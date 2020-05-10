Bristol-Myers Squibb: This Could Be The Next Quarter Trillion Dollar Company

Looking at the long term, there's significant potential for the company to increase its multiples and therefore its market cap.

BMY has a market leading position. The company is seeing its largest drugs continuing to earn and that growth could continue ever further.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has actually seen improved performance as a result of COVID-19. That's perfect as the company is paying off a big acquisition.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) recently announced its 1Q 2020 earnings, seeing 13% YoY revenue growth rather than the 8% without special situations. That special situation? COVID-19. As we'll see throughout this article, BMY's impressive portfolio of assets, ability to grow through a downturn, and financial strength make it potentially the next quarter trillion dollar company.

Portfolio Improvements

Bristol-Myers Squibb has seen a variety of submissions and approvals across its R&D portfolio YTD.

1Q 2020 Results - Investor Presentation

The company has seen approvals for Zeposia, Reblozyl, and Opdivo + Yervoy together. Together these drugs have more than $10 billion in peak sales, and expanded indications for them could help to expand that number. Opdivo, specifically, is important to keep a close eye on with its almost $8 billion in peak sales. Not only does the drug make significant cash flow, but there are also concerns its sales could decline.

As a result, each new indication the drug is approved for decreases the chance of that and could help keep sales higher for longer.

The company has also made a number of other regulatory filings and submissions, along with some promising drug readouts. Many of these individual drugs are expected to be blockbusters in their own rights. Liso-cel, for example, has yet to start its sales, but is already forecast for peak revenue of $3+ billion. Given Bristol-Myers Squibb's low valuation, its ability to even maintain its revenue and profits going forward will show it as undervalued.

1Q 2020 Results

Overall, BMY had incredibly strong results and revenue across its portfolio.

1Q Performance - Investor Presentation

Overall, the company saw strong revenue growth across its key drugs supporting its $10.8 billion of revenue for the quarter. Revlimid and Eliquis in particular, blockbusters that make up more than half of the company's sales, saw double-digit annual sales. The company did see one YoY decline in sales, from Opdivo, but that ~$36 million YoY sales drop was more than made up by its other drugs.

More importantly, the company estimated the COVID-19 boost to quarterly sales at ~$500 million. If you take a look, it's worth noting that $500 million didn't move the needle enough to have saved the quarter from a down quarter - i.e. the quarter would have been good without COVID-19. The company's impressive quarterly performance, even if it's shorter term, is important because of its Celgene acquisition.

The company has a large but manageable net debt position of almost $30 billion. It is focused on paying that down, and the sooner it does that, the sooner its multiples and potential shareholder returns can expand.

Patent Expiration Risk

Now, there's some of you out there looking at saying, sure, the sales are great, but what about patent expiration. Bristol-Myers Squibb does have some patent expiration risk, and it's a big reason why the company's valuation is low. The same was true from its Celgene acquisition and why the company was able to get the multiple it received.

However, if we take a closer look, we can see that that patent expiration is further away than one might think given the company's near single-digit non-GAAP P/E ratio.

Revlimid, for example, which annualized for the quarter at nearly $12 billion is expecting to see revenue continue growing towards $15 billion in 2022, before the patent expiration and the launch of generics. However, that still means nearly $50 billion in revenue in the next few years before generics launch. More so, the decline will be gradual, with Revlimid expected to go from $15 billion in 2022 to $12 billion in 2025.

Eliquis is another growing drug, currently at $10 billion in annualized sales that are expected to peak in $12 billion in 2024. Generics are thought to be able to launch in 2026; however, that remains to be seen. Still the fundamental theme is that Bristol-Myers Squibb has multiple years of higher sales ahead. In fact, we expect BMY's sales to grow throughout the 2020s despite the patent cliffs it faces.

That's because not only does the company have new drugs launching, many expected to earn billions in annual sales, but also its major patent cliffs that investors fear are actually more gradual and in the mid 2020s.

2025 Drug Sales - Fierce Pharma

In fact, if you take a look at analyst forecasts for the top selling drugs in 2025, it's clear that Bristol-Myers Squibb is poised to dominate. The company is expected to have three of the top four drugs, and even though two of those drugs will have faced patent expiration by then, they'll both be making the same or more money than they're making now. Overall, the company's sales from its top 3 drugs will be almost $40 billion.

That means the potential for huge shareholder returns.

Financials

This becomes clear when taking a look at Bristol-Myers Squibb's financials.

Financials - Investor Presentation

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a $138 billion company with a $28 billion net debt position. The company's secure dividend is incredibly manageable at just under 3%. The company is committed to manageable debt maturities with $2.8 billion due this year, $2 billion next year, and $4.8 billion in 2022. The company's debt maturities are low enough the company can simply pay off its debt maturities as they come due to manage debt.

The company should be able to continue its dividend, continue to grow, and continue to reduce debt. That's the first step to a strong financial portfolio.

Forecast - Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company's diluted EPS forecast on a non-GAAP basis in 2020 and 2021. It's worth noting the company's GAAP earnings are significantly lower; however, that's due to a number of one-time tax and other expenses. For the long term, the company's expenses will not be nearly as high. As a result, investors should expect a significant GAAP earnings recovery.

However, the company should see ~$6.1 in diluted EPS for 2020 increasing to ~$7.3 / share in diluted EPS in 2021. That means the company's earnings will grow from ~$14 billion in 2020 to almost $17 billion in 2021. For a $138 billion company, that's some significant earnings potential. And for a company with ~$28 billion in net debt that's some strong earnings potential.

Now it's worth noting there is another potential cash obligation of around $6.5 billion from the company's CVR in the Celgene acquisition. Whether this comes due remains to be seen; however, if it does, it'll mean drug approvals that mean much higher future earnings.

Multiple Expansion

The fundamental thesis here relies on multiple expansion for Bristol-Myers Squibb. For BMY to become a quarter trillion dollar company, which is where we believe it could get, that would require a share price of ~$108.7/share or ~80% growth per share. However, even at that price, based on 2021 earnings, the company would trade at a multiple of just 14.9.

We believe that this is a well-deserved multiple and expect the market to see this by YE 2021 as earnings remain strong, supported by COVID-19 in the short-term, enabling faster pay down of debt. It's also worth noting that the company made a significant acquisition, which resulted in significant pressure on its stock price. However, a P/E ratio of 15 is much closer to a normalized P/E for Bristol-Myers Squibb - it's a P/E ratio that it has traded at in the past.

That means the company would just be reverting to its historical share price. Another reason for this potential multiple expansion would be to get Bristol-Myers Squibb in line with its peers.

Company Enterprise Valuation Multiple Merck (NYSE:MRK) $206 billion ~20x Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) $161 billion ~16x AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) $151 billion ~11x

As can be seen, the company's peers have a non-GAAP EPS that points towards allowing significant multiple expansion for the company with an average ~15-16x. AbbVie has a lower EPS; however, it faces a much more significant patent cliff around a single drug (Humira) and is currently attempting Bristol-Myers Squibb of acquiring a portfolio of drugs. There's still some uncertainty there.

For those looking to invest, there's significant potential here. Not only that, but the company's stock also has a history of being volatile and dropping down to <$45/share. I recommend investors put in a limit order at this price, with the hope of benefiting from additional volatility.

Risk

Now obviously there is some risk around these earnings and multiple expansion, and that's dependent on whether the company hits its targets in an industry where hitting your targets isn't guaranteed, regardless of how much you spend on R&D.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's only real risk is the fact that the business it operates in, biotech, is incredibly difficult to consistently succeed in. BMY is one of the largest R&D spenders in the country. That R&D spending is significant, but even then, as a number of high-profile failures by companies like Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) have shown, nothing is guaranteed.

The company's success through the 2020s is likely, but investors should always keep an eye on it not getting lazy in terms of R&D pipeline spending. Companies with higher debt loads have a tendency to cut investment and harm the business in ways that aren't relevant until years later.

Conclusion

Bristol-Myers Squibb has significant potential to become the next quarter trillion dollar company. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets, it continues to invest in its business, and the Celgene acquisition, unlike many other acquisitions in recent years, seems very well timed. The company is experiencing COVID-19 related growth, at a time when it needs the cash, and its business has continued to grow.

More importantly, the company's largest drugs are continuing to perform incredibly well with significant growth potential. BMY, even with potential patent expiration going into 2025, will actually see revenue grow. This will support increased shareholder rewards and potential multiple expansion. That multiple expansion will mean significant shareholder rewards.

