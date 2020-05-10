National Retail Properties: Is The 30-Year Dividend Record At Risk?

Management teams in this space simply can't operate with certainty due to the unique environment that we're forced to live in.

He said that the company is in negotiations with roughly 37% of its rent base to defer rents.

The tone of the conference call changed a bit when the company said that NNN collected just 52% of its expected rent during the month of April.

For several weeks now, we've been anxiously waiting for first quarter results from many of our favorite stocks, hoping to get some clarity on their COVID-19 related performance and forward looking estimates as we continue to focus on the most reliable cash flows, and ultimately, the safest and most secure dividends that we can find in our coverage area.

This week, we saw Q1-20 reports from several blue-chip names. Some companies exceeded expectations and others disappointed. Frankly, the general theme that we heard from management teams was one of uncertainty. As stock analysts, this was disappointing. However, with new information at hand, especially regarding metrics like April rent collection, we wanted to start updating subscribers on our ratings moving forward.

In this piece, we will be focused on National Realty Properties (NNN). This is a well-known blue chip name in the net lease space. NNN has been a favorite of income oriented investors for decades with an annual dividend increase of 30 consecutive years.

However, compared to several of its peers with similarly high reputations with regard to dividend growth and ultimately dividend safety, NNN's results were notably disappointing.

The Latest Quarter...

At the end of Q1, NNN's occupancy ratio was 98.8%. This was down slightly from the 99% ratio that the company posted in Q4. However, it's still within the historically average range that we're used to seeing for this name.

CEO Jay Whitehurst noted that the company is taking steps to work with its tenants and potentially defer rent payments for those unable to pay in the present time due to COVID restrictions cutting off their cash flows, so that the occupancy ratio will remain high moving forward throughout this crisis.

With regard to tenant stability, Whitehurst noted that NNN typically partners with high-quality, industry-leading companies. He said that NNN's average tenant operates more than 1000 units each (to be clear, this is overall, not within NNN's portfolio) and being that NNN's portfolio consists primarily of these large, regional and even national leading chains, we are more comfortable with this company's outlook as far as occupancy ratio goes.

During Q1, NNN acquired 21 new properties at an initial cap rate of 6.9%. Management noted that the pace of acquisitions was muted compared to historical averages due to the conservative stance that they took as the COVID-19 issue began to arrive.

Whitehurst also mentioned that roughly two thirds of these deals were with existing clients in the portfolio that the company has had a long history of doing off-market deals with. NNN sold 14 properties during the quarter, raising slightly more than $36m at a cash tap rate of 4.7%.

These figures seem pretty solid. However, the tone of the conference call changed a bit when Whitehurst stated that NNN collected just 52% of its expected rent during the month of April. He said that the company is in negotiations with roughly 37% of its rent base to defer rents. With regard to these negotiations, Whitehurst said,

"Generally, our rent deferral discussions involve deferring one to three months of second quarter base rent with a deferred rent to be repaid commencing in late 2020 through late 2021. Generally the tenants remain responsible for paying the triple net charges on a current basis. We are not discussing or agreeing to rent forgiveness with tenants, nor are we advancing funds to tenants to be repaid as rent."

NNN is pursuing various legal remedies with the companies that did not pay and were unwilling to negotiate deferrals. The company appears to be taking a firm stance with regard to rent forgiveness, which is a similar tone that we saw Federal Realty Investment Trust's (FRT) CEO Don Woods mention in his recent conference call. FRT is notable because it has the longest annual dividend increase streak in the REIT space and collected 53% of rent during April.

When talking about this issue, Woods seemed to take on a survival of the fittest sort of mindset, saying,

"So our first response for non-payers was of course to communicate with clarity that we expect existing contracts to be honored and in many cases they were. Others did not pay have been put into fall and no active conversations are underway between the parties for a whole host of reasons. These are largely small tenants who were struggling pre-COVID-19 and will have a hard time reemerging on the other side."

It appears that FRT is willing to negotiate with some, but not all of its struggling tenants, and while this may result in short-term pain, it appears that management is willing to suffer a bit to improve the quality of its portfolio over the long term. In other words, FRT appears to be using this crisis to cut some of the fat off of its portfolio and expects to come out of the other side, leaner and meaner than ever before.

Whitehurst ended his portion of the conference call with a somewhat sobering note regarding the dividend.

He said, " Our board will continue to review our dividend policy as we work through the current economic turmoil, and by no means is our dividend untouchable. We do believe, however, that our impressive streak of consistently increasing the dividend for 30 consecutive years is a powerful indicator of the value of our consistent conservative balance sheet philosophy and business model."

How Safe Is The Dividend Moving Forward?

At the end of its most recent quarter, NNN had $217m on cash on hand and a zero balance drawn on its $900m line of credit. Given the fact that the company had decided to pause on acquisitions in the short term due to COVID-19 related uncertainty, we believe that the company has ample liquidity.

Furthermore, the company doesn't have any outstanding debt coming due until 2023, increasing the likelihood that the current cash position/debt revolver will allow the company to weather the current operating environment.

With regard to the company's debt outlook, we would like to note the timely move that management made in February, issuing $700m in debt ($400m unsecured with a 10-year maturity and a 2.5% coupon and $300m with a 30-year maturity and a 3.1% coupon). The company used the proceeds from this debt offering to pay down debt that was coming due in 2022 that had a 3.8% yield attached to it.

Right now, NNN's weighted average debt maturity is 11.2 years with a 3.7% yield. The company's debt to gross book assets was 35.3% at the end of Q1. It's net-debt to EBITDA ratio was 4.9x at March 31. Its interest coverage was 4.6x and its fixed charge coverage was 4.1x. At the end of Q1, just five of the company's 3,125 properties were encumbered by mortgages (totaling $12m).

In Q1, the company's AFFO dividend coverage was 72.4%. While NNN pulled guidance for Q2 (which is a consistent theme that we've seen across all of REITdom at this point due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID economy), we do take solace in the fact that NNN's balance sheet and cash position remains strong.

In another solace inducing statement, Whitehurst noted that, "We've been here before. "He said,

"Our entire management team was with the company during the great recession in 2008, and most of us have been through a number of other major downturns in the past. We're a seasoned real estate company with in-house expertise to handle all the issues that might arise."

The fact that NNN's leadership has navigated prior recessions together helps, but without a doubt, these are uncharted waters.

We think that Don Woods put it best during FRT's conference call when talking about his portfolio, its diversity, and ultimately, it's strength, saying, "Our portfolio is far more diversified which we see as a major strength not a weakness from any period in history and any economy in history other than in the quarter or two that a global pandemic literally shuts down the world."

While we believe that the economic issues presented by the COVID-19 virus are truly unique, we also acknowledge that partnering with top-tier talent in the form of management is generally in a potential shareholder's best interest.

In our weekly vodcast which was focused on the recent Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting, and ultimately, Warren Buffett's investing mindset, the idea of identifying high quality companies run by the best people in the world, accumulating shares, and holding them for the long term was a common theme.

This Buffettesque philosophy certainly applies to the individuals who've been calling the shots at National Retail Properties.

Simply put, you don't become a dividend aristocrat on accident. The sustained excellence required to achieve such a feat can only be achieved by the most competent leadership teams. Being that NNN offers investors the second-longest annual dividend growth streak in all of REITdom, although times are uncertain in the present, we see value in the strength of NNN's management team and believe that its record of success speaks for itself and should not be underestimated.

During Q1 NNN generated $0.70 in core FFO, up 4.5% y/y. In other words, prior to the COVID-19 situation really getting started, the company's performance was great.

This doesn't surprise us. We last wrote about NNN on Feb. 15, offering a very bullish opinion before the COVID-19 black swan reared its head and began to really disrupt the U.S. markets. At the time, we noted the geographic and industry related diversification that NNN's portfolio offered investors. Furthermore, we highlighted the fact that NNN's management team has done a good of reducing retail exposure and focusing on areas that were experiencing secular headwinds from e-commerce disruption.

What's so interesting about the COVID economy is that it's punishing the REITs who've focused on many of the experiential retail concepts the most. Just a couple of months ago, many of these retail strategies were viewed as prudent and responsible measures for net lease landlords to pursue. However, flash toward to the economic environment that Woods mentioned earlier and we see that these businesses, which may not be at risk of being disrupted by Amazon (AMZN) have been totally shut down because of social distancing.

Frankly put, we have a hard time penalizing management teams for not preparing well enough for this black swan event. Long term, we continue to believe that the e-commerce threat is a real one to physical retail. We've stated many times in recent years that the physical retail footprint in the U.S., in particular, has been over built and because of this we expect contraction in many areas of this market.

While it's unclear when social distancing measures will end, we do expect them to eventually and when this is the case, the secular concerns that management teams like NNN were attempting to address with their tenant mix prior to March 2020 will take priority once again. With this in mind, we continue to believe in the direction that NNN management is headed in.

A Very Interesting Q&A Session

During the Q&A session that followed the quarterly CC, Vikram Malhotra from Morgan Stanley noted that due to comments previously made during the call, that NNN's dividend "may not be sacrosanct" (which might ring a bell to those who've read our coverage of Realty Income's dividend outlook during the crisis) and asked management if they would be willing to hypothetically lever up the balance sheet to protect its dividend increase record.

Jay Whitehurst responded with a bit less vigor that we see Sumit Roy from Realty Income express with regard to his company's dividend (which, we suppose makes sense due to the fact that O collected nearly 83% of its rent during April compared to NNN's 52%), essentially sidestepping Malhotra's question, saying that NNN's dividend philosophy "is a multi-year approach."

Source: iREIT on Alpha

NNN's CFO, Kevin Habicht then expounded a bit, saying,

"And I think what we're hoping and I think everybody hopes is that in the matter of months, hopefully not too many, we'll all have greater visibility on how things are going to shake out. And then once you have a better sense for that then we have a better ability to inform our decision about the sustainable dividend over a long period of time. But in the meantime for the next quarter or two, we're very comfortable with our dividends."

Analysts continued to pepper the management team about the dividend. It's as if they sensed some weakness and were like sharks to blood in the water.

When RJ milligan of Baird asked if the company would consider paying its dividend in stock to perserve cash, Whitehurst responded,

I mean, not seriously yet, no. But that's always an option on the table, but that's not in our current - on our radar today."

Milligan followed up, asking if payment in stock would happen before the dividend was reduced? Whitehurt said,

"I would presume so, if we were going to do that couldn't be an intermediate kind of step to take that doesn't get you to cut the dividend fully. We didn't do that in '08-'09. We kept the dividend going up. I know a number of REITs did shift to the stock and cash combination to kind of bridge their way through the '08-'09 turmoil. But we haven't thought too much about that at this point."

And, in a fairly interesting (and somewhat contentious exchange) between management and Michael Bilerman of Citigroup, we saw some back and forth regarding the dividend that will likely resonate with investors who're concerned about the dividend in today's environment. Ultimately, this change got down to the crux of the matter, which is, in essence, that no one knows what the future holds and many management teams in this space are facing an extreme balancing act. At one point, Bilerman said,

"I guess I'm struggling to understand why even pay out a cash dividend on a quarterly basis when only half of your tenants are paying you rent, right? You may look back on this and say, oh God, I wish I had that 2Q and 3Q dividend payment, because we're going to have to adjust our policy going forward. And that cash would have been better staying within the enterprise for shareholders rather than being paid out."

Whitehurst responded by saying,

"Michael, it's something that we think about long and hard. We are talking about one month, the month of April. And I'm sure what you would say and as well as (May), because the deferrals are going to be call it two months on average. But for a couple of months, we do feel like we're in a solid enough liquidity position to make the judgment that let's see how these next couple of months play out. Certainly, always keeping in mind, do we need to change our dividend policy for the next quarter, at the next quarter. But after just one month, it seems like too soon to make a dramatic change to a longstanding dividend policy."

Habicht followed up, saying,

" Yes, I mean as you said, our dividend payout ratio, liquidity, our balance sheet leverage metrics, we think afford us the ability to buy those sometime to see how it plays out before making a rash one quarter, two quarter decision, about the dividend policy. And sure if the shutdown lasts many more months and it's everything's worse than what folks are currently anticipating and you can always look back and say, I wish changed things sooner. But we're just not there today. We don't have that visibility. And we'll see how it plays out."

Bilerman didn't appear to be satisfied, and pressed on by saying,

"But to the same token, if you can't even forecast your earnings for the rest of the year. How can you pay a quarterly dividend and get the cash out of the company? I think that's the struggle I think from my vantage point is, there’s so much uncertainty about your forecasting ability to pay out cash that you may have wanted to have 12 months from now, or six months from now, or not even be required to pay it out, because your taxable income maybe lower, or will be lower. That’s to me maybe short sighted."

Habicht ended the back and forth succinctly, saying,

"We totally understand what you're saying. And at the end of the day, it’s judgment call and it's not an easy one at this point in time but we're comfortable where we are."

Conclusion: Speculative Buy

That was the end of the dividend discussion on the conference call. Ultimately, that's the level of speculation that investors are left to deal with. There's no way around it: Management teams in this space simply can't operate with certainty due to the unique environment that we're forced to live in.

Because of this, conservative investors who rely on dividends for income to meet their needs may feel compelled to step aside, and we wouldn't blame them. Because of the low rent collection that we saw from NNN in April, we're moving this blue chip name from Buy to Buy (Speculative).

NNN shares are trading for just 11x trailing AFFO, which is well below the company's long-term average of 16.1x. Historically, it appears that the stock's recent weakness has created a strong value opportunity for long-term investors. However, without forward looking guidance available, it's impossible to have high conviction with regard to any fair value estimate or price target.

Over the long term, we expect investors to do well who are brave enough to buy a blue chip name like NNN into weakness. However, with that being said, we also wouldn't be terribly surprised to see this company's 30-year dividend growth streak come to an end because of the COVID-19 crisis. With that in mind, we continue to like both Realty Income and W.P. Carey (WPC) as potentially safer alternatives for income oriented investors in the triple net space.

