Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 10

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 5/15 5/29 0.97 1.04 7.22% 3.31% 16 Atmos Energy (ATO) 5/22 6/8 0.575 0.58 0.87% 2.38% 37 Expeditors International (EXPD) 5/29 6/15 0.5 0.52 4.00% 1.39% 26 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 5/28 6/18 0.72 0.77 6.94% 1.12% 22 Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 6/10 6/25 0.25 0.26 4.00% 0.73% 13 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 5/20 6/4 0.367 0.3675 0.14% 1.64% 19 PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 6/4 6/30 0.955 1.0225 7.07% 3.05% 48 PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 5/14 5/22 0.27 0.28 3.70% 3.03% 12

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 11 (Ex-Div 5/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Consolidated Edison (ED) 6/15 0.765 74.18 4.13% 46 Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 5/27 0.2 18.87 4.24% 10 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 5/27 0.6 484.32 0.50% 12 Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) 6/10 0.14 10.88 5.15% 10 Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 6/3 0.38 86.86 1.75% 18 Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 6/10 0.87 46.18 7.54% 37

Tuesday May 12 (Ex-Div 5/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 5/29 0.73 82.25 3.55% 11 Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 5/28 0.23 25.33 3.63% 10 Visa Inc. (V) 6/2 0.3 185.09 0.65% 12 Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 6/3 0.98 65.92 5.95% 10 WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 6/1 0.6325 85.68 2.95% 17

Wednesday May 13 (Ex-Div 5/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 5/29 0.32 53.85 2.38% 11 Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 5/29 0.41 37.84 4.33% 10 Allete Inc. (ALE) 6/1 0.62 55.78 4.45% 10 American States Water (AWR) 6/1 0.305 75.74 1.61% 65 Church & Dwight (CHD) 6/1 0.24 73.35 1.31% 24 CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 5/29 0.4075 55.29 2.95% 14 Carlisle Companies (CSL) 6/1 0.5 119.98 1.67% 43 Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 6/16 0.945 81.78 4.62% 15 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 6/5 0.095 17.39 2.19% 20 Emerson Electric (EMR) 6/10 0.5 56.1 3.57% 63 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 6/1 0.81 CAD 32.04 7.18% 24 Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 6/10 0.145 29 2.00% 47 IDEX Corp. (IEX) 5/29 0.5 154.7 1.29% 10 Kroger Company (KR) 6/1 0.16 33.34 1.92% 14 Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 6/1 0.25625 62.1 1.65% 47 Neenah Inc. (NP) 6/2 0.47 49.21 3.82% 10 Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 5/29 0.25 36.73 2.72% 17 PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 5/22 0.28 37.02 3.03% 12 Pool Corp. (POOL) 5/29 0.58 224.65 1.03% 10 Raytheon Technologies (RTX) 6/18 0.475 58.67 3.24% 26 J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 6/1 0.88 116.08 3.03% 22 Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) 6/1 0.57 76.05 3.00% 14 Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) 6/1 0.2343 40.3 2.33% 27

Thursday May 14 (Ex-Div 5/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 6/1 0.42 88.09 1.91% 16 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 6/8 1.6 234.82 2.73% 10 Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 5/29 1.04 125.61 3.31% 16 Bunge Limited (BG) 6/1 0.5 36.53 5.47% 19 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 6/18 0.22 19.28 4.56% 16 Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 6/1 0.535 60.74 3.52% 49 Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) 6/2 0.39 63.9 2.44% 11 KLA Corp. (KLAC) 6/2 0.85 171.5 1.98% 10 Ryder System (R) 6/19 0.56 35.49 6.31% 15 Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 6/10 1.02 192.45 2.12% 10 Southern Company (SO) 6/8 0.64 55.41 4.62% 20

Friday May 15 (Ex-Div 5/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Chevron Corp. (CVX) 6/10 1.29 95.47 5.40% 33

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Accenture plc (ACN) 5/15 0.8 1.7% A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 5/15 0.24 2.1% Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 5/15 0.25 5.1% Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 5/15 0.32 0.8% Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 5/15 0.44 2.5% Costco Wholesale (COST) 5/15 0.7 0.9% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 5/15 0.15 4.3% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 5/15 0.1325 4.4% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 5/12 0.445 10.0% EPR Properties (EPR) 5/15 0.3825 16.8% Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 5/15 0.375 4.0% Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 5/15 0.68 3.9% Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 5/15 0.2325 2.0% Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 5/15 0.38 3.2% Matthews International (MATW) 5/18 0.21 3.7% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) 5/15 0.455 1.8% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 5/15 1.0275 9.6% Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 5/15 0.19 7.0% Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) 5/15 0.4775 2.9% Realty Income Corp. (O) 5/15 0.233 5.1% Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 5/15 0.67 9.7% ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 5/14 0.935 11.9% People's United Financial (PBCT) 5/15 0.18 6.0% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 5/15 0.3575 21.8% 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) 5/15 0.28 3.4% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 5/15 0.12 5.6% Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) 5/18 0.52 3.2% Texas Instruments (TXN) 5/18 0.9 3.1% Unum Group (UNM) 5/15 0.285 7.3% VSE Corp. (VSEC) 5/13 0.09 1.8% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 5/15 0.41 2.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

