Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 10
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.
Companies which declared increased dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corp.
|
(ADC)
|
6/25
|
7/10
|
0.585
|
0.6
|
2.56%
|
3.70%
|
8
|
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
5/21
|
6/5
|
0.66
|
0.68
|
3.03%
|
3.44%
|
9
|
Community Healthcare Trust Inc.
|
(CHCT)
|
5/14
|
5/29
|
0.4175
|
0.42
|
0.60%
|
4.34%
|
6
|
Power Integrations Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
5/28
|
6/30
|
0.19
|
0.21
|
10.53%
|
0.78%
|
8
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
5/21
|
6/5
|
0.46
|
0.48
|
4.35%
|
2.50%
|
8
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 11 (Ex-Div 5/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Home Bancshares Inc.
|
(HOMB)
|
6/3
|
0.13
|
14.33
|
3.63%
|
9
|
Mobile Mini Inc.
|
(MINI)
|
5/27
|
0.303
|
29.28
|
4.14%
|
7
|
Northfield Bancorp Inc.
|
(NFBK)
|
5/27
|
0.11
|
11.37
|
3.87%
|
7
|
ONE Gas Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
6/1
|
0.54
|
80.91
|
2.67%
|
7
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
5/20
|
0.3
|
23.93
|
5.01%
|
9
|
Tetra Tech Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
5/29
|
0.17
|
72.07
|
0.94%
|
7
Tuesday May 12 (Ex-Div 5/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apogee Enterprises Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
5/29
|
0.1875
|
21.07
|
3.56%
|
9
|
Columbia Banking System Inc.
|
(COLB)
|
5/28
|
0.28
|
24.15
|
4.64%
|
9
|
Duke Realty Corporation
|
(DRE)
|
5/29
|
0.235
|
33.92
|
2.77%
|
5
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
6/18
|
0.39
|
162.75
|
0.96%
|
8
Wednesday May 13 (Ex-Div 5/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AGCO Corp.
|
(AGCO)
|
6/15
|
0.16
|
51.13
|
1.25%
|
7
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
5/29
|
0.055
|
57.52
|
0.38%
|
5
|
Community Healthcare Trust Inc.
|
(CHCT)
|
5/29
|
0.42
|
38.7
|
4.34%
|
6
|
Cortland Bancorp
|
(CLDB)
|
6/1
|
0.14
|
14.22
|
3.94%
|
9
|
Enviva Partners LP
|
(EVA)
|
5/29
|
0.68
|
34.1
|
7.98%
|
6
|
Exelon Corporation
|
(EXC)
|
6/10
|
0.3825
|
37.43
|
4.09%
|
5
|
First Defiance Financial Corp.
|
(FDEF)
|
5/22
|
0.22
|
16.42
|
5.36%
|
9
|
Comfort Systems USA Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
5/26
|
0.105
|
33.19
|
1.27%
|
8
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
5/29
|
0.11
|
23.22
|
1.89%
|
6
|
HNI Corp.
|
(HNI)
|
6/1
|
0.305
|
23.67
|
5.15%
|
9
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
6/5
|
0.9
|
136.91
|
2.63%
|
9
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
5/29
|
0.09
|
16.92
|
2.13%
|
5
|
Eli Lilly & Company
|
(LLY)
|
6/10
|
0.74
|
153.51
|
1.93%
|
6
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
5/22
|
0.2675
|
16.1
|
6.65%
|
5
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
5/29
|
0.68
|
333.58
|
0.82%
|
6
|
Nexstar Media Group Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
5/29
|
0.56
|
78.34
|
2.86%
|
8
|
Oshkosh Corp.
|
(OSK)
|
5/29
|
0.3
|
66.65
|
1.80%
|
7
|
Otter Tail Corp.
|
(OTTR)
|
6/10
|
0.37
|
43.46
|
3.41%
|
7
|
Paychex Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
5/28
|
0.62
|
67.11
|
3.70%
|
9
|
Provident Financial Services Inc.
|
(PFS)
|
5/29
|
0.23
|
13.43
|
6.85%
|
9
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SHBI)
|
5/29
|
0.12
|
9.48
|
5.06%
|
5
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
5/29
|
0.15
|
23.05
|
2.60%
|
8
|
TCF Financial Corp.
|
(TCF)
|
6/1
|
0.35
|
28.17
|
4.97%
|
8
|
Truist Financial Corp.
|
(TFC)
|
6/1
|
0.45
|
36.24
|
4.97%
|
9
|
Timberland Bancorp Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
5/29
|
0.2
|
17.75
|
4.51%
|
8
|
Unitil Corp.
|
(UTL)
|
5/29
|
0.375
|
49.97
|
3.00%
|
6
|
Whirlpool Corp.
|
(WHR)
|
6/15
|
1.2
|
112.6
|
4.26%
|
9
Thursday May 14 (Ex-Div 5/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bankwell Financial Group Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
5/28
|
0.14
|
14.54
|
3.85%
|
6
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
6/8
|
0.19
|
58.59
|
1.30%
|
5
|
Dolby Laboratories Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
5/27
|
0.22
|
58.08
|
1.52%
|
6
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
5/26
|
0.52
|
73.5
|
1.41%
|
6
|
National Instruments Corp.
|
(NATI)
|
6/8
|
0.26
|
38.03
|
2.73%
|
7
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
6/1
|
0.9
|
77.06
|
4.67%
|
8
|
Regency Centers Corp.
|
(REG)
|
5/26
|
0.595
|
41.96
|
5.67%
|
7
|
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
6/1
|
0.23
|
48.15
|
1.91%
|
6
Friday May 15 (Ex-Div 5/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Aramark Services Inc.
|
(ARMK)
|
6/2
|
0.11
|
26.08
|
1.69%
|
6
|
Brunswick Corp.
|
(BC)
|
6/12
|
0.24
|
50.04
|
1.92%
|
7
|
Gladstone Investment Corp.
|
(GAIN)
|
5/29
|
0.07
|
11.12
|
7.55%
|
9
|
Gladstone Land Corp.
|
(LAND)
|
5/29
|
0.0447
|
14.37
|
3.73%
|
6
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
6/19
|
0.28 CAD
|
12.27
|
6.48%
|
7
|
RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|
(RMAX)
|
6/2
|
0.22
|
26.33
|
3.34%
|
7
|
S&T Bancorp Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
6/2
|
0.28
|
24.81
|
4.51%
|
7
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
5/14
|
0.82
|
1.1%
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
5/15
|
1.18
|
5.6%
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
5/15
|
0.36
|
1.5%
|
AES Corp.
|
(AES)
|
5/15
|
0.1433
|
4.5%
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
5/15
|
0.19
|
4.8%
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
5/15
|
0.44
|
0.9%
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
5/13
|
0.2
|
4.3%
|
Citizens Financial Group Inc.
|
(CFG)
|
5/13
|
0.39
|
7.0%
|
CenterState Bank Corp.
|
(CSFL)
|
5/15
|
0.14
|
3.6%
|
Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.
|
(CVLY)
|
5/12
|
0.16
|
4.9%
|
Delek Logistics Partners LP
|
(DKL)
|
5/12
|
0.89
|
18.4%
|
First Business Financial Services Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
5/14
|
0.165
|
4.3%
|
First Community Corp.
|
(FCCO)
|
5/18
|
0.12
|
3.1%
|
First Republic Bank
|
(FRC)
|
5/14
|
0.2
|
0.8%
|
Greenbrier Companies Inc.
|
(GBX)
|
5/13
|
0.27
|
6.3%
|
Hoegh LNG Partners LP
|
(HMLP)
|
5/15
|
0.44
|
15.9%
|
Independent Bank Corp. MI
|
(IBCP)
|
5/15
|
0.2
|
5.6%
|
Kaiser Aluminum Corp.
|
(KALU)
|
5/15
|
0.67
|
3.9%
|
Main Street Capital Corp.
|
(MAIN)
|
5/15
|
0.205
|
9.1%
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
5/15
|
0.6875
|
15.5%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(NYSE:MS.PK)
|
5/15
|
0.35
|
3.5%
|
OceanFirst Financial Corp
|
(OCFC)
|
5/15
|
0.17
|
4.3%
|
PNM Resources Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
5/15
|
0.3075
|
3.1%
|
Phillips 66 Partners LP
|
(PSXP)
|
5/14
|
0.875
|
7.9%
|
Star Group LP
|
(SGU)
|
5/12
|
0.1325
|
7.0%
|
Shell Midstream Partners LP
|
(SHLX)
|
5/15
|
0.46
|
15.1%
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
5/15
|
0.295
|
2.4%
|
South State Corp.
|
(SSB)
|
5/15
|
0.47
|
3.6%
|
Systemax Inc.
|
(SYX)
|
5/18
|
0.14
|
2.8%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.