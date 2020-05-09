Webster Financial: Unemployment Rate May Increase Provision Expense

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown, which could lead to surprises in provision expense in the year ahead. The uncertainty poses risks to earnings and valuation.

Net interest margin will likely decline further due to the full quarter impact of March rate cuts. However, the acquisition of low-costing HSA deposits will ease the pressure on NIM.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) reported earnings of $0.39/share in the first quarter, down 59% over the linked-quarter due to a surge in provision expense. Earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year as provision expense will likely decline from the first quarter. However, provision expense will remain above normal in the remaining three quarters of the year because WBS will likely have to adjust its reserves upwards. The unemployment rate has worsened beyond management’s expectation; therefore, WBS will need to add to its reserves for loan losses. Additionally, the net interest margin will likely compress further, which will keep earnings below the 2019 level. Overall, I’m expecting WBS’s earnings per share to dip by 37% in 2020 to $2.58. My target price for December 2020 suggests a high upside from the current market price. Due to the uncertainties surrounding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are chances that provision expense will negatively surprise again in the future. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on WBS.

Worsening of Unemployment Beyond Expectations to Drive Provision Expense

WBS’s provision expense surged to $76 million in the first quarter from $6 million in the last quarter of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To determine the first quarter’s provision requirement, the management assumed that GDP will contract by 20% in the second quarter, unemployment will peak just under 10%, and that the recovery will begin in the second half of the year. I believe WBS will need to adjust its reserves upwards in the second quarter because the unemployment rate has already exceeded management’s expectations. According to recently released data, the unemployment rate reached 14.7% in April. As a result, I believe WBS will need to increase its reserves for loan losses, which will lead to higher provision expense in the remainder of the year.

WBS has some exposure to high-impact industries, including hotels, restaurants, and oil and gas, which will drive provision expense this year. High-impact industries made up 13% of total loans at the end of March 2020, as mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation. Till the end of the first quarter, only 6% of the high-impact sector loans were criticized, but this percentage may rise in the future depending on the duration of the pandemic. Considering these factors, I’m expecting WBS’s provision expense to increase to $173 million in 2020 from $38 million in 2019.

State Farm Bank’s HSA to Offset Yield Pressure

WBS’s net interest margin (NYSE:NIM) declined by 9bps in the first quarter due to the 150 bps federal funds rate cuts. I'm expecting NIM to decline further in the second quarter due to the full quarter impact of the rate cuts in March. Moreover, WBS’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will squeeze NIM. On the other hand, the acquisition of State Farm Bank’s Health Savings Accounts (HSA) will shift the funding mix towards low-cost deposits. WBS’s subsidiary will acquire around $140 million of HSA in the second or third quarter, as mentioned in the conference call. As a result, the acquisition of the HSA deposits will ease the pressure on NIM. Overall, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 14bps in the second quarter, and by 47bps in the full year 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Continued loan growth will likely offset the decline in NIM in the remainder of the year. High line utilization by cash strapped borrowers, and demand for loans under PPP, will likely drive loan balances in the second and third quarters. Some early repayment of PPP loans will likely reduce loan balances in the fourth quarter. Overall, I’m expecting net loans to increase by 6.7% year-over-year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

The management expects the effect of changes in NIM and earning asset balances to cancel each other out in the second quarter, leading to flat movement in net interest income. Considering management’s expectation for the second quarter and my outlook for the second half of the year, I’m expecting WBS’s net interest income to decline by 5% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings of $2.58 per Share in 2020

WBS has successfully kept its non-interest expense low in the last three quarters. I’m expecting the company's cost control efforts to continue to keep its core non-interest expenses low in the remaining three quarters of the year. However, the acquisition of HSA accounts can increase expenses. Overall, I’m expecting non-interest expense to increase by only 0.1% year-over-year in 2020.

The surge in provision expense and NIM contraction will likely drag earnings, while loan growth will support the bottom-line. Overall, I’m expecting WBS’s earnings per share to decline by 37% year-over-year to $2.58. The following table shows my estimates for the income statement.

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown; hence, the pandemic can lead to negative surprises in provision expense in the year ahead. This uncertainty poses risks to earnings and valuation and makes WBS a risky investment.

I’m expecting WBS to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.4 per share in the remainder of 2020. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates imply a payout ratio of 62% for 2020, which is manageable. Moreover, the company is well-capitalized, which minimizes the need to cut dividends. WBS’s common equity tier I ratio was reported at 10.96% as of the end of March 2020, which is well above the minimum requirement of 7.0%. The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Valuation Analysis Suggests High Return Potential

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple (P/B) to value WBS. The stock traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.51 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $33.7 gives a target price of $50.9 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 96.9% from WBS's May 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The upside shows that WBS has the potential for a high return. However, the company’s earnings and valuation are at risk from the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on WBS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.