WTI Weekly: Key Support Holds As The Rally Continued To 26.74s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 16.53s as support. This expectation played out early week as balance continued, 18.05s-20.48s, in Monday’s auction before sellers trapped, 20.17s. A buy-side breakout developed as the rally phase continued to 26.74s into Thursday’s auction where sell excess formed amidst a failed breakout, driving price lower to 22.93s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 24.74s.

03-08 May 2020

This week’s auction saw rotation within last week’s late balance area in Monday’s auction as key support, 18s, held. Rotation higher ensued from there, achieving a stopping point, 20.56s, near key resistance. Sellers trapped, 20.51s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a buy-side breakout ensued following Monday’s NY close, driving price higher through Tuesday’s auction to 24.84s as buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s NY close. Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as the rally continued, achieving a stopping point, 26.08s, early in Wednesday’s trade.

Sell excess developed there, halting the rally as a pullback unfolded with selling interest, 24.01s, into Wednesday’s NY open. The pullback continued to 22.58s before halting into the EIA release (+4.5 million vs. +7.7 million expected) ahead of Wednesday’s NY close. Balance continued, 24.98s-23.38s, into Thursday’s trade before the rally ensued as a buy-side breakout developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 26.74s. Sell excess developed there as the breakout failed and a pullback ensued to 22.94s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 24.74s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher, provided 16.53s held as support. This probability path played out as the rally phase continued to 26.74s near Sharedata’s Average Weekly Range High Target. Sell excess formed there, halting the auction as balance developed, 22.94s-24.99s, into the week’s end. Following the development of the major support area, 6.50s-10s, which could be identified via market structure (the buy excess formed 21-22 April from 6.50s-9s), response to the option wall developed at the $20 strike was key. Sell-side failure there likely resulted in dealer futures buying as delta/gamma hedging occurred, further facilitating the rally back toward the current key upside option wall, $25s. This week’s rotation (868 ticks) traded beyond the average weekly range high expectancy (593 ticks).

As noted in recent weeks, the selloff to 20.52s five weeks ago was likely a momentum extreme (both in amplitude and volume). Price extremes generally follow momentum extremes. The subsequent historic collapse to 6.50s is likely to serve as that price extreme. The large buy excess, 6.50s-9s, formed 21-22 April is structural indication of a halting of the prior sell-side sequence. Focus into next week centers on response to this week’s balance trade cluster, 26.74s-22.58s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key cluster area will target key supply clusters overhead, 28.36s-29.13s/33.85s-36.35s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 20.48s-18.05s/13.99s-10.07s, respectively. The near-term bias is buy-side, barring failure of 22.58s as support.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the sell-side near the January 2019 low, 42.50s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture bottomed there. Similarly, in October 2019, market posture reached similar levels. In both cases, the market saw meaningful rallies. Recent week’s positioning into the current low have exhibited similar behavior. This week’s report shows MM net long posture (+299k contracts), an increase from last week as MM short posture (-59k contracts) continues its decline. The current upward trend of MM net long posture is a bullish underpinning to the market.

Contract roll period for the oil ETF, USO, continues. While last month’s contract roll period created substantial dislocation in WTI pricing, it is important to remember that this was largely a function of the USO’s monthly position roll. Following the historic negative pricing associated with last month’s roll, USO has adjusted its portfolio process to disperse holdings out along the futures curve rather than concentrating positioning in the front month futures contract. As a result, USO currently holds no June contracts while holding 123k contracts along the curve, representing approximately 34% of all MM long contracts. While USO holds a large percentage of MM length, it is unlikely similar pricing dislocation will develop into the June’s contract roll into mid-May.

MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture have all trended higher from levels of historical extreme pessimism. This development continues as WTI now trades off the major support area in the typically bullish season (January-May). While the market sell-off has been aggressive and historic in duration and amplitude, it is likely the price action of recent weeks is part of the development of a major support area.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

