XLF Weekly: Balance Above Key Support Following Last Week's Relief Rally High

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, provided 23.60s held as resistance. This primary expectation did play out, albeit marginally, as minor price discovery lower continued to 21.30s near key support into mid-week. Buying interest emerged there, halting the pullback as balance developed, 21.30s- 22.32s, ahead Friday’s close, settling at 22.29s.

04-08 May 2020:

This week’s auction saw a gap lower open in Monday’s trade as last week’s late sellers held the auction. The pullback continued, achieving a stopping point, 21.44s, near key support. Buy excess formed there, halting the selloff before minor rotation higher developed to 21.89s where buying interest emerged into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as a gap higher open formed in Tuesday’s trade driving price higher, achieving a stopping point, 22.27s. Buyers trapped there, halting the rally as rotation lower ensued to 21.79s into Tuesday’s close.

Rotation lower continued in Wednesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 21.30s, as key support was tested. Buying interest emerged, 21.33s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as rotation higher in Thursday’s trade to 22.18s where sell excess formed, halting the rally. A pullback developed to 21.72s into Thursday’s close where buying interest emerged. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction as rotation higher developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 22.32s, in Friday’s trade as the weekly resistance was tested. Buying interest emerged there into Friday’s close, settling 22.29s.

This week’s auction saw primary sell-side expectation unfold only marginally as the selloff continued to 21.30s near key support where buying interest emerged, halting the selloff. Rotation higher then ensued, testing key resistance into the week’s end. The unsecured high at 23.66s implies the relief rally from 17.50s may not yet be complete. Within that context, the larger structure remains bearish.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s unsecured high, 22.32s. Sell-side failure at this area will target key supply above, 23.60s-24.13s/25.98s-28.25s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will target the key demand clusters below, 20.14s-19.36s/18.60s-17.50s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery higher, provided 22.32s fails as resistance. With the failure of 29.75s as support, the larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) remains sell-side barring failure of 23.66s as resistance.

Looking under the hood of XLF, we see that Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) represent approximately 27% of the XLF. They have contributed -207bps and -210bps of the last year’s activity, respectively.

These companies are the largest weighted holdings in XLF, and their response will remain key.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index, saw decline following the remarkable rise in bullish breadth amidst the development of the current structural low, 17.50s. Consolidation in breadth now develops near the bullish extreme zone. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen similar behavior. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as some time is likely needed for lower prices to find acceptance before structural support can develop. It is unlikely that the current corrective phase will end with a single wave lower from 31.38s to 17.49s.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.