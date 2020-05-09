Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 10

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 6/25 7/10 0.585 0.6 2.56% 3.70% 8 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 5/21 6/5 0.66 0.68 3.03% 3.44% 9 Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 5/14 5/29 0.4175 0.42 0.60% 4.34% 6 Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 5/28 6/30 0.19 0.21 10.53% 0.78% 8 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 5/21 6/5 0.46 0.48 4.35% 2.50% 8

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 11 (Ex-Div 5/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 6/3 0.13 14.33 3.63% 9 Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 5/27 0.303 29.28 4.14% 7 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 5/27 0.11 11.37 3.87% 7 ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 6/1 0.54 80.91 2.67% 7 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 5/20 0.3 23.93 5.01% 9 Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 5/29 0.17 72.07 0.94% 7

Tuesday May 12 (Ex-Div 5/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 5/29 0.1875 21.07 3.56% 9 Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) 5/28 0.28 24.15 4.64% 9 Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 5/29 0.235 33.92 2.77% 5 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 6/18 0.39 162.75 0.96% 8

Wednesday May 13 (Ex-Div 5/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 6/15 0.16 51.13 1.25% 7 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 5/29 0.055 57.52 0.38% 5 Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 5/29 0.42 38.7 4.34% 6 Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 6/1 0.14 14.22 3.94% 9 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 5/29 0.68 34.1 7.98% 6 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 6/10 0.3825 37.43 4.09% 5 First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 5/22 0.22 16.42 5.36% 9 Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 5/26 0.105 33.19 1.27% 8 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 5/29 0.11 23.22 1.89% 6 HNI Corp. (HNI) 6/1 0.305 23.67 5.15% 9 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 6/5 0.9 136.91 2.63% 9 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 5/29 0.09 16.92 2.13% 5 Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 6/10 0.74 153.51 1.93% 6 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 5/22 0.2675 16.1 6.65% 5 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 5/29 0.68 333.58 0.82% 6 Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 5/29 0.56 78.34 2.86% 8 Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 5/29 0.3 66.65 1.80% 7 Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 6/10 0.37 43.46 3.41% 7 Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 5/28 0.62 67.11 3.70% 9 Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 5/29 0.23 13.43 6.85% 9 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 5/29 0.12 9.48 5.06% 5 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 5/29 0.15 23.05 2.60% 8 TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) 6/1 0.35 28.17 4.97% 8 Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) 6/1 0.45 36.24 4.97% 9 Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 5/29 0.2 17.75 4.51% 8 Unitil Corp. (UTL) 5/29 0.375 49.97 3.00% 6 Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) 6/15 1.2 112.6 4.26% 9

Thursday May 14 (Ex-Div 5/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 5/28 0.14 14.54 3.85% 6 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 6/8 0.19 58.59 1.30% 5 Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) 5/27 0.22 58.08 1.52% 6 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 5/26 0.52 73.5 1.41% 6 National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 6/8 0.26 38.03 2.73% 7 Phillips 66 (PSX) 6/1 0.9 77.06 4.67% 8 Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 5/26 0.595 41.96 5.67% 7 Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 6/1 0.23 48.15 1.91% 6

Friday May 15 (Ex-Div 5/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK) 6/2 0.11 26.08 1.69% 6 Brunswick Corp. (BC) 6/12 0.24 50.04 1.92% 7 Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 5/29 0.07 11.12 7.55% 9 Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 5/29 0.0447 14.37 3.73% 6 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 6/19 0.28 CAD 12.27 6.48% 7 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 6/2 0.22 26.33 3.34% 7 S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 6/2 0.28 24.81 4.51% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5/14 0.82 1.1% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 5/15 1.18 5.6% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 5/15 0.36 1.5% AES Corp. (AES) 5/15 0.1433 4.5% Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 5/15 0.19 4.8% Aon plc (AON) 5/15 0.44 0.9% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 5/13 0.2 4.3% Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 5/13 0.39 7.0% CenterState Bank Corp. (CSFL) 5/15 0.14 3.6% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) 5/12 0.16 4.9% Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 5/12 0.89 18.4% First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) 5/14 0.165 4.3% First Community Corp. (FCCO) 5/18 0.12 3.1% First Republic Bank (FRC) 5/14 0.2 0.8% Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 5/13 0.27 6.3% Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 5/15 0.44 15.9% Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 5/15 0.2 5.6% Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) 5/15 0.67 3.9% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 5/15 0.205 9.1% MPLX LP (MPLX) 5/15 0.6875 15.5% Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS.PK) 5/15 0.35 3.5% OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) 5/15 0.17 4.3% PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 5/15 0.3075 3.1% Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 5/14 0.875 7.9% Star Group LP (SGU) 5/12 0.1325 7.0% Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 5/15 0.46 15.1% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 5/15 0.295 2.4% South State Corp. (SSB) 5/15 0.47 3.6% Systemax Inc. (SYX) 5/18 0.14 2.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.