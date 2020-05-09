XLE Weekly: Re-Test Of Key Resistance Holds As Relief Rally Stalls

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

The primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 36.82s as resistance. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as last week’s key support held early this week, driving price higher to 38.92s to test the key resistance area. Buyers trapped amidst sell excess in Tuesday’s auction as key resistance held and rotation lower developed to 36.12s into Wednesday’s close. Buying interest emerged there as rotation higher resumed, driving price higher to 38.92s, testing key resistance, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 38.78s.

04-08 May 2020:

This week’s auction saw buying interest, 35.15s, amidst buy excess in Monday’s auction as last week’s late buyers held the auction. Price discovery higher developed to 37.12s as key resistance failed into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as a gap higher open developed in Tuesday’s trade, before achieving the weekly stopping point high, 38.92s. Sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, halting the rally. Rotation lower developed to 36.99s as selling interest emerged into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late sellers held the auction as the selloff continued, achieving a stopping point, 36.12s. Minor buy excess formed there, halting the selloff before narrow balance developed, 36.12s-36.77s, and selling interest emerged into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 37.79s, early in Thursday’s trade. Buyers trapped as sell excess formed as a pullback developed to 36.83s where selling interest emerged, 37.06s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late sellers trapped as a gap higher open developed in Friday’s trade before price discovery higher to the weekly high developed ahead of Friday’s close, settling 38.78s.

This week’s auction saw last week’s pullback hold early week before rotation higher developed to 38.92s, testing key resistance. Buyers trapped there amidst sell excess, halting the rally before a pullback and balance developed into the week’s end. Within the larger context, the market formed a structural support, 22.88s, in the wake of the recent historic selloff. This week’s rally was a re-test of the second major resistance area, 39.08s, following the historic breakdown of March 2020.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week rests on response to current unsecured high area, 38.92s-39.08s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from key resistance will target key supply clusters above, 42s-44s/52.50s-55.40s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this resistance will target key demand clusters below, 31.39s-30.65s/28.13s-27.09s, respectively. The highest probability path for next week is buy-side, provided 38.92s fails as resistance. The larger context now shifts neutral as XLE trades off fifteen-year lows.

Looking under the hood of XLE, we see that its performance is really a tale of two stocks, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). They account for approximately 24% and 21% of the entire ETF, respectively.

Further, their performance is responsible for -344bps and -847bps, respectively, of the XLE’s current one-year performance. As go Chevron and Exxon, so goes the XLE. Chevron continues to drive the bulk of the relief rally returns.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index, consolidated this week after trending higher in historic fashion following February-March’s historic collapse. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, see a similar posture. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a neutral posture as the market found structural support, 22.88s, near late 2003 support followed by a rapid and substantial relief rally to 39.08s. The market approaches major structural resistance as breadth is now once again in the bullish extreme zone. The support formed in March is likely a momentum low formed before a final price low.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.