has arguably better economic prospects, has a weighted average P/E of 9.3X (and I still believe Chinese equities are overvalued).

INDA is also heavily weighted toward capital-intensive sectors that tend to trade closer to book value. This includes financials (24%) and energy (17%). Despite that, INDA has a weighted-average P/B valuation of 2.4X. However, INDA also has decent exposure to technology at 16%, so this is more understandable.

The Rupee Factor

Additionally, investors in INDA are exposed to the Rupee which has been in long-term decline due to efforts to stimulate the country's economy. The Indian stock market priced in its home currency has been rising for years. However, INDA has not returned a dime to investors since the Rupee has been in consistent decline.

This is illustrated below by dividing INDA's price by the INR-USD exchange rate:

Data by YCharts

Put simply, I believe it is unlikely this trend ends. The value of a currency is largely determined by its inflation-adjusted interest rate. The RBI currently has the rate set at 75 bps to 4.4%, down from 6% last year. Largely due to food prices, India's inflation rate is still about 6%, meaning the currency has a deeply negative real return.

As I mentioned earlier, inflation may decline further, but I believe it will trend higher as the country (and the world in general) grapples with supply-chain breakdown.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I do not believe that the valuation of companies in INDA appropriately discounts the country's immense economic slowdown and currency risk. I hope that its economy recovers, hyperinflationary risks subside, and the economic/humanitarian impact of COVID improves. That said, its equities seem clearly overvalued so I am short INDA and plan to remain so.

For the time being, I do not have a price target since its fair value moves with the Rupee. However, I would likely cover my short if the weighted-average P/E of INDA declines to 12X which implies a roughly 40% decline from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short INDA,FXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.