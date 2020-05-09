The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) CEO Adam Symson on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 09:30 January 1, 0000 10:32 AM ET

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2020, 09:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Symson - President and CEO

Lisa Knutson - CFO

Brian Lawlor - Local Media President

Laura Tomlin - National Media Executive Vice President

Doug Lyon - Controller and Treasurer

Carolyn Micheli - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

John Janedis - Wolfe Research

Kyle Evans - Stephens

Dan Kurnos - The Benchmark Company

Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo

Michael Kupinski - Noble Capital Markets

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

John Kornreich - JK Media

Jamie Zimmerman - Litespeed Partners

Carolyn Micheli

Thank you, Grace. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for a discussion of The E.W. Scripps Company’s financial results. You can visit scripps.com for more information and a link to the replay of this call.

A reminder that our conference call and webcast include forward-looking statements and actual results may differ. Factors that may cause them to differ are outlined in our SEC filings. The COVID-19 pandemic enhances the uncertainty of forward-looking statements we make about our operations and financial condition. Because of this rapidly changing economic climate, we are not issuing second quarter 2020 guidance, and we also are rescinding most of our previously issued guidance, with a few exceptions we’ll discuss today. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements we make today.

We’ll hear first this morning from Scripps’ President and CEO, Adam Symson; and then CFO, Lisa Knutson. Also on the call are Local Media President, Brian Lawlor; National Media Executive Vice President, Laura Tomlin; and Controller and Treasurer, Doug Lyons.

Now here’s Adam.

Adam Symson

Thanks, Carolyn. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us. Well, those of you who have been with us for some time know that 2020 was supposed to be a watershed for our company financially, and the year certainly started out that way.

Despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on advertising for the last two weeks of March, we are reporting a 10th straight quarter in which Scripps had delivered better-than-expected results on nearly every measure.

While our full year results will be unlikely to meet the high expectations I had coming into the year, I’m heartened to tell you that the plan we have been working over the last two-plus years has made us stronger and better performing.

For the first quarter, the Local Media margin is up over Q1 2019 on both the adjusted combined and as-reported basis. National Media segment profit was double last year’s Q1, and the $49 million in total company segment profit for Q1 is the highest profit number for the first quarter that we have seen since we spun-off Scripps Networks Interactive in 2008.

The bigger and better performing portfolio we have will pay off during the upcoming political advertising cycle in this presidential year and through the upside we are capturing in retransmission revenue.

Even before the impact of the outbreak on advertising, those two revenue lines, political and retrans, were projected to account for more than half of our local media revenue in 2020, and we expect them to hold up well during the crisis.

The changes we’ve made to the company to make it leaner and more efficient and the significant M&A we did that doubled the scale of our Local Media portfolio has also made us more durable and better able to withstand the crisis, like the one we’re all living through now.

Today, we’re in the midst of a business disruption due to stay-at-home orders, shuttered businesses and a soft advertising market. But the fundamentals of the broadcast industry generally and Scripps’ local and national businesses specifically remain sound.

On behalf of the Scripps’ Management and Board, I’d like to thank our shareholders who have supported us during this challenging time. Many of you have been with us for years and some since before the last financial crisis.

Today, as always, we appreciate your understanding of Scripps’ near and long-term growth strategies and the value this company has created over the decades and will continue to create in the years to come.

Here’s Lisa to discuss our financial picture, and then I’ll be back to cover a few more topics in detail. Lisa?

Lisa Knutson

Good morning, everyone. The first quarter got off to a strong start across the company. In Local Media, we were on track to significantly exceed first quarter budget until mid-March when the COVID-19 outbreak began to impact the economy.

We reaped the benefits of our acquisitions of 27 television stations last year. And although core advertising ended the quarter down on a same-station basis, it had started the year with the same momentum we saw in Q4.

We received significant early political advertising spending finishing the quarter at $19 million, and we captured retransmission revenue upside as we completed negotiations for about 20% of our subscriber households, with another 20% left to negotiate this year.

Retrans revenue was up 21% in Q1 on an adjusted combined basis. The National Media division saw even more positive Q1 dynamics. By far, our largest national business is the Katz Networks, which managed to deliver its best revenue growth since we acquired it, 31%.

Newsy also finished up around 30%, a testament to its ongoing appeal with young audiences and driven by programmatic ad growth on its over-the-top platform. Overall, the National Division met and beat our first quarter guidance with $108 million in revenue and more than double its Q1 2019 segment profit at nearly $12 million.

Turning to expenses. Local Media’s Q1 expenses came in well below our guidance of up low-teens at up 8% on an adjusted combined basis. National Media’s expenses came in at $96 million versus guidance of about $100 million.

Shared services and corporate expenses were nearly $19 million in the first quarter that is consistent with what we guided and much higher than what we’ll see the rest of the year because it included annual compensation and benefit payments. I’ll talk more about our ongoing expense control in a moment.

The company’s Q1 net loss was $0.15 per share, but that loss is only $0.10 per share if you factor out the first quarter acquisition and integration costs of $3.7 million net of taxes. So again, a very solid first quarter.

Now I’d like to spend a few minutes on our current financial picture. Although we are temporarily suspending guidance, we do feel obligated to our shareholders to make a good faith attempt to provide insights that reflect the current state of affairs and our outlook.

Those issues include where we stand today operationally and financially, how we’re responding to the COVID-19 by protecting the wellbeing of our workforce and how our operations and financial condition may change as global efforts to fight COVID-19 progress.

In addition to our comments today, you will find disclosures and risk factors related to the outbreak in our 10-Q. Of course, we can’t know the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis at this time.

Turning to the Local Media division. Let’s start by discussing the progression of core advertising revenue over the last two months. So speaking sequentially, from March to April of this year, we saw a 40% decline in core as our markets felt the impact of state governments’ stay-at-home and business shutdown orders. Right now, our ad pacings indicate core advertising improving from April to May and from May to June.

Let me be clear. We are discussing month-to-month performance in 2020, not our year-over-year performance. Many factors will come into play into our final Q2 results, including the pace of businesses reopening and consumer spending rebounding across our markets.

In comparison to core advertising, political ad spending remains healthy. Michael Bloomberg’s presidential run provided helpful dollars at levels we don’t normally receive so early in the presidential campaign.

And now that Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, we expect the full force of the Democratic fundraising effort to fall behind him, setting up for robust political spending. Key Senate and Governor’s races are also falling in line for us. All in all, we expect a strong political spending year and our outlook for political advertising in 2020 has not changed.

Our retransmission revenue outlook has actually improved from the start of the year. In January, we began our new Comcast contract, and in March, we completed negotiations for about half of the 42% of subscriber households that are up for renewal this year.

We are pleased with the outcome of those negotiations and believe our expanded station footprint helped us to realize greater value. We have now begun negotiations on the rest of those households, another 20%.

Regarding subscriber counts, we saw no substantial change from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2019, the most recent data available. Our National Media businesses also felt the effects of the soft advertising environment in April.

The month of April was down 19% from the previous month March. And March was the best month of the first quarter. However, we now see stabilization in the national businesses for the remainder of the quarter.

Like Local Media, these businesses are managing the ad market challenges by employing stringent expense controls. In addition, we believe the national businesses are well equipped to withstand these challenging times.

At Katz, the pillars of the network’s businesses are very durable. They bank on growth in over-the-air TV viewing. They benefit from stronger national advertising, and they each reached nearly all U.S. households. These fundamentals will help Katz rebound as the economy improves.

At Newsy, the stability of programmatic ad revenue on its over-the-top platforms has allowed it to manage through this unusual time. While Newsy has seen cancellations and softness in the second quarter, its ad rates are holding steady along with viewership gains.

Stitcher’s business also faced challenges from the unfolding economic crisis and advertiser uncertainty about usage as stay-at-home orders reduced commute times. But listening has bounced back in recent weeks to near-normal levels with a new spike midday.

And the Stitcher team has been actively managing its P&L with two goals in mind; to preserve and strengthen the long-term value of the business and to mitigate risk through prudent expense management. Stitcher continues to receive pitches from big celebrities and maintains key partnerships with others and is well positioned to emerge as an even stronger brand.

Now I’d like to discuss the proactive expense control measures we’ve executed across the company since mid-March to help us manage the ad revenue declines. Our initiatives have included a reduction in capital expenditures, a hiring freeze, a freeze on the merit pay raises we were scheduled to implement on April 1, the rolling back of executive pay increases that were made earlier in the year.

Then later, pay cuts for executives and reductions in our Board of Directors’ fees and general expense reductions in items like travel, entertainment and marketing. We expect these initiatives to provide cash savings of more than $85 million for the year.

And now a few key liquidity items to update you on. Our current forecast for full year cash interest is $90 million versus our previous forecast of $100 million. The savings reflects the significant decline in LIBOR over the last few months.

Our capital expenditures currently are estimated to come in between $25 million and $30 million versus our previous estimate of $50 million. And our cash taxes are currently estimated to be zero for the year. In fact, rather than paying taxes, we’re receiving a $14 million tax refund as a part of the CARES Act. I’ll talk more about CARES in a moment.

Many of you were with us as we weathered the Great Recession of 2009. That was a difficult time for this company, and we were forced to impose furloughs, pay cuts and suspension of many employee benefits. We hope those measures won’t be necessary in this case. Our expense reductions are certainly helping.

Another significant difference from that period comes from the benefits of the federal stimulus package to our company’s liquidity. The stimulus provisions that benefits Scripps include the deferral of social security taxes and pension contributions, the tax relief on the use of net operating losses and interest expense limitations.

These measures either bring in cash this year or help us to push out cash payments to 2021 and beyond. The total impact to Scripps is about $60 million. We appreciate the federal efforts to help businesses maintain continuity during this difficult period.

We expect to be cash flow positive for the year, and based on our current outlook, we expect our cash flow from operations to be efficient to meet our operating needs over the next 12 months.

We have of course stress tested our forecast with a number of downside scenarios. And even in our most severe downside models, our 2020 cash flow significantly exceeds 2019 cash flow.

And while we do not anticipate liquidity constraints, we do have other potential cost control levers as well as the ability to slow our working capital spend and generate cash in the event of a prolonged economic weakness. Right now, we do not need to take these steps.

I’d like to conclude with cash and capital allocation. Our cash balance at March 31 was $180 million, and net debt was $1.94 billion. Our net leverage at the end of first quarter was 5.4x. Just a reminder that our term loans and unsecured notes have no maintenance covenants. We have no maturities until Q4 of 2024.

Our revolving credit agreement has a maintenance covenant only when drawn. Its maximum leverage is 4.5x on first lien debt on an adjusted pro forma two-year blended EBITDA, as defined by our current credit agreement. At March 31, we were at 2.9x on this threshold.

Finally, our team has been focused on navigating the economic fallout from the pandemic with a sense of urgency. Our number one priority right now is managing our cash and liquidity through the duration of the downturn. However, we haven’t lost sight of the fact that outside of this crisis, our overarching priority is to pay down debt. This is why we’ve temporarily suspended share buybacks last quarter. Nevertheless, we thought it was important to maintain our $4 million of quarter dividend.

And now, here’s Adam.

Adam Symson

Thank you, Lisa. I shared with you at the outset of the call, how the plan we have been working over the last two years at Scripps was designed to make us a stronger and more durable company and why that work has better positioned us to navigate this moment.

Then, after sharing the results of our strong start to the year, Lisa detailed our plan to weather the current storm. Now, I’d like to discuss how we believe the work we are doing today will better position our company for the dawn ahead when we know the sun will inevitably rise again on commerces.

As the coronavirus crisis came upon us this spring, we identified three key priorities to guide our actions. Number one, to protect the health and wellbeing of our 6,000 employees; number two, to energetically serve our audiences and communities with the objective news and information they need to stay safe and the entertainment they seek to lift their spirits. And number three, to maintain business continuity and strong financial stewardship of the company.

These three priorities have guided our decisions thus far, and they are the reason we believe we will be better positioned after the crisis. It all started with planning, because several weeks ahead of the pandemic’s rise to the top of the American consciousness, we were already putting the pieces in place to safeguard our employees, execute the mission and maintain business continuity.

We led our industry in transitioning many of our employees to working from home across both our television station footprint and our national businesses. I’m proud of the creativity and ingenuity demonstrated across our teams to overcome any challenge, and I want to thank our employees for their dedication to their audiences, their true commitment to our mission and their loyalty to Scripps. Without missing a beat, anchors, meteorologists and our field reporters transitioned to covering our communities with minimal risk and exposure, many live from sets in their homes.

Podcasts are being produced, recorded and edited remotely. Software engineering and development continues without interruption. And video conferencing has helped shore up our sales efforts across the company. At Katz, for instance, the upfront season has already started with about 100 pitches being made over video calls with the same polish as an in-person pitch.

Across our company, our sales teams are staying in close contact with clients, agencies and brands as we navigate this together. While COVID-19 is a global pandemic, it is inherently a local experience and therefore, a local news story. We believe we have moved into a new era for the journalism industry, one in which news, especially local news, is again a must-have for most Americans.

This era begins at a time when local broadcast newsrooms are uniquely positioned to cover our communities and meet audience demand. Ratings and audience impressions at our local stations have been up on average between 10% and 50%, and that same data shows that Scripps’ brands are taking a greater share of the increased attention.

Our coverage focuses on the facts. We are delivering information with authenticity with humility over authority and with a willingness to recognize that we don’t always have the answers. This is because of our newsrooms’ dedication to a differentiated content strategy that calls on us to deliver the stories and information our audiences need with context and objectivity.

At Newsy, the spike in demand from our audience has been just as profound. Spread out across the nation, Newsy’s journalists continue to report about the pandemic, along with all of the other news that keeps the world spinning.

Newsy’s audience has been up 40% on cable and more than 65% on OTT, record-setting viewing numbers and a significant opportunity that has introduced Newsy to a bigger and broader audience seeking out our commitment to nonpartisan objective journalism.

The five Katz networks are seeing boosts in viewership from the increase in people watching television. This is especially true for Mystery, Laff and Grit, the three networks that specialize in escapism. And not surprisingly, daytime is the new prime time as people turn on their TVs while spending more time at home. Total viewership on these networks during the day is up between 20% and 40% over the same period last year.

At Stitcher, more than 300 agency and brand professionals joined our Power of Podcast webinar in early April to learn how even in this environment podcasts will connect their messages with their target consumers. Some advertisers have increased spending with us and new advertisers continue to enter the podcast marketplace. The resonance of podcasting during this chaotic time illustrates how deeply ingrained it is in our lives today. All of this elevated consumer demand for our news and entertainment makes me optimistic about what lies ahead.

Branding and marketing experts know that consumers’ habits shift after life-changing events. I believe we are collectively all experiencing a moment like this now. People are recognizing that social media posts and Internet influencers may not be reliable sources of legit information to keep them safe. Our trustworthy and enduring brands will be here for them during and well beyond this crisis.

I believe all of this outstanding audience growth will financially benefit our company, even in the near term as we head toward what we expect to be a very robust political revenue cycle. At moments like this, the Scripps’ commitment to mission and service extend beyond how we inform our audiences. It reaches to the role we play within our local communities for good, and how we support the economy with the power of our media.

Our efforts on this front include launching three news and advertising campaigns to support citizens and businesses across our footprint; We Are Open, Take-Out Tuesday and The Rebound. These initiatives and campaigns connect us closely to our audiences and advertisers and reinforce the central role our media brands play in our communities, and they are integral to our mission.

As the fourth largest independent television broadcaster, one of the largest podcasting companies and the largest and most powerful portfolio of over-the-air multicast networks, Scripps is contributing to moving America forward. This is what we do because it’s what’s right, but we also believe doing this work gives us an advantage that will pay off for our business and for our shareholders down the road. As our company mission states, we do well by doing good.

Today, advertising may be down, but audiences are way up. I’m confident that as stay-at-home orders are lifted, we’ll see the start of a recovery. Auto dealers will need to sell their cars. Air conditioning systems will once again need to be replaced. And eventually, travel and leisure spending will resume. As businesses return, we will be there to help them reach their customers, and I expect our actions today will benefit us tomorrow.

Ahead of this pandemic, Scripps had repositioned itself to thrive by prudently deploying capital to grow our scale and the economic opportunity with a commitment to delivering strong financial results. Along with the rest of the global economy, we are certainly being significantly impacted by the disruption to business, but we are also using this time to become a stronger and more powerful company. Scripps in its 142-year history has survived wars, depressions and even other pandemics. Our company is strong, our media is enduring and our people are resilient.

While it’s inevitable that some companies have to hunker down and play defense through this period, we will be on offense because we know that how we act now during this crisis will have everything to do with how we succeed as we emerge from it.

And now, operator, we’re ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And we’ll go to the line of John Janedis with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

John Janedis

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for all the color and happy you’re all safe. Adam, a couple of questions. First, as markets reopen, what are you hearing from your sales team? How quickly are advertisers prepared to move given stress on local businesses? And when you look at your top categories, like services and auto, do you think they lead or lag coming out? And then just on Katz, you talked to it a bit but is the advertising mix there with more DR, just making it so much more resilient? I’m just curious in terms of what the mix is there and if that’s what’s helping? Thanks.

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

John Janedis

John Janedis

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Thank you. And next, we’ll go to the line of Kyle Evans with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Kyle Evans

Hi. Thanks. Lisa or Brian, I know you have 20% of retrans subs renewing in the balance of the year. Can you talk about how those phase across the quarters? And then I’ve got some follow-ups as well.

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Kyle Evans

Kyle Evans

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Kyle Evans

Kyle Evans

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Kyle Evans

Kyle Evans

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Kyle Evans

Kyle Evans

Laura Tomlin

Laura Tomlin

Kyle Evans

Kyle Evans

Laura Tomlin

Laura Tomlin

Kyle Evans

Kyle Evans

Thank you. And next we’ll go to the line of Dan Kurnos with The Benchmark Company. Please go ahead.

Dan Kurnos

Thanks. Good morning. Just first on retrans, you actually came in a little bit higher in Q1. So, it just – I know Adam or Brian, you’ve been pretty proud of the ability with the scale you’ve gotten to get rate and we’ve seen some pretty good numbers. I just want to make sure there’s not any true-ups in there that we’re missing. And then, Brian, just sort of on core in general, you guys obviously have a pretty good footprint relative to less restricted shelter-in-place type markets as well as pretty good ABC exposure. So do you think that’s giving you an advantage? Do you think you’re pacing ahead of kind of where the broader industry is pacing from a core perspective?

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Dan Kurnos

Dan Kurnos

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Dan Kurnos

Dan Kurnos

Thank you. And next, we’ll go to the line of Davis Hebert with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Davis Hebert

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. Hope you all are well. I just have one question, if you could, Lisa, give us the last eight quarters EBITDA on a pro forma basis and how that translates to leverage? Thank you.

Lisa Knutson

Lisa Knutson

Davis Hebert

Davis Hebert

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Davis Hebert

Davis Hebert

Thank you. And next, we’ll go to the line of Michael Kupinski with Noble Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Kupinski

Thank you. Brian, just to follow up on that. What is the normal sequential month-to-month performance for the – let’s say, the broadcast group from March to April? There’s some seasonality, right?

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Michael Kupinski

Michael Kupinski

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Michael Kupinski

Michael Kupinski

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Michael Kupinski

Okay.

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Michael Kupinski

Michael Kupinski

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Michael Kupinski

Michael Kupinski

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Michael Kupinski

Michael Kupinski

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Michael Kupinski

Michael Kupinski

Lisa Knutson

Lisa Knutson

Michael Kupinski

Michael Kupinski

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Thank you. And next, we’ll go to the line of Craig Huber with Huber Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Craig Huber

Thank you. Hi, guys. I hope you’re all safe. Just a few questions. I’ll just maybe just go one by one, if I could. Brian, on the retrans subs, what was the year-over-year percent change? Was it down like, say, about 4% in your latest quarter there?

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Craig Huber

Craig Huber

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Lisa Knutson

Lisa Knutson

Craig Huber

Craig Huber

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Craig Huber

Craig Huber

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Craig Huber

Craig Huber

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Craig Huber

Craig Huber

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Craig Huber

Craig Huber

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Craig Huber

Craig Huber

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Craig Huber

Craig Huber

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Craig Huber

Craig Huber

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Thank you. And next, we’ll go to the line of John Kornreich with JK Media. Please go ahead.

John Kornreich

Hi. I may have missed this. What’s the size of your revolver? And the maximum pressure is the second quarter because the political won’t be all that great. And then in the third quarter, it picks up. In the fourth quarter, it explodes. So are you comfortable in your best case modeling that you won’t have to tap the revolver in the next two, three, four months?

Lisa Knutson

Lisa Knutson

John Kornreich

John Kornreich

Lisa Knutson

Lisa Knutson

John Kornreich

John Kornreich

Lisa Knutson

Lisa Knutson

John Kornreich

John Kornreich

Lisa Knutson

Lisa Knutson

John Kornreich

John Kornreich

Lisa Knutson

175.

John Kornreich

John Kornreich

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

John Kornreich

John Kornreich

Brian Lawlor

Brian Lawlor

John Kornreich

John Kornreich

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Thank you. And next, we’ll go to the line of Jamie Zimmerman with Litespeed Partners. Please go ahead.

Jamie Zimmerman

Hi, guys. You guys have like – in terms of employees per station, you’ve always had like a number that way exceeds everybody else’s. I just thought that this opportunity would allow you to get to take that number down and actually let go a bunch of employees who perhaps were redundant and not necessary. And I’m curious why staffing levels haven’t come down during this crisis?

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Jamie Zimmerman

Jamie Zimmerman

Adam Symson

Adam Symson

Carolyn Micheli

Carolyn Micheli

Carolyn Micheli

Carolyn Micheli

John Kornreich

John Kornreich

Carolyn Micheli

Carolyn Micheli

John Kornreich

John Kornreich

Carolyn Micheli

Carolyn Micheli

Lisa Knutson

Lisa Knutson

John Kornreich

John Kornreich

Carolyn Micheli

Carolyn Micheli

