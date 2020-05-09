NG Weekly: The Initial Rally From The March Low Ends Near Major Resistance

A rally ensued to 2.16s into Tuesday’s trade where buyers trapped, driving price lower as the breakout failed. A pullback ensued to 1.81s into the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was sell-side, barring failure of 2.02s as resistance. This probability path played out only after a failed breakout to 2.16s where buyers trapped, halting the rally in Tuesday’s auction. A pullback then developed as the breakout failed, driving price lower to 1.81s into Friday’s auction, settling at 1.82s.

03–08 May 2020:

This week’s auction saw narrow balance, 1.93s-2.00s, in Monday’s trade before selling interest emerged, 1.99s, into Monday’s close. An ascending triangle formed just below key resistance as Monday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction, driving price higher in a buy-side breakout of key resistance, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.16s, as buying interest emerged, 2.13s-2.15s, ahead of Tuesday’s NY close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a pullback developed early in Wednesday’s trade toward prior key resistance. Selling interest emerged, 2.03s, driving price lower as the decline continued and the breakout failed. The market achieved a stopping point, 1.93s, as buying interest emerged into Wednesday’s NY close. Balance developed, 1.91s-1.99s, as buyers trapped, 1.99s, ahead of the EIA release (+109 bcf vs. +106 bcf expected). The selloff continued to 1.89s where buying interest emerged again into Thursday’s NY close. Thursday’s buyers failed to hold the auction as the selloff continued, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 1.81s, where selling interest emerged ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 1.82s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery lower unfolded only marginally after a breakout above key resistance, 2.02s, failed. The market traded higher toward the $2.15 strike before failing as price traded lower to 1.81s.

Focus into next week rests upon the market response to key support, 1.87s-1.81s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 1.73s-1.66s/1.60s-1.55s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 1.90s-2.00s/2.07s-2.16s, respectively. The highest probability path, near-term, is sell-side, barring failure of 1.98s as resistance. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflect signs of potential structural low formation as the market trades to this major demand area.

Source: Sharedata Futures, Inc.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high to the August 2019 low, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data shows MM net posture remained positive (51k contracts), an approximately 375k contract shift, from the fourteen-year low developed on 11 February.

The MM short posture stands at -164k contracts as the trend lower from the 04 February high (-505k contracts) stalls.

Source: Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019 and recent levels were more extreme. MM posture is now reflecting the material shift of net posture at/near major lows. This type of development warrants caution on the sell-side as this type of herding behavior generally creates potential for abrupt price movement in the opposite direction. The market has seen such movement from the 1.55 support recently. Based on the market generated data, it is likely a structural low has developed.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

