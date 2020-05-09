Tudor Fund's Market Outlook

Summary

Tudor fund was founded by Paul Tudor Jones II. They are known for rich history in discretionary macro trading, but also have significant experience and capabilities in model-driven and systematic investment approaches.

We are witnessing the Great Monetary Inflation an unprecedented expansion of every form of money unlike anything the developed world has ever seen.

Traditional hedges like gold have done well, and we expect investors to continue to seek refuge in this safe asset.

What will be the winner in ten years’ time? If I'am forced to forecast, my bet is it will be Bitcoin.