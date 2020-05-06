Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Q1 2020 Results Conference Call May 6, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Fink - FNK IR

Himesh Bhise - CEO

Tim Heasley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital

Austin Moldow - Canaccord

Rob Fink

Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone. Welcome to Synacor’s first quarter 2020 financial results conference call. On today's call to discuss the company's results are CEO Himesh Bhise; and CFO, Tim Heasley. Please note that management will make forward-looking statements during the call that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those results predicted and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the company's financial results are included in Synacor’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Also during this conference call, management may reference non-GAAP financial measures in discussing the company's performance. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables included in today's press release.

With that said, I'll turn the call over to Himesh. Himesh, the call is yours.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Rob. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 2020 conference call. We have been working hard to protect the health and safety of our people, do our parts to flatten the curve, deliver excellence to our customers, maintain focus on growing our business, and implement cost and cash control measures until we all come out the other side of this unprecedented pandemic.

And when we do, I remain as confident as ever that Synacor will be strong and better positioned as a higher margin SaaS-focused collaboration software company. These times are testing us all. But Synacor has risen to the challenge. I could not be prouder of the Synacor team for their hard work and dedication during these volatile times.

Our email software products remain highly relevant and highly utilized amidst distributed workforces. Enterprise collaboration in a virtual environment is critical and productivity and security is paramount. And higher video streaming by consumers is driving higher usage and customer interest in our Cloud ID product. Our portal engagement service is also maintaining relevance as consumers spend more time in front of the screen. These businesses are performing well with minimal direct impact from the pandemic to-date.

The COVID impact for Synacor is isolated to our Publisher Advertising business and that advertising situation is not unique to us. According to the Internet Advertising Bureau, media spend is estimated to decline 39% between March and June of 2020 before it begins to rebound in the second half of the year. Like other advertising companies, our publisher-facing business has been similarly and abruptly impacted beginning in March and has resulted in our first quarter results being slightly below our previous guidance.

I will touch on three takeaways during today's call. First, our Q1 financial results reflect strength in our software business, offset by COVID-19 impact that is isolated to our Publisher Advertising business. Second, we continue to deliver customer wins and renewals, reflecting validation of our products and growth potential even in this pandemic. And third, we will emerge on the other side of this pandemic strong and ready to embrace new opportunity. Planning for our merger with Qumu continues, albeit delayed due to both companies needing to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

Takeaway one: Our Q1 financial results reflect strength in the software business offset by a temporary COVID-19 impact in our Publisher Advertising business. In Q1, we delivered revenue of $20.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million, both coming in slightly below guidance due to the COVID driven impact that is isolated to our Publisher Advertising business.

The Portal & Advertising segment revenue came in at $9.5 billion, a 16% year-over-year decline excluding ATT.net. The Portal business performed to pre-COVID plans but we estimate that the COVID impact on Public Advertising revenue and margin cost us about $1.3 million of EBITDA in Q1. However, we saw the number of monthly publisher partners grow significantly over the prior year, which will benefit us when advertising spending rebounds, but the sharp declines in March offset this increased activity. Overall, the Portal & Advertising segment delivered a negative 2% EBITDA margin against our pre-COVID goals to operate at about 10% segment EBITDA margins.

On the other hand, our Software & Services revenue totaled $11.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, growing modestly at 2.4% year-over-year when excluding a discontinued product. Importantly, segment adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million, a 26% year-over-year improvement and representing a 31.9% segment EBITDA margin.

While COVID has delayed some deals with new customers and caused a temporary reduction in maintenance renewals, engagement with our products and services increased markedly, which is an encouraging validation of the value we deliver to customers. Many of our email customers saw a surge in email usage and daily active logins during the latter part of the first quarter and many of our video streaming customers saw a surge as a result of shelter-in-place restrictions. Our March COVID-19 related cost control measures, in addition to our ongoing cost control initiatives, resulted in unallocated corporate G&A declining 20% year-over-year to $3 million in Q1.

Takeaway two: We continue to deliver a customer wins and renewals, reflecting validation of our products and growth potential even in this pandemic. Here are just a few recent highlights of our accomplishments in Q1. Active publisher customers for advertising were 133 in Q1, growing over 50% year-over-year. This reflects continued validation and an increased need for the advertising monetization services we provide, even though revenue and margin were impacted consistent with the COVID impact on overall media spend.

Zimbra’s growth continues to be fueled by its differentiation as a highly extensible, open core, feature rich, value driven collaboration platform. Zimbra 9 completed its beta, and received high compliments on the new user experience from beta participants. Zimbra 9 is now launched commercially and is already in use internationally, has a growing list of highly relevant and out of the box integrations with popular apps such as Slack, Dropbox and Zoom.

We added more than 70 new Zimbra customers and expanded deal with 190 additional customers. A few examples of our new mid-market and government customers include the Director of Market Surveillance in Vietnam, a government agency that’s part of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and one of the largest public health research institutions in Africa.

Cloud ID continues to grow customers and enhance features in enterprise identity and access management. We upsold and launched additional Cloud ID features for key service providers. We signed key service providers in two content networks in Cloud ID, and on last quarter's call we announced a significant new customer for whom Cloud ID enabled the management of multiple users across devices with high levels of security, privacy, and the ability to rapidly onboard new partners, scale subscribers and reduce total cost of ownership. In Q1, the rollout of this deployment progressed as planned.

I'll now turn the call over to Tim to review our financial results in greater detail. Tim?

Tim Heasley

Thanks, Himesh. And hello, everyone. For the first quarter of 2020, total consolidated revenue was $20.6 million, slightly below the bottom end of our guidance range. Excluding ATT.net revenue of $9.3 million and discontinued product revenue of $0.4 million from the prior year numbers, on an apples-to-apples basis, total revenue was down approximately $1.5 million, which as Himesh mentioned, was driven by the COVID-19 impact on our advertising business.

Excluding the discontinued product revenue of $0.4 million in Q1 '19, our first quarter 2020 Software & Services revenue of $11.1 million was up 2.4% compared with $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Recurring revenue of $8.3 million was down 2.2% from the prior year's quarter primarily due to some mailbox cleanups. However, this was more than offset by non-reoccurring revenue of $2.7 million, which was up 19.7% from the prior year quarter. This was largely driven by higher professional services revenue, which is a precursor to future recurring revenue growth.

Revenue in our Portal & Advertising segment totaled $9.5 million, compared with $20.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the $9.3 million of ATT.net revenue in Q1 ‘19, revenue were down 16.4% on an apples-to-apples basis. As Himesh mentioned, the decline was driven by the COVID-19 impact on our Publisher Advertising business.

Total cost of revenue for the quarter exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense was 52.1% of revenue versus 51.9% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019. This was primarily due to the lower COVID-19 impacted margins in our Publisher Advertising business, partially offset by higher software margins and favorable mix.

Total adjusted operating expense for the quarter exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense and one-time charges was $10.4 million, a decline of 25% from $14 million in the first quarter of 2019. This reflects our streamlining of operations following the exit of the ATT.net business and our continued focus on cost reductions and professional services and discretionary spending. Also of note, unallocated corporate expense for the quarter also excluding one-time charges was down $737,000 or 20% from the prior year's quarter.

As a result of the above items, our COVID-19 impacted adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $313,000 or 1.5% of revenue. Slightly below the low end of our guidance range and this compares to $1.7 million or 5.4% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss for the first quarter was $4.5 million or $0.11 per share compared with a net loss of $2.2 million or $0.06 per share in the first quarter of 2019. As mentioned in our earnings release, the first quarter of 2020 includes $1.4 million of merger-related costs.

The EPS calculation for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 is based on 39.7 million and 39.0 million weighted average common shares outstanding respectively. Capital expenditures for the quarter, which were primarily capitalized software, were $1 million versus $1.3 million in the first quarter of ‘19. We ended the quarter with $8.9 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $11 million at the end of 2019 and continue to have no borrowings on our credit facility.

Availability under the credit facility was $6.7 million as of the end of March. As mentioned in our earnings release, similar to prior years, the decline in cash during the quarter is primarily related to normal seasonality of disbursements, including bonuses and annual general insurance premiums. In addition, we also paid out approximately $500,000 in one-time merger-related costs.

I would also like to take this opportunity to provide some detail on the actions that we've already taken to reduce costs and preserve liquidity. These include implementing a hiring freeze, reducing discretionary spending and minimizing capital spending. We have also taken steps to improve our advertising margins. We expect that these actions will enable us to maintain positive adjusted EBITDA and ensure sufficient liquidity for our operations going forward.

Now, regarding guidance. Given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 related disruption in the advertising market and the resulting volatility in our Publisher Advertising business, we have made the decision to withdraw our full year guidance and temporarily suspend quarterly guidance updates. As the situation abates and our visibility improves, we expect to return to providing guidance.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Himesh.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Tim. Continuing with takeaway three, we believe we have the creativity, the financial discipline, and the resolve to get to the other side of the pandemic strong and ready to embrace new opportunity. As Tim shared, given the volatility in our Publisher Advertising business resulting from COVID-19, we made the decision to withdraw full year guidance and temporarily suspend our practice of providing quarterly guidance.

But that being said, I would like to provide some Q2 indicators of our business. The demand for collaboration and identity remains strong. We expect similar EBITDA contribution at about 30% margin level from our Software & Services segment in Q2, just as we delivered into one. We expect unallocated corporate G&A to roughly stay at Q1 levels and significantly below Q2 last year benefiting from our cost control measures. We believe Software segment EBITDA, along with the benefit of the cost control measures we have implemented, will allow us to continue to be adjusted EBITDA positive in Q2. Our cash use in Q2 will be driven by the cost of our pending merger with Qumu. But based on various COVID-related scenarios, we have run on business operations, we believe we have adequate cash on hand and also have the backstop of our currently unused credit lines.

As media spending reaccelerates and our visibility improves, we look forward to return to providing guidance about our expected results. In addition, planning for our merger with Qumu continues, the S4 registration filing has been delayed due to both companies needing to deal with the impact of COVID-19 but is now in its final stretch. To recap, the combination of Synacor and Qumu creates a cloud software focused business with a $50 million foundation of recurring revenue, positioned in the attractive collaboration market with compelling email identity and video products, and an enviable global customer base.

We expect to deliver an estimated $4 million to $5 million of annualized operating cost synergies that we have already identified. We expect to accelerate Qumu's go-to-market by leveraging a selection of our 1,900 channel partners around the world. And while the coronavirus outbreak served as further catalyst to advanced video conferencing and enterprise collaboration tools, we believe that Synacor's go-to-market engine, scale and team will help Qumu comfortably take advantage of this market opportunity.

In summary, we are managing our expenses and cash. We remain focused on our transformation to a higher margin SaaS-focused collaboration software company. And we are confident that we have the dry powder to emerge from the current market disruption strong and ready to embrace new opportunity.

With that, we'll open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And your first question comes from the line of Mark Argento with Lake Street Capital. Your line is open.

Mark Argento

Hi, Himesh. Hi Tim. Just a couple of quick questions here. So in no particular order, you noted that the publisher -- number of publishers on the platform was up fairly substantially in the quarter. Any reason why you saw that type of tick-up? You guys changed your marketing strategy or what's the dynamic driving the publisher increase?

Himesh Bhise

I'll take that one, Mark, thank you for the question. I think it speaks directly to our value proposition. We help publishers make more money from the advertising inventory they have. And in times like this, that particular skill set is very, very important to publishers. I think from an overall revenue and overall margin point-of-view, what you're seeing is an overall reduction in the entire media spend in the industry, but the ability to optimize and maximize the value of each publisher’s ad inventory continues to be important, maybe more important and I believe that's why we're finding more and more publishers coming onto the platform. And again, these are relationships. So once this rebounds, people tend to work longer and harder with people who have worked for them during tough times like this one.

Mark Argento

Is there any type of publisher that you guys are having more success with than others at this point?

Himesh Bhise

Mark, I think the impact has really been across the Board and you've probably seen that in some of the results from other advertising company. I think the impact on media spend has addressed and impacted every single kind of industry. I think the impact has been much more severe in certain verticals. But for a company at the scale of ours and across all of the publishers we serve, we are kind of exposed to the entire basket.

Mark Argento

And then, just pivoting over to, just talking about the Software & Services EBITDA margins, it looks like those continue to be pretty strong and it looks like you anticipate they should remain above 30% going forward. Is that really driven by the mix of the type of business that you do within the segment? Or maybe you could help us unpack the margin enhancement you're seeing in that segment?

Himesh Bhise

Sure. So Mark, we've talked about this before, right? The gross margins in that business are in the 70% to 75% range. And with gross margins in that range, any kind of growth in the business disproportionately hits the bottom-line, which allows us to accelerate the growth in segment EBITDA. So we're seeing some of that in Q1. We're also seeing some of the impact of the cost control measures that we've put in place. And all that is being offset by slightly lower maintenance revenue and slightly lower new deals and some of the mailbox cleanup things that Tim talked about on in his speech. So that's kind of the plus and minus of what's going on. But fundamentally, this is the benefit of a high margin software business and growth really does start hitting the bottom-line.

Mark Argento

So effectively looks like you guys are -- it sounds like leveraging your -- kind of your OpEx, the spend there is -- the incremental margins I guess are pretty strong, which makes sense given its software. The last one for me, in terms of any updated thinking in terms of timing on the Qumu acquisition, do you anticipate is this still a Q2 close? Or what do you guys are thinking for timelines there now going forward?

Himesh Bhise

That's probably a good guess or estimate Mark sometime in the June, July timeframe. We think things got a little bit delayed because each company had to focus on their own people and ensuring we get through COVID-19 related issues. The registration filing S4 was a little bit delayed, like I said, we believe it's in the final stretch and will be in the hands of the lawyers imminently. And then it just depends on comments and scheduling the work, et cetera.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Austin Moldow with Canaccord.

Austin Moldow

I wanted to ask about the Software segment in particular. What drove that little uptick to the nice 32% EBITDA margin? And also, I know you gave a range, but is there anything more specific you can share about the gross margin as well?

Himesh Bhise

Sure. Hey, Austin, thank you for the question. Let me just kind of maybe recap some of the things we talked about on this call relating to Software & Services, right? Number one, the top-line did grow. It was modest growth, right, 2.5% give or take. But the top-line did grow and that was driven by new customers in Cloud ID, continued ramping up of the large streaming services customer we announced last quarter, continued new and growth customers for Zimbra around the world, over 250 in the quarter with some offset on lower maintenance revenues and some of this mailbox cleanup. So that growth and that kind of mix of revenues then flowed down to strong gross margins which we maintained like we have in the software business, 70%, 75% range, and the growth, plus the cost control measures that have been flowed down through OpEx to deliver the EBITDA level that we discussed which was roughly 31% and several points higher than last year.

And what we indicated was, those cost control measures continue to be in place. We continue to have pretty good visibility into our software business going forward because a big chunk of it is recurring and longer term contract based, which is what allows us to share we believe we will be delivering segment EBITDA in that range next quarter as well.

Austin Moldow

And on the cost savings, is there any more detail you can give to where exactly in the discretionary spending you're getting reductions? Maybe how it maps to the OpEx lines?

Himesh Bhise

Sure. Let me start and then Tim, if you want to jump in. We've tackled every line we can, in our expense get up, short of any layoffs or furloughs or anything like that. So we've stopped short and we’ve really tried to avoid taking any actions of that nature in this environment. But we have reduced and eliminated open positions. We've put a hiring freeze in place. We've looked at every single category of discretionary expense and every single one of those line items have been reduced. We have gone back to vendors and renegotiated contracts and payment terms. So it's hard for me to point to precisely one, Austin, we’ve tackled every single line item. Plus as you can imagine, when advertising revenues are lower, costs related to those advertising revenues are lower as well. So it's kind of been an all hands on board effort.

Austin Moldow

My last question, I mean, I think is a little bit more about Qumu, but I imagine you're kept in the loop and watching it closely anyway. But now can you give an overview on maybe the uptake of video management or content management services in the pandemic and maybe the kind of customer interest they're seeing and whether it's structurally different than what you saw prior?

Himesh Bhise

I think the higher incidence of work-from-home and distributed work during the pandemic and maybe a higher percentage of growth as we start emerging from it, implies that products and services related to that trend are going to be in demand. For us, it's higher usage of email as an important part of the enterprise collaboration mix. For us, it's higher video streaming and increased complexity of that video streaming across devices and the increased scale of that video streaming that is resulting in demand for our Cloud ID product. And in Qumu’s case, clearly the need for video conferencing will help them as well. I think it all goes back to reinforce our original intent and strategic rationale for the deal.

You put those three products together, particularly in a post-COVID type world, I think you start looking at how compelling this combined collaboration identity company can be. And we believe that when you put these companies together and you combine the company sales forces, when you put our global channels to work on Qumu’s additional market opportunity, I believe you can truly accelerate the revenue of the combined company at scale, and I believe the acquisition is as attractive, now more attractive now as it ever was.

And there are no further questions at this time, I will turn the call back over to Mr. Bhise. My apologies, we do have one question in queue. Sorry, my apologies. We do have the line of George Sutton with Craig-Hallum. Go ahead, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, this is James on for George. Have your conversations with customers changed since the announcement of the Qumu acquisition and the overall shift to work-from-home? And could you maybe talk a little bit about other pipeline for Zimbra and Cloud ID trended throughout the quarter and into April?

Himesh Bhise

Thanks for the question, James. So it really does change by product line, right? If you kind of step back, I believe companies that have established brands, established relationships are better situated to take advantage of this market than trying to develop a brand new customer relationship when you're not going to be able to sit across the table from a prospect for many months to come. And I think in that regard, we are extremely fortunate that our go-to-market vehicle involves 1,900 channel partners around the world who have established relationships already with tons of customers, with tons of prospects. And so, when they come across an opportunity to sell through additional collaboration product or email product, that relationship already exists, which is why we are seeing and which is why we believe that our new and expansion deals for Zimbra around the world will continue.

For Cloud ID, what they’re finding is that -- there's just a lot more companies entering OTT and video streaming space right now. There are tons more consumers using it, which means the demands, the scalability are high. They’re using it across multiple devices, which means you have to be able to authenticate and authorize these devices amongst a much more complex array of device OS and platforms. And I believe that kind of demand for a scalable identity and access management solution that is priced right, increases the pipeline for us.

And as I mentioned earlier, you add to that mix video streaming products of the kind that Qumu brings to the table, they’ve talked about additional interest in their product, even before the pandemic hit us, we had already seen some of our channel partners around the world express interest in adding this enterprise video solution to their portfolio. So I come back to my belief that we can accelerate the combined company's products suite and revenues, leveraging these channel partners and take advantage of this additional perhaps COVID-driven market opportunity in a much more cost effective and profitable way than each company can do independently.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I guess on the Zimbra wins in the quarter, can you maybe give some color on what drove those wins and have you begun to see the investments you made on sort of modernizing the interface begin to bear fruit in terms of either wins in the quarter or just engaging with a broader pool of prospective customers?

Himesh Bhise

James, you're exactly right. I think while our channel always continues to perform, I think it was important for our partners and our customers to see the investment that we have been making in Zimbra bear fruit. And by deploying Zimbra 9 with the new user interface, with the extensibility into highly relevant apps like Zoom, Slack and Dropbox, I think makes the product a lot more compelling. And in parallel, we continue the conversations around launching Zimbra cloud as a pure SaaS product as well.

And there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Bhise, I will now turn it back over to you.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, operator. And thank you everyone for joining us today. Stay safe.

