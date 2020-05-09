Summary

Last week’s key support held in Monday’s auction as rotation higher developed to 38.92s, testing resistance in Tuesday’s trade.

Buyers trapped there amidst sell excess, driving price lower to 36.12s before rotation higher to resistance resumed ahead of the week’s end.

The highest probability path for next week is buy-side, provided 38.92s fails as resistance.

Bullish breadth peaks at 100 and begins decline in the bullish extreme zone.