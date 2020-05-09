Kroger: A Dividend Yield Backed By Food Inflation

Income and value investors should be researching Kroger (KR) as a potential long-term buy candidate for portfolios of all shapes and sizes. The coronavirus pandemic is showing off the strength of this asset during recession. In good times and bad, one of the largest grocery store chains in America has delivered steadily growing earnings and dividends. Today’s business setup is no different than a year ago, or a decade ago. It’s quite probable that the shelter-in-place and stay-at-home attitudes created by COVID-19 will persist for some time. Stronger sales with shoppers cooking from home, instead of eating out, during 2020-21 could propel income and cash flows even higher than now anticipated by Wall Street.

Image Source: Company Website

The food, fuel and pharmacy headquarters for millions of Americans, Kroger employs over 450,000 individuals at 2,700 supermarkets and 1,500 gas stations. It sells everything from natural and organic foods to baked goods, dairy, meat, fresh produce, perishable goods, prescription drugs, general merchandise, pet foods, fresh seafood, apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, health and beauty items, jewelry and toys. It operates in 35 states, mostly in middle America, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company is 137 years old and has survived every economic circumstance thrown at it. Among other store brands, supermarkets owned across the country operate under the brand names pictured below.

Image Source: 2018 Annual Report

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) felt Kroger was a strong buy late in 2019, before the coronavirus situation unfolded. My hunch is Warren Buffett’s outfit was attracted to the safe and rising dividend story over time. During the 4th quarter of 2019, Berkshire purchased around 19 million shares near $27 a share, for a 2.3% stake in Kroger. While retailing is a tough business, the company’s long record of success, dominant position in most of its markets, plus still conservative management style and balance sheet setup make the investment worthwhile.

Image Source: Supermarket News

Results ride inflation higher

The foundation of my Kroger investment thesis is the company’s revenues and financial returns are becoming a function of rising prices for goods and services. The business model is Kroger sells food, fuel and prescription drugs for a small profit. It returns a portion of income generation to owners as a dividend and through share buybacks. And, the company reinvests the remaining capital into accretive new stores and/or enhanced cost reductions. The next year, rising prices in the economy and several new stores add yet greater profitability to the pot, with a reduced outstanding share count, alongside a lower cost structure. This formula has been successful for six generations running.

For context, revenues per share have risen from $64 ten years ago to $151 today, a gain of +135%. Measure this rate of change against a U.S. CPI inflation climb of +20% over the same span.

Without doubt, expanding rates of inflation will benefit Kroger. If cost of living adjustments are spiked higher by the Federal Reserve’s record money printing and an estimated $5 trillion in Treasury stimulus spending response to coronavirus quarantines, sharply increased sales totals are coming for Kroger into 2021. Assuming stagnant "volumes" of product are moved through each store, a 5-10% annual climb in revenues cannot be ruled out for several years, simply from higher goods pricing. In other words, a stagflation economic environment may help, more than hurt, Kroger.

The current $32 share quote is valued at 13x estimated earnings for calendar 2020 (fiscal year ending in late January). Wall Street analysts are projecting $2.50 in per share earnings, above the relatively depressed 2019 result of $2.04. However, given the stockpiling of basic goods like food seen from the coronavirus pandemic in America, and the elimination of deals, discounts and coupons to get customers in the store, I am modeling a “prolonged” pandemic situation will lead to even higher earnings and cash flow. An EPS number closer to $2.90 would put the net profit margin around 1.8%, slightly higher than its 5-year average and well above the 2019 low around 1.36%, on a jump in total sales to $128 billion (against $122 last year).

If my numbers play out, Kroger is selling for a 9% forward earnings yield, after taxes ($2.90 income/$32 price). Against a trailing earnings yield for the S&P 500 of 4.8% in May 2020, likely to DECLINE as operating losses mount from the coronavirus recession, the earnings picture is incredibly positive for this boring grocery retail company.

And, earnings are well supported long term. Margins and returns are remarkably stable for Kroger over time, as you can review on the 10-year below graph. Gross margins, net profit margins, returns on assets and cash flow to assets can support even greater earnings in 2021, if revenues are bumped higher by the record money printing effect on general inflation.

Kroger’s valuation on “trailing” price to sales, cash flow and book value, in combination, is still below its decade average. To be honest, when Berkshire acquired shares six months ago, theses stock valuation metrics were scraping 10-year lows. We may look back at this investment a few years from now, and say it was a terrific long-term purchase.

Dividend Story

Now let’s review the powerful argument in favor of ownership for income investors. Kroger’s current dividend yield of almost 2% is easily covered, and has risen at a compounded annual rate of 15% the past decade. Below I have some charts of the yield story. The first graph shows today's low and sustainable 31% payout rate from cash earnings has stayed consistent over the last decade. It also tracks the quarterly and annual trailing dividend payouts.

The typical dividend payout ratio was closer to 45% of trailing cash earnings for S&P 500 companies to start this year. However, Goldman Sachs is estimating a drop of 25% in calendar 2020 S&P 500 dividends, as cuts are made to deal with the coronavirus pandemic effect on sales and profitability.

Already, Kroger’s dividend yield has been trading above the average U.S. equity since late 2017. Modeling a substantial dividend increase this year in a similar fashion to 2019, I can project a forward 2020-21 dividend yield of closer to 2.3%. Compared to a likely 1.5% forward rate for the S&P 500 into the autumn (using a 25% drop in payouts by other U.S. businesses), Kroger looks like a bargain for income investors.

But that’s not all the good news. The entire Treasury yield curve is under 2% in May. If you want to invest new money in a Treasury bill, coupon or bond, you are “guaranteed” to earn less than the Kroger dividend rate upfront, and this payout will NEVER rise. Kroger’s payout is growing 15% annually, and looks like a safe bet to continue doing so in the future, even under a deep and extended recession scenario. What’s not to like about the Kroger dividend story?

Image Source: U.S. Treasury Website

Below you can review how Kroger is on the verge of decoupling from historical trading patterns, and surpassing the 12-month “trailing” dividend payout yields in the various term Treasury-related ETFs available as income alternatives to Kroger. Remember, over time, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) and the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) will witness a drop in yields to match current available rates. Kroger’s yield is moving in the opposite direction, namely much higher, on your $32 share purchase price.

Technical Breakout

An important relative strength spike in the Kroger stock quote vs. the S&P 500 in early 2020 may be underscoring the potential for several years of outperformance. Renewed investor confidence and interest in ownership looks to be a result of the sales jump created by coronavirus stockpiling. On the chart below, I have circled in green the defensive buying effect on share performance since the stock market tanked in February.

The blue arrow marks the super-strong trend in the On Balance Volume (OBV) line since the summer. Berkshire’s buys undoubtedly formed a foundation for the rise in this indicator between October and December. The red arrow points to the healthy rise in the Negative Volume Index (NVI) since late March. The movement is similar to the upturn in August-September, and can signal a vacuum of sellers on falling volume, less newsworthy days. My take on all the positive trading action is a long-term change in demand for the shares has occurred.

Conclusion

If you are searching for a safe and above average dividend yield, bound to rise over time at a faster clip than inflation, Kroger is an excellent long-term income choice. I rank the stock pick a smarter long-term yield selection than any Treasury security or the vast majority of U.S. equities dealing with the negative repercussions of a major recession.

Analysis of the “stay-at-home” trend is now an investment theme hard to ignore, especially if the coronavirus problem affects consumer buying preferences for years to come. Kroger has been a clear-cut winner from restaurant closures. Their reopening may not damage the switch to grocery sales much as the virus is still a real threat. Consumers will remain on cook-at-home duty until herd immunity is reached or a safe, proven vaccine is available. Current antibody testing in the U.S. indicates 95% of the country has yet to be infected. Using the 1918-19 Spanish Flu as a blueprint, herd immunity may not happen for another 12-18 months or longer. Successful vaccines for viruses, like polio, have taken years (if not decades, if at all) to discover historically. A seasonal variety is the most likely to be developed, like your annual flu shot. For influenza, a guess on the strain and mutations is entered 6-12 months ahead of time, as the creation of tens of millions of doses is a stretched laboratory process.

As long as Americans eat food, management continues to guide the business and cost structure in a conservative manner, and the U.S. stock market does not collapse, Kroger should be a part of every large portfolio construction. Given the decent odds of outperformance during the next 12-24 months against the S&P 500 typical business, I think a much higher weighting in a long/short portfolio design has merit.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

