Commercial Aircraft Reductions Pose A Serious Risk For Magellan Aerospace

The novel coronavirus pandemic has created the worst crisis for the aerospace industry since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Government travel restrictions and mandatory self-isolation for those who do travel have led to significant reductions in commercial airliner passenger volumes. It is estimated that 66% of the global commercial aircraft fleet, approximately 19,350 aircraft, have been grounded (Source: Magellan Q1 2020 MD&A). Multinational aircraft producers have begun cutting their production forecasts as a result, signaling troubling times for the manufacturers that supply these businesses.

Despite this dire outlook, Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK:MALJF) managed to remain steady through the first quarter. Positive earnings results allowed the business to maintain its strong financial position. Poor cash flow, due to seasonal fluctuations, led the business to draw on its cash reserves, but with an unused credit facility and no significant financial obligations, the business should remain liquid for the near future. But the uncertainty surrounding the future of air travel excludes the stock from consideration for an investment for the indefinite future.

Financial and Operational Review of Q1

Aerospace and defense manufacturing is a capital intensive industry. Businesses of such nature can often be slow to change due to the multi-year time period of contracts. The necessary work to change facilities, equipment, and operational processes can be significant. Take for example the construction of your typical single-aisle aircraft. From the research and design phase to the procurement of contractors to manufacture the thousands of parts used in the craft through to the assembly and final sale is a massive undertaking. Where a tech company can often change their products or service very quickly, for aircraft producers and the corresponding OEMs that service the industry, changes in operations and thus the financial results will lag behind changes in the economic landscape. For this reason, the analyst should be careful when interpreting Magellan's first-quarter results as the fallout from the coronavirus is in its very early stages for all businesses, but especially capital intensive manufacturers.

Earnings for the quarter came within the expected range when considering them against historical trends. Although revenue fell slightly YoY, management was able to cut costs to maintain profitability. EBITDA and net income margins actually surpassed levels achieved in 2019, in part due to favorable changes in foreign exchange rates. Magellan derives much of its profits in USD, GBP and EUR; the deterioration of the $CAD provided a gain of just shy of $6MM, or 30% of net income. Normalizations that remove this gain give the first quarter far less favorable consideration. One could argue, however, that this normalization would be inappropriate. It would fail to give the business credit for its geographic diversification, which gave rise to the profits.

In contrast to the strong quarter for earnings, cash flow came in heavily negative. This is in part due to large increases in non-cash working capital accounts such as accounts receivables. It is then safe to assume that a large portion of first-quarter sales was on credit. This, however, is still in line with the cyclical nature of the business, as the first quarter in both 2017 and 2018 pose similar results. Looking forward the business has scaled back its capital expenditures to a significant degree in anticipation of the coming revenue declines, adding only $4MM to property, plant, and equipment. This in comparison to the historical average of $14MM per quarter over the preceding three years.

This flexibility creates breathing room for the business as it strengthens free cash flow margins. Dividends have yet to be cut, creating potentially an additional $6MM in cash flow savings. Given the severity of the events that took place in the first quarter, it is highly likely this will be the case. Magellan's management team has been receptive to market expectations in the past, cutting the dividend to zero through the 9/11 terrorist attacks and in 2010 following the subprime loan crisis.

As a result of the poor cash generation in the first quarter, the business drew down its cash reserves by 50% to approximately $32MM. It is not ideal to see any depletion in liquidity strength given the current environment and the corresponding potential for credit markets to freeze up. Firms that have the capability to maintain operations strictly through internal cash create the ability to ride out credit squeezes and maintain operations until credit facilities can be refinanced.

In spite of the weakening cash position, the firm's working capital strengthened largely on the back on growth in accounts receivables and contract assets, while accounts payable and short-term debt were flat or only slightly increased. Any sales on credit during a time of severely restricted global output create the concern for defaults. The analyst would need to closely monitor this item moving forward as there is no immediately available information that can shed light upon the potential for defaults. The adjustments for doubtful accounts were low to end 2019, but the changes to the current business environment have certainly changed that possibility. With interim reports not providing details on this matter, it will be up to the analyst to monitor industry activity for any sign that Magellan's customers may see deterioration in their creditworthiness. The business has a relatively stable liquidity position, with a free and clear credit facility of $75MM, with provision to increase the capacity to $150MM. Making available just over $180MM in capital to draw on should further reductions in revenues lead to negative cash flow. It would then be wise to closely monitor how Magellan may be able to bounce back in terms of cash flow in the coming quarters, especially once we begin to see large operations of large aircraft producers slow more so than they already have.

The company's financial covenants do not appear to be in imminent danger. With very little in terms of debt, the leverage ratio requirements would not begin to pose an issue before the business began significantly drawing down its facilities. One would be able to monitor this possibility through a cash flow analysis in the coming quarters. The fixed charge coverage ratio, likewise, is comfortably covered as the business has employed little capital in the past that would increase the corresponding obligations. The flexible operating and capital expenditures of the business should allow the firm to maintain an EBITDA level that would suffice both ratios.

However, it would not be outside the realm of possibility to assume that further cash flow deficits are on the horizon. If the business begins drawing down its credit as revenues, and coincidentally EBITDA, begin to fall, the ratio could then be impacted from both sides of the equation. Deteriorating the business' financial strength at a time when it is sorely needed. This is a potential scenario, but not a necessary one. If management can secure adequate cash flow, likely in part through the reduction in dividends, to maintain operations at a reduced level, Magellan's financial position gives it the opportunity to endure long periods of less-than-ideal business environments. How long it can endure these circumstances is the million-dollar question, especially when one considers the long-term potential impacts of the current crisis.

Bleak Business Outlook

The economic outlook for the aerospace industry is nothing short of dire. While some countries that are heavily dependent upon tourism for revenue, such as Peru, could look to lift travel restrictions sooner than other nations, the lack of understanding surrounding the novel coronavirus and proper measures to slow its spread, as well as treat it, means states are likely to keep tighter border policies in place for the indefinite future. To add to the problem of government regulation, it seems highly probable that consumer demand curves for commercial air travel will be significantly lower as the widespread and severe measures taken by governments will likely have a serious impact on the mass psychology of individual consumers and the goods and services they value. Economic prosperity for many countries is going to stem from domestic production rather than tourism and travel, and as such, governments will likely be slow to make efforts to reopen borders until there is some resemblance or normalcy within their borders. How long this may take is really anyone's guess.

As with many aerospace OEMs, Magellan derives a significant portion of its profits from a few players within the industry. During 2019 the firm derived approximately 23% and 16% from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) respectively. Creating a serious risk of depleted revenues if either of these firms run into financial hardship. This concentration of sales is more so indicative of the industry structure than any fault with the business strategy of Magellan. The significant support that both firms receive from governments assists these businesses in growing to such sizes that any firm conducting business within the industry will in some way or another is dependent upon their output. It is then of significant importance for the analyst to understand the financial stability and health of these firms, and how it could potentially impact OEMs such as Magellan.

Boeing thus far has made an indication of plans to cut 10%, or 16,000, jobs from its workforce, the vast majority of which will be within the commercial division. Likewise, Airbus has made a number of decisions to reduce its production and has begun cutting employee sizes across a number of areas. Both businesses are burning through cash at unprecedented levels as many airliners begin delaying the receipt of their prior orders due to the economic uncertainty. With Magellan earning 70% of its revenue from the commercial sector, this poses a serious risk to the firm's business model as the ultimate impact from this lockdown is still highly uncertain. It would seem likely that commercial air traffic will go through a multi-year slump; it could very well be five years, if not more, before air traffic levels return to their peaks reached back in 2018.

On the other side of the business, defense and space budgets are not expected to shrink for major international governments within the next few years. If anything, it is likely investors could see these budgets grow. As the military is often one of the largest employers in any sovereign state, an economic crisis that puts millions out of work would give governments incentive to increase defense spending. Whether the economic resources will be available to do as such is another question entirely. While many view the US credit rating as bulletproof, the fiscal and monetary stimulus deployed during the current and preceding years puts the question of governmental financial stability into question.

As the economic fallout continues, it is becoming more likely that further government intervention will be required to prop up various businesses, social spending programs, and public pensions. At what point investors no longer view US Treasuries as "risk-free" securities is anyone's guess. But the probability that this point is nearing would seem to be much higher than most investors would consider. To shrug this assumption off as conspiracy would be unwise. Most fiat currency systems throughout history, dating back to ancient China, have lasted around 40-50 years. We are now into the sixth decade of the current system and debt levels across all areas of the economy are at unprecedented highs. The analyst should seriously call into question how much government support can be implemented before this critical threshold is crossed. Like the famous quote from Mike Campbell in Ernest Hemingway's The Sun Also Rises. When asked "how did you go bankrupt?" Mike responds "Two ways, gradually, then suddenly".

Conclusion

The hit to the commercial aircraft industry is going to have severe implications for Magellan in the coming years. While the business had positioned itself well to handle fairly serious economic recessions, the current crisis would seem to far surpass that which anyone could have predicted. Magellan has the liquidity and financial flexibility to handle the fallout from this crisis, but the uncertainty of what remnants of an airline industry will be left coming out the other side means even financially stable businesses could fail. It is possible that the industry could recover if airliners are able to return their fleets to the air, but betting on this possibility would lean far more to the speculative end, and an astute investor has no time nor much money to waste on speculative probabilities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.