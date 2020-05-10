Orion Energy Systems: Anti-Microbial LED Lighting Supporting Positive Momentum

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX), also known as "Orion Lighting", with a market cap of $146 million is a U.S.-based manufacturer of LED lighting. The company offers over 20,000 customizable lighting products with various commercial applications. The company works with clients to design facility solutions and systems integration. The stock has gained momentum over the past year supported by strong growth and improving profitability. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Orion is seeing a new market for its products with specialty anti-microbial LED lighting for use in high-traffic public settings. We like the company with overall solid fundamentals and think there is more upside in the stock with continued growth opportunities.

Background

Orion Lighting last reported its fiscal Q3 earnings back in February with an EPS of $0.07, which was $0.03 ahead of expectations. Revenue in the quarter at $34.3 million also beat estimates and increased by 110% year over year based on a major contract for a national account.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020, EBITDA has turned positive to $14.7 million compared to a loss of $4.1 million over the period in 2020. The company is now benefiting from significant investments in manufacturing capabilities made in recent years along with an expanded sales team.

Beyond the actual lighting product sales, the service of implementing solutions to design facilities for customers is seen as a growth driver. Orion offers integrated solutions with connection to "internet of things" which supports energy efficiency and high-tech systems management. From the last conference call:

Importantly a growing portion of our projects involve innovative lighting controls and Internet-of-Things or IoT solutions which further increase the importance and potential value of new LED lighting systems. Increasingly, lighting systems are the base of a valuable facility wide network we call the smart ceiling grid or connected ceiling. In this context our systems provide not only light and energy management capabilities but can also serve as the nerve center that supports a growing array of IoT solutions that collect and manage data in order to derive a range of business performance improvements. For example, IoT applications can collect valuable movement or activity data in a warehouse, manufacturing facility or retail environment. This data is used to support management decision making regarding energy consumption, utilization, asset tracking, maintenance requirements, overall facility usage and more.

Corporate customers of the company mentioned in the last investor presentation include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST), and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) among others.

What we like about Orion is its relatively solid balance sheet. The company ended the last quarter with $13.8 million in cash and no long-term debt. A current ratio at 1.8x highlights good liquidity. Separately, the company maintains a $100 million shelf offering that can allow for the issuance of debt securities, common stock, preferred stock, warrants, and other securities if necessary. Management explains that this provides flexibility to fund business opportunities.

LED Lighting in a Post-Covid-19

Back in March, the company issued a press release highlighting its specialized lighting solutions featuring anti-microbial technology. The main product is Orion's "ISON LDRMH1 LED Fixture" featuring its proprietary "Britex" anti-Microbial Coating. Customers have the option to add "VioSafe" light technology which is developed by a privately held partner firm Vital Vio. Essentially, Orion can distribute the VioSafe lighting technology with its in-house fixture that includes the anti-microbial coating.

What's unique about VioSafe is that unlike traditional UV "ultraviolet" lights that are harmful to humans, VioSafe technology uses white light to continuously protect environments from harmful bacteria. VioSafe LEDs are safe for continuous 24/7 usage.

While these solutions are not necessarily a direct response to Covid-19, the technology can combat bacteria, fungus, mold, and mildew in high-traffic areas. The applications include public spaces like offices, schools, healthcare, food service, fitness facilities, and high-risk areas such as bathrooms, waiting areas, and locker rooms. Covid-19 simply raises awareness about this technology that businesses may now be looking to add. From the press release:

In response to rising customer awareness of potential environmental dangers, we are raising awareness of Orion's innovative and proven solutions for combatting a range of bio-contaminants. We believe our Britex fixture coatings and VioSafe white-light technology provide compelling solutions for high risk, high traffic environments.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We think the connection with the anti-microbial lighting as a potential growth driver is one reason supporting sentiment in the stock and positive momentum. OESX is up 40% year to date and impressively over 270% from its low in March when the market experienced extreme volatility.

The current valuation for the stock is reasonable in the context of the strong growth profile exhibited over the past year and the company's operational trends. For this fiscal year including the unreported quarter through March 31st, Orion is expected to do $153 million in revenue and reach an EPS of $0.44. The top-line growth represents an increase of 133% y/y based on the boost from the large national customer contract previously mentioned. GAAP profitability this year reverses a loss in 2019.

The stock is currently trading at a forward price to sales multiple of about 1x and a forward price to earnings multiple of 10.9x. Given the relatively small scale of Orion, some volatility in the timing of sales contracts could pressure earnings. The current consensus is for an 8.5% decline in revenues for fiscal 2021, while EPS of $0.31 would represent a drop compared to fiscal 2020.

During the last quarter's conference call, management mentioned areas of business development are expected to see strong growth in the year ahead. That said, these comments were made before the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic that could now represent some growth headwinds for the year ahead in fiscal 2021.

The issue here is that the core lighting business includes various corporate customers that have been materially disrupted from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic including companies in the automotive industry. On the other hand, online retail and e-commerce customers seeking lighting solutions for warehouses and distribution facilities may be benefiting in the current environment and looking to grow. From the conference call:

While much of our business development activity is too early to review in more detail, we're encouraged by our progress in several areas where we hope to secured and announced awards in the next few months. These include one, automotive a strong area for Orion historically which is poised for a strong fiscal 2021. Retailers and distribution centers including big-box retailers in a national grocery chain. An example is the very recently announced project award for a major global online retailer. Three, logistics companies. Moving to enhanced facilities and capabilities principally driven by e-commerce growth. Four, the U.S. government including the military, the U.S. Postal Service and the Veterans Administration where we continue to be selected for ongoing work and five, maintenance and electrical services.

Verdict

Positive trends from the past year and potential growth opportunities for the anti-microbial specialty lighting are bullish factors, but now include some macro and cyclical uncertainties representing risks and monitoring points going forward. Still, we think the business model with integrated solutions is well-positioned to retain customers and grow beyond the current challenges.

Orion Energy Systems is a high-quality "micro-cap" stock with overall solid fundamentals and impressive growth trends. We rate shares of OESX as a buy and think the stock's high reached in February at $6.40 is a year-end target, representing 30% upside from the current level.

While an earnings release date has not yet be confirmed, we expect the fiscal Q4 report in early June. An update on management guidance and recent trends will be important for the stock to continue its current momentum.

