LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNXSF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andre Simon - Head of Investor Relations

Matthias Zachert - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Pontzen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Wrigglesworth - Citi

Patrick Rafaisz - UBS

Andreas Heine - MainFirst

Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Peter Spengler - DZ Bank

Matthew Yates - Bank of America

Georgina Iwamoto - Goldman Sachs

Knud Hinkel - Pareto Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining the LANXESS Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andre Simon, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andre Simon

Yes. Thank you very much. Welcome to everybody to our Q1 2020 conference call from my end as well. Yes, first of all, I hope that you and your families are fine and healthy in these days.

As always, I have with me our CEO, Matthias Zachert and our CFO, Michael Pontzen. Please take notice of our Safe Harbor statement.

And with that, I'm happy to hand over to Matthias for a brief presentation, and afterwards as always, the Q&A. Matthias, go ahead please.

Matthias Zachert

So a warm welcome from my side as well. I would go through the presentation and start on page number 4.

EBITDA for Q1 2020 it’s €245 million, 10% down versus previous year levels. More or less, we have been in line with what we communicated in March around about €20 million impact coming from corona. At the end of the day, it turned out that March was heavier impacted by corona so therefore the, further decline.

Margin helds relatively robust at 14.4%. The nice thing that you're seeing now is Consumer Protection. It's no longer performance chemicals. This is Consumer Protection. It is a very strong solid pillar in our portfolio with the strongest margin and even in tough times like these with an increase in sales and profitability.

Specialty Additives held up nicely versus previous year, but also here we will have impacts in the quarters going forward. So we rejoice about the stability this segment had. And I remark again, that these two new segments have been created over the last few years and they will become strong contributors also in the years to come.

Temporary shutdowns in Q1 we had in China in all of our plants. Also, Italy was impacted. India as well, but the plants are up and running. Argentina was shutdown, up and running again. The chemical industry has been detected by all governments as system relevant. So it's nice to see that governments around the globe realize, if the chemicals are no longer up and running, all other respective industries are impacted right from the beginning. And therefore, we find great support from all governments to manage everything in a productive way.

I'm very happy today that we last year addressed all the five divestitures and one acquisition. In today's time, when nobody can travel, no due diligence can be made, no site visits can happen because of travel restrictions. It's nice to see that, IPEL the Brazilian acquisition on biocides could be closed transaction wise in February. We could close the chrome chemicals divestiture and the two organometallics divestiture in Korea. And with PMC in United States again, had we not done this last year, most likely they wouldn't happen this year.

I turn now the attention to page number 5. Here you see that we have addressed financial measures and operational measures very swiftly. And ladies and gentlemen, I was CFO in this company -- in the same company in the times of the financial crisis 2008-2009 when Lehman crashed. And what I've learned out of the financial crisis at that point in time, when a crisis kicks in and I consider corona having most likely a stronger impact on the global economy, than the financial crisis had. When the financial crisis kicked in basically six, nine months afterwards liquidity was the thing to have. It was all about liquidity, liquidity, liquidity.

So what we've addressed next to operational measures in basically the second half of March, we addressed liquidity. We also saw that the sentiment from the investor buy side changed. We got from a lot of deep value force liquidity questions, and we understood why, because Oliver, Michael and me we were all here when Lehman crashed.

So what we wanted to demonstrate to all of you to the capital markets, we have ample liquidity. In order to give proof to the pudding, we drew our revolving credit facility so that you see that in the March reporting -- so you see we have a open credit line that we can tap at any point in time. For the same reason, liquidity we suspended the share buyback program, but of course, we suspended it, we have not canceled it.

We've reviewed our CapEx projects and reduced it by €50 million, notably in businesses that are impacted by steep declines i.e. automotive industry. And we decided on cost containment measures of €50 million, which are baked into our guidance. But we can move it up to €100 million if need be. So, for the €50 million will not address our capacity or structural profitability improvement that we had planned over the next two years. This is something that will not hurt our growth ambitions structurally.

In April, we eventually concluded the sale of Currenta with the realization of the €780 million and of course, we had a profit participation which is €150 million and which has also been paid for us being a shareholder for the months of September to April, wonderful dividends.

Now let's come to the operational measures. We have very early on fortunately introduced corona measures. We started with this when basically China started to have shutdowns. So we prepared crisis corona team and basically, prepared already our plants and around the globe that this might spread and therefore plans were implemented and I think for this reason, we made sure that infection in our company so far have been fortunately at a very, very low number.

In Germany, we predominantly, but also in some other countries, we adjusted the shift model from 8 hours to 12 hours. This gives you two opportunities. One, if you have 12 hours, of course, automatically you rotate shifts less often and thus less contact happens. And on top of that you have security flexibility.

You have one to two shifts that you can send home and they stay there, should you have an infection point in one shift because then you have the risk that you have too little operational workers. We have now a model in place where we have definitely access unaffected people, thus we can operate even if somebody is infected. So all in all, the infection that we have currently globally is at 31, 27 are already back and went through quarantine and are back to work. So right now the infections in our company fortunately are at an extremely low level.

I am fascinated by the procurement and logistics team. We had no break anywhere in our value chain. So that ensured that we could produce if you have no ROCE if you have no logistics of course your stack and your production goes down.

In such a situation of course, you have to also change the way you manage the company. Next to corona team that's with corona responsibility teams, in each country, in each business. And of course with respect to reporting I mean, this I think everybody has but next to this we've started again to the Board's daily liquidity status. Each business had to do in the last four weeks a scenario modeling.

We've done that at Board level for the entire group. So we have extreme cases, mid cases, up cases, whatever. And as a matter of fact normally we meet in the Board – in the management boards every two weeks. And we had now nearly daily board meetings in order to organize the measures put them in place, discuss them with the next line globally and orchestrate everything that you have to do in order to be very speedy and fast and I think that you need to do in order to steer your ship safely and in a good way through corona crisis.

In a crisis situation, we want to give more deeper insights to the capital markets because we understand that this is something where you need not less information but potentially more information. So we add a slide here on Page 6, so that you better understand our cost containment measures and respective CapEx measures.

The first thing that we decided relatively early in the management board before we went out with communications on what we want to reduce in the world in the businesses. The first thing that I discussed the management board was that we immediately go for a voluntary reduction of our bonus. So this was happening mid-March.

I had two sessions on this with my Board members. In the second one everybody agreed on a personal contractual way to reduce the bonus by 50%. When this happens on the next day we at a conference call with a global leadership team i.e. business unit heads and the staff functions and I proposed to them that they also cut their variable pay by 25%.

No objection to this. When I presented this yesterday to the Supervisory Board, what we had agreed in the management global leadership team the Supervisory Board also agreed to cut their pay by 20%. After we had taken this decision mid-March we then went out to the next line of management and basically said now we will take costs out where it makes sense.

So we delay various projects. Consultancy are therefore going down. We make of course obvious because you have travel bands. We make – we will make significant reduction in travel. But more importantly, we focused cost cuttings in business units that are especially impacted. This relates notably to the automotive industry. This relates to the aviation industry. This relates also to the oil and gas industry.

Definitely, there is a general cost containment for the entire organization so not only for the business units but staff functions and country organizations need to review their budgets too, so they get a haircut nobody objected. And in countries where feasible, we now start to prepare for short labor.

Currently we have round about 350 people in Germany in short labor. It will go up most likely going forward because we still see that automotive industry is heavily impacted. But at this point in time, compared to other companies at least, what I see here in Germany, we are at a lower end of short labor.

Lets address CapEx. Clear commitments to safety. So as far as maintenance CapEx is concerned, we don't touch it. We are addressing of course, our shutdowns as well, our maintenance shutdowns where technically possible.

This will not be possible everywhere. So for instance the HPM and Virkon shutdown will most likely happen. And we've reviewed our growth CapEx projects and suspended them, in some areas where we had CapEx for the automotive industry, we will most likely cancel them. So total CapEx spend should be going down by €50 million so that the CapEx envelope for the company is €450 million.

At this point in time, we don't have redundancies. So there will be literally low to no one-time costs. Having said this, we might later depending how long this crisis takes and how strongly it impacts global economy, we might later adjust for capacities in a second step.

That will then of course have respective OTCs. But at this point in time, we don't want to structurally change our profitability profile. If you take capacities out you of course adjust for future growth.

With this I turn my attention to Page number 7. And you see here there is plenty of liquidity that this company has. An investor legend once said, in crisis times you have opportunity times.

LANXESS is prepared for a lot of opportunities. When I was in the financial crisis, I saw after around about nine months that a lot of distressed chemical assets came on the market.

At this point in time, we had not a lot of liquidity and we had rubber and therefore we could not act. If such a situation happens in this crisis, we would be ready. We are prepared and we will be ready. If there are no distressed assets I mean share buybacks of our own shares is always a good acquisition. But the one thing I can tell you, if this crisis last -- one, if this crisis lasts two years you better have liquidity. And we will sell-through that's for sure. With €3 billion of liquidity compared to our size or compared to our market cap of €3.9 billion, it seems that we are one of the strongest companies with the highest liquidity.

I take my attention now to slide 8, 2020 outlook. So, our view is that COVID-19 will impact worldwide economy part, many industries, but therefore also private consumption. We expect that not only different to March -- early March guidance, we expect that not only Q2 will be impacted. We also assume that Q3 will be impacted. As a matter of fact, I prepared my company for a hard recession this year. And I say to my people, let's even be prepared for two hard recessionary years in -- for the entire worldwide GDP.

If you take a stronger preparation and it comes better you rejoice. And therefore, this is the approach that we take here at LANXESS. Disruptions of value chains cannot be excluded also disruptions in the logistical value chains. And this of course, we have to monitor.

Now I come to the guidance. We have discussed that in the management board for quite some time. Do we give a guidance or do we stop giving a guidance? Well, we went through an entire day last Wednesday with our global business units one by one. We went with them through order book April, May. Of course, June is still unclear. We went through them through different scenarios on their business expectation for the entire year. And we decided despite all volatility out there, we decided, we have more data points than you guys have. You sit behind your Bloomberg, Reuters screens and you cannot look into our customers, you cannot look into our end industries.

And therefore, I clearly state it is extremely difficult in this current environment to give a guidance, but we have far more data points that you have. We have an April book, we have a May book. We can look into this. And based on the orders on hand, we decided that we want to give a guidance for Q2. This is incremental because, we knew -- we know that you need more information rather than less information. And we have also provided a guidance for the entire year. I say it again, we don't have a crystal ball, but we've decided, we want to give you more information on what we know today.

So, let's come to Q2. €200 million to €250 million is our Q2 guidance. In the management board and in the business reviews we had last week, we consider that the midpoint of the quarterly guidance is currently the right view. My feedback -- clear feedback to you is, these are volatile times. I know that some sell-side analysts always say a record guide in a conservative way. This is not the case. I would rather recommend you be on the low end of this guidance. I think this is in the current volatile time for the sell-side investors you speak to your investors and I would recommend to you be in the lower part of this range.

Implementation measures are implemented here and we have implemented so far for this entire year €50 million. If it comes harder, we will move up. If we move to €100 million, of course we somewhat adjust our growth profile going forward which at this point in time, we don't want to do.

Let's come to the full year guidance. We lowered it by roughly €100 million. I have to tell you that this is emotional for me. It's the first time in my enter life that I adjust the guidance. But our strive and this is for us most important, our strive is not to have egos. Our strive is to manage companies in a professional way to be as accurate and rational and that's life corona impacts the economy hard and therefore we adjust our guidance to the €800 million to €900 million.

The last point I would like to state to you, as far as the outlook is concerned, we are of course seeing right now that next to the volume decline, ROCE are going down, especially in the oil chain if you look into the derivatives that we partly use in the -- from oil like benzene, toluene or cyclohexane they're all going down. And therefore you also should assume here I'm speaking notably to the analysts on the phone. You should also assume that this has an impact on topline because prices will be adjusted.

And in our case, this might be between €300 million, €400 million, €500 million. At the end of the day this will not have an impact on the profitability as we can see because raw materials, since we have sold rubber, really don't matter that much, but for your models, we try to provide clarity. So, you should also assume that sales will be adjusted whilst the EBITDA guidance is the one that we have communicated.

Well, final wording from my side. I think, we had a very strong team culture here before. And what I -- the positive thing that I take out of all of this it moves strong teams even stronger together. You might see that in your company as well. I'm fascinated by the teamwork. It's an unbelievably powerful team, and it has moved us in the last six, eight weeks together. I'm really impressed by every contribution by the Board team operating in a unbelievable speedy, professional and teamwork way, but I see that also in the next levels of the organization. It has moved the LANXESS team together. And this as I always said, I was proud of the slogan. That's for me true energizing chemistry.

And with this, ladies and gentlemen, let's address your energizing questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And the first question we received is from Tom Wrigglesworth, Citi. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Tom Wrigglesworth

Thank you very much for the presentation Matthias. A couple of questions, if I may. Obviously, I can understand the cost cuts and the remuneration changes. But I'm kind of -- I'm quite surprised that you're cutting CapEx given the resilience and strength of your balance sheet. And I think you kind of alluded to it, but I'd love to hear your thoughts on countercyclical investments, organically and your ability to really use that balance sheet to drive future growth and how you're thinking about those CapEx cuts?

Second question, bit of a technical one is you talk about this – well you've announced this profit participation of €150 million. How much cash do we expect that will come through as? And just from a reporting perspective, where will that number actually come in the accounts?

And a third one if I may obviously strong performance in specialty additives, but could you give us a little bit of a flavor of how the lube add business is doing versus effectively the brominated products within that? Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Yeah, Tom. I would take number one and number three and Michael will take number two. So, CapEx, if you assume that we would be in a recessionary environment and that some industries will be impacted hard. And this basically impacts from our point of view, the aviation industry very hard. So we had to lube add also as you know aviation lube adds that are going into the turbines very nice business, high-high margin. We presented that in the Capital Markets Day last year. Aviation industry is down nearly 100%. So, if nobody flies, you need less aviation lube adds and we have for instance also CapEx plans in this field, and we've taken these product – products or projects out.

The same relates to the automotive industry. The automotive industry will be heavily down this year, and it will take quite some time that at least our assumption that automotive industry comes back. If you have in United States 30 million people unemployed. And now an unemployment rate of more than 20%. I've never seen that in my entire life, at least when I was officer. And unemployed people normally don't buy cars.

Germans are fanatic about cars, but we have now 10 million people in short labor. If you are in short labor, you don't buy cars. And that's what we are seeing basically now also in April. And therefore, we cut CapEx projects in HPM that we originally planned for the automotive industry. I mean, look at Great Britain. You had a reduction of car sales of –in the 1990s or 98%. So this impacts the automotive industry currently heavily. So therefore in all of these industries, we adjust our CapEx plans.

Now as far as Specialty Additives are concerned additives are going everywhere and in all the industries we've listed this in the segment reporting that we have in the slide deck for additives. Additives go everywhere, automotive industry, aviation industry, oil and gas industry, electronics industry, also electronics are impacted not as heavily because televisions are still bought, because everybody sits at home and wants to watch tele. And therefore teles are still needed. But other electronic devices are being adjusted if these are bigger pay investments. And with this I hand over the profit participation question to Michael. Go on Michael.

Michael Pontzen

Thank you, Matthias. Hey, Tom, hi everybody as well from my side. Hope everything and everybody is fine with family in these crazy times. Coming to your question with regards to where do we see the effect from the Currenta transaction? So in the P&L you will find the results the total number in the financial results and the corresponding tax effect in the tax result obviously it holds true as well for the additional €150 million what we told you guys for the €780 million. That the overall tax number should be in the range of give and take 20%.

With regards to the cash flow statement in the cash flow statement you will find the inflow in the investing cash flow and the tax effect in the operating cash flow and that is already a hint that in the second quarter, because in the second quarter there will be a larger number being paid for taxes, you will recognize in the second quarter, and therefore see a tremendous change in the tax line in the second quarter.

Tom Wrigglesworth

That's it. Helpful, guys. Thank you very much.

Matthias Zachert

You’re most welcome. Stay healthy.

Operator

And the next question is from Patrick Rafaisz, UBS. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Patrick Rafaisz

Thank you, and good afternoon everyone. Three questions please. The first one, and thanks for providing a guidance not only for the year, but also for the second quarter, haven't seen that much in this reporting season. At the €200 million to €250 million even at the lower end, does that include any special items either positive or negative? I'm just wondering, because it seems that it's a pretty modest decline from the first quarter just given the scale of the downturn we're seeing.

And the second question is around the working capital for the full year and I appreciate you did a lot of work on that last year. Q1 was also better than last year, but how should we think about this about the potential working capital release on a full year basis?

And then the last question is on the lithium brine project, which was pretty much on plan when we last spoke on occasion of the fourth quarter results. And where do we stand here? So one of the projects that's potentially on hold now for the time being? Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Yes, sure, Patrick. The €200 million to €250 million are versus previous year in the €280 million, so therefore second quarter normally has always been our strongest quarter. So, if you look at the bench last year, of course, if you go to the lower end this is a -- then a severe drop or significant drop. And therefore, if you go to the midpoint as well as the lower end of the guidance, and therefore, it is a steeper drop than in the first quarter.

There are no special profits that we bake into this, but I clearly say to you, industries are shutdown. We have partly -- the entire supplier industry in Germany for the automotive industry, which has shut down. I cannot see the order book of June, and therefore, I'm trying to recommend to you be cautious, but I see the order book of April and May. And therefore in these times, my recommendation you speak to your analysts or to your investors, I alert you to be cautious. We are not here taking in special profits. This is what we are seeing.

On working capital Michael will take this question. Lithium, the project was running well according to plan, but nobody can travel. The Canadians of standard lithium cannot go to El Dorado. The German engineers cannot -- are not even allowed to enter the United States. As a matter of fact, I would not recommend them flying anyway. We have a travel ban around the globe to everywhere. We can go to our sites, but we don't ask people to travel anywhere. So the project is basically on hold.

And we have to see when we start traveling again and when borders are being opened again, at this point in time countries are pretty sticky to basically complete the border stoppage. Michael, come on working capital.

Michael Pontzen

Hi, Patrick. With regards to working capital, it's difficult this year, because you might not see and we might not see our typical seasonality, because we don't see the typical seasonality when it comes to earnings and business or we don't expect them for the next quarters to come. As we just told you, second quarter is expected to be even below the first quarter, which is not a usual pattern. But if you take a look what happened in the first quarter, at least you should get some relief if there are concerns that we are taking well care of our working capital.

The level of inventory didn't move nearly at all, at least not from a volume perspective, which is untypical, because usually we have an increase in volume in the first half of the year, stabilization in the third quarter and then a decline in the fourth quarter. When you take a look at the payables, the payables are as well rather flat in the first quarter, which is as well not a usual pattern. Usually the number is decreasing versus year-end accounts, but what happened here and that is what Matthias was mentioning. We saw especially starting in March, a huge decline in our raw material prices. And this decline you first recognize in our payables, and that is why the numbers are in large or didn't change that much over year-end.

On the other hand in the receivables, we see a huge enlargement, because we saw in December 2019 relatively low revenues and the March was a relatively good quarter – month, especially compared to December numbers. And that is why the receivables were enlarged. Over the next months to come giving the fact that the raw material prices massively come down, you should as well expect the top line will come down, and therefore, receivables will come down. And therefore, you should see a cash in from the pricing.

Patrick Rafaisz

Thank you. Very detailed. Thank you very much.

Operator

And the next question is from Andreas Heine, MainFirst. You line is now open. Please go ahead.

Andreas Heine

There's only a few small ones, please. Other companies have given some indication on April sales and the rough number we hear several times is in the magnitude of 20% sales decline. Is that something you would also see in your business?

Second on consumer protection, which indeed had quite a nice outcome in Q1 sequentially. Do you expect this business to improve, or will that be for whatever reason also hit? I would not expect this?

And the last is in looking on the engineering plastic, of course, it was hit quite a bit in Q1. But is that where most of the hit comes in the second quarter, or is it more broad-based? Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Can you repeat the business you did in your second question? I didn't get the name.

Andreas Heine

Consumer Protection, yes. That segment whether that is -- sequentially might see an improvement.

Matthias Zachert

Yes. So on April, I mean, I think we've provided you color on Q2. We will not go now on April. As a matter of fact, we see from the business review things in order in April, but I will not start giving monthly saves. I think this goes a little bit too much.

As far as Consumer Protection is concerned, I mean, this is a business that is growing. This is a business that has 24% margin or more or -- I mean, let's say above 20%. I've always stressed that there are two parts in it. Now, -- and I stressed last year that Latigo will emerge after it has already went up in 2019, it will emerge further. And therefore, I'm looking at consumer protection as a very strong pillar -- new pillar in this company that that will most likely in 2020 grow from its profitability and this will be one of our most resilient businesses going forwards.

On engineering plastics, well, except consumer protection all three segments will be impacted for the rest of the year. Of course Engineering Materials or especially here the polyamide business as it has the biggest exposure to the automotive industry. Of course, here we would see the volume but also price decline.

It will still be an okay business but the decline in an absolute basis for 2020 we consider would be stronger than the decline we have seen last year because simply nobody buys cars these days and I'm not sure that the appetite for the consumer will rebound strongly globally. We would see in China reduction in absolute car production, we would see that around the globe. And therefore in HPM, we will definitely see a stronger decline compared to 2019.

Andreas Heine

Thanks.

Matthias Zachert

Most welcome. Stay healthy.

Operator

The next question is from Martin Roediger Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Martin Roediger

Yes, thanks and hello Mr. Zachert, Mr. Pontzen and the whole IR team. Three questions from my side. First one is on your guidance for Q2. You say €200 million to €250 million EBITDA. Can you provide us with the parameters, i.e. volume assumption or sales assumption which is hedged to the low end or to the high end of that guidance range? Especially at the lower end what you are guiding for would be interesting for me.

Secondly, again on the guidance now, I refer to page eight of your presentation, you're right in one of on the slide that the expected burden of the pandemic to accelerate in Q2 and Q3. Q3 is a bit different to what we have heard from other companies. So, do you want to convey that the impact from COVID-19 will be in Q3 similar to Q2? Other companies say that they expect a sequential improvement in Q3.

And thirdly, it's on the raw material fluctuations. You mentioned basically it's a pass-through so lower sales but no impact on earnings. Would you agree that this volatility in oil price and therefore, in chemical prices, makes it difficult to find the right price point as also customers read the newspaper and thus that could delay any business? Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Yes. Let's address them one by one. So, as I stressed before to Andreas Heine, we give you -- we would we give you data points. I will not start now going into the next line of assumptions. So, we have - we are the only company that's provided a data point to you on Q2 but now we don't start providing more data points.

Of course what I've indicated in this conference call, you should model in businesses that we have that has automotive exposure. You should model strong volume declines because production was shut down by most of the suppliers to the automotive industry in April. So, automatically they order less. And of course they -- here and there, you have to also adjust prices. So, having said this, this is qualitative and I hope this clarifies.

Now, on Q3, again, I have no crystal ball. But you have to take certain assumptions. And the assumptions that we take into our -- and I think I've indicated very clearly in March that Q2 will be impacted strongly and it happens or it will happen.

Now, in Q2, our assumption for Q3 is the consumer will adjust his purchasing approach around the world. And you would see that also that in Q3 the back the world will not come back to normal levels. My assumption is that August, the holiday season, will be used by many industries to again reduce their production.

The automotive industry that normally doesn't produce in August most likely in order to make sure that inventories will not move up will be humble. And like in the financial crisis, we prolong the holiday season so that the production is being delayed.

So, our assumption is clearly that due to the unemployment that is currently rising around the world, modestly only in Germany because we do short labor. But in other countries, we see that unemployment goes down substantially and the unemployment is going up in Q2.

Automatically, if you look into macroeconomics theory, automatically, after unemployment happens, consumers start to spend less. And therefore, we have decided to take here a humble approach on worldwide economy and thus we assume that Q3 will not be back to happy times. And also Q4 will not be back to happy times. And that's the assumption we take in how we steer the company. If it comes better, we are all happy.

On ROCE, well, the impact on oil has happened. And through the oil derivatives chain with some few exceptions this is going through. And therefore, we have many pass-through contracts. And for that very reason we don't currently consider that this has a negative impact for us, but I wanted to give help to you for modeling sales and that's therefore my indication.

I don't think that this will I mean from what I know today I don't think that this will dramatically change the purchasing behavior because the collapse in oil prices and in the derivatives has already happened.

Martin Roediger

Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Most welcome. Stay healthy.

Operator

And the next question is from Peter Spengler DZ Bank. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Peter Spengler

Yes, good afternoon. Thank you. I appreciate you very much that you provided guidance for the full year. This is not given in your peer group. And excellent introductory speech as well. Unfortunately, Martin has asked one of my questions. So, I have three left.

On the guidance as well you lowered the guidance by €100 million the range, but the expected COVID-19 burden remain the same. So is it the negative consumption effect that you mentioned several times? Then the second question will you propose the same dividend i.e. €0.95 as before? And the third, there was a high depreciation number in the first quarter. And this is more than 25% of the €450 million that you are guiding for the full year. So is there a decline then in the coming quarters? Thanks.

Matthias Zachert

On guidance, thank you for your comments. But of course, I say this with the caveat to it that I've made earlier. I know the times are very volatile. And I know that's extremely difficult. But I have explained the reasons for giving the guidance. We mentioned the €50 million to €100 million corona impact in March. But I'm not aware that we have reiterated this. If we've reiterated this is complete wrong. Entire decline in profitability is corona related because the underlying demand is corona related everywhere. And therefore, now it makes no sense to distinguish between corona impacts global economy everywhere. Dividends, we've cited on dividends in March. We've now not decided yet on the AGM. But at this point in time clearly, we stick to our dividend decision. And depreciation will be answered by Michael.

Michael Pontzen

Hi, Peter. Yes, with regards to D&A, the number for the quarter was €115 million. If you multiply it by four, you get to €460 million, which is a little bit higher than the given guidance. We always have currency effects in there and there can always be a shift of a couple of million here and there giving the leasing contract. So all in all, the number it's around €450 million for the year and there might be a deviation of a couple of million every quarter.

Peter Spengler

Okay. Thanks.

Matthias Zachert

Thank you. And stay healthy and keep distance.

Operator

The next question is from Matthew Yates, Bank of America. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Matthew Yates

Hey, good afternoon, everyone. I just had one question around your intermediates division. And when you look back at how that business performed in 2009 crisis, if I'm not mistaken I think volumes fell more than 10% back then and profits may be followed by about 30%. So the Q1 volume decline of 1% that you've had, is that expected to get much worse through Q2 as some of your customers scale about that production runs? And then just when you compare that business now to a decade ago, is there anything significant around the cost structure or the mix that would make the profit profile different in a downturn like this?

Matthias Zachert

Matthew very valid question. So we assume that the volume decline also in AII will go up. And therefore, AII for the first time in the last 10 years will have a reduction in absolute profitability. Margin-wise they will be still doing okay. And as far as cash conversion profile is concerned, it will be also still one of our strongest cash contributor in this year. 2009 -- versus 2009 the situation or the profile of this business has changed. I mean, we have -- on the one hand side here change the configuration of the mix in this business one. Two, we have expanded the very profitable business products over the last 10 years. And therefore, many of the business product lines that I have reviewed also last week they are relatively robust.

So as far as 2009 business profile is concerned compared to 2020 business profile, I would say the business has substantially improved. And therefore, I don't see that whilst AII was relatively doing well in 2009 versus other business product lines like rubber, it has now become one of the strongest business units in our profile. And I would like to make also -- if I look at LANXESS today, look we had a tough year 2019. 2020 will be even tougher. I would not like to talk to you about a downturn. This is a steep recession that we currently face.

But in 2009, the company posted a profitability Q1 of €66 million. We now post a profitability of €245 million. LANXESS has changed dramatically to the better. And for that reason, I look at this crisis with optimism. There will be opportunities. You have to wait for them in a very disciplined way, but then you go for them. And I say that in all clarity, because I know what kind of business platform we have. We have strong businesses some will even grow in this crisis and the others will manage the crisis and the opportunities will come. We are prepared for that.

Matthew Yates

Thanks very much, and best of luck to everyone.

Matthias Zachert

Thanks, Matthew, stay healthy.

Operator

The next question is from Georgina Iwamoto, Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Georgina Iwamoto

Hi. Good afternoon, Matthias, good afternoon, Michael. Thanks for taking my questions. And you both sound good, so that's great to hear. So I've got two questions. The first one is just on the guidance. I think everybody thanked you and me too for providing a table from the second quarter and for the full year. But I was just hoping that you could give us a little bit of understanding about why you think you have better visibility on the full year versus your peers. And maybe another way of thinking about it is, what makes you comfortable that it's not going to be below the lower end of the range that you've given for the full year? And then my second question is, if you could give your kind of views on the recent news flow around stimulus in Europe for the automotive industry and a lot of the capital markets are getting quite excited about that? Thanks.

Matthias Zachert

Hello, Georgina, it's nice to hear your voice. So I don't know what the debates were in the other companies. And I mean some companies definitely have more commodities in their profile, in their business profile and potentially therefore has more volatility. And therefore, I cannot judge what other companies are doing. But I come back to what I said before. First, we have, in our company, established over the last several years' bottom-up feedback and forecasting processes, we do them basically organized before conference calls.

So it's a process that is implemented here, so that we inform the markets according to our best knowledge. And I referenced earlier, we made a entire business review meeting with our businesses last week. So I could collect my data points. And we concentrated here on Q2 trading discussion, and also on our best understanding, where we will go until end of next year.

But here, I said that in all clarity, we take a risk. Forecasting in these times are extremely difficult. We took the decision as we have more data points, we communicate, point one. Point two, in some of our businesses we have contracts, underlying contracts. I'll give you one example. AII, it's a big ship. We have underlying contracts with take-or-pay clauses.

If we go to the consumer protection business, NPP will grow this year. We have disinfection products and disinfection products currently are going through the roof. We have given at present, I don't know what the English word for that is, spende, donation, that's the word. We have given a donation for 1 million disinfect liters to various states, to schools, to hospitals so that they can use rely on Virkon.

So the disinfection business that has been presented to you in the Capital Markets Day last year, will grow volume-wise, potentially pricing wise. Saltigo, we have underlying contracts. Saltigo will grow this year, despite a humble agro markets. I mean, we worked on Saltigo and I said that over the last two to three years. We worked to change the profile of Saltigo and it's coming. And so, Saltigo will grow this year.

Our water purification business, I said, this is more and more regulated into 100% industrial water recycling that our current view LPT will be stable. And therefore, you will have one segment where we have, from contracts, clarity that this business should be doing well. Engineering Materials and also Additives, due to the end markets that they are selling into, of course, will have an impact. Also AII, as I indicated, will have an impact but we can somewhat model the impact if we look at the underlying contracts. But we take a risk. Forecasting is not without risks these days; we decided to give you more data points.

Now, on automotive industry, your second question. Well second quarter, you had the production shutdowns. So, therefore, second quarter will be rough. They will ramp up production again. But here, I come back to what I've said before. Consumers around the globe are currently in a situation, we see that in Germany, that they withdraw from purchasing behavior.

And therefore, Q2 is impacted because the automotive industry has had the shutdown. Q3 and the quarters afterwards, from our assumptions, also be impacted, because then the consumer will basically, due to unemployment and being concerns, will start also not buying. And that's how we look at the automotive industry.

Georgina Iwamoto

That was really helpful. Thanks, Matthias. Take care.

Matthias Zachert

You're most welcome. Stay healthy.

Operator

The next question is from Knud Hinkel, Pareto Securities. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Knud Hinkel

Yeah. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. I have three actually. My first one would be on the, share buyback. Maybe you can share your thoughts on the suspension. Is this because your share price isn't depressed anymore, because of the other opportunities you mentioned? Is it because of liquidity related consideration or all of the above? That would be our first question.

Second question is on the disposals, you closed in Q1. How much should we expect as a result from discontinued operations for the full year? I think it was minus €50 million in the last year.

And the third question is on, Saltigo. You mentioned that, the business on it is in a good wave. I know you've been awarded a number of contracts, from the industry. Do you see beside these -- beside this also a recovery -- a broader recovery of the agricultural suite for the time being? Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Thank you for your questions. I hope you can still hear the answer, because I assume that your telephone was ringing.

Knud Hinkel

Yeah, correct.

Matthias Zachert

So, on the share buyback, it has nothing to do with where the share price is. I think, our share price is at depressed levels, that's my personal view. That's the reason why I bought myself shares, in March. I would not have bought shares at current trading levels, in March, if I had not believed that there is an opportunity. And this was of course, after we released our numbers. So it was disclosed in directors dealing. M&A, no, it's not -- we don't move up liquidity for M&A.

Currently, you cannot really do M&A, if you cannot make due diligence. Therefore, the M&A market is literally, I think is literally currently down as well. We cancelled the share buyback program for two reasons. First one is liquidity. But second one, if you start going into short labor in your sites, if you are prepared to discuss with unions, tougher measures like salary cuts et cetera, having a share buyback program running in parallel is simply difficult and creates resistance.

And we are a company that has always shown when we need to take costs out, we take them out. And find support also with the unions and the workers' council. So these two reasons were basically the reasons for cancelling the share buyback -- sorry not cancelling, postponing it.

Discontinued -- well discontinued, we still have the mine in South Africa the mine was negative in EBITDA last year. It would be negative EBITDA this year, until we have sold it. Saltigo, I'm not conveying that, agro markets returns. We see the agro markets a little better than last year. But not, rebounding strongly.

It's simply -- we've changed the business profile of Saltigo. We have entered into other contracts. We've got new contracts also in the fungicides markets which are highly attractive. And therefore, we've simply changed the diversification, one. But we have also new contracts. And we will get further new contracts, so that we are considering Saltigo to be on the very positive side 2020, but also 2021.

Knud Hinkel

Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

You are most welcome. And stay healthy. And answer your telephone.

Knud Hinkel

Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions, at this time. I hand back to our presenters for closing comments.

Matthias Zachert

Well. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating. You would not see us unfortunately, face-to-face. But on virtual video conferencing, which are popular these days. We are looking forward to this. And we thank you for your support. Keep distance. And stay healthy. Bye-bye from LANXESS.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the LANXESS conference call. Thank you for joining. And have a pleasant day. Goodbye.