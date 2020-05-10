Poisoned Gift: The Coronavirus Tech Craze

These roles might be reversed. The current benefit from the coronavirus epidemic will be a poisoned gift for many growth stocks.

The haves benefit from the coronavirus epidemic. The have-nots are punished by it.

Right now, due to the coronavirus-induced crisis, the market is going through a powerful dichotomy. One set of stocks is seen as benefiting heavily from the coronavirus crisis, and another set is seen as being hurt tremendously.

This dichotomy is heavily and obviously grounded in observable reality. Nobody can ignore that:

On one side you have physical businesses, like travel, retail, restaurant, events, cinemas, bars, hotels, which are simply and physically closed. Their physical business is down to zero or close.

On the other you have online businesses, not just operating normally but thriving in these conditions. This includes things like online retail where, with the entire physical retail competition closed, sales are booming.

Faced with something so obvious, the market has punished physical businesses wildly, while at the same time taking some of the online competitors into the clouds.

This was kind of a black swan, actually. But not the kind of black swan would expect. This black swan, instead of destroying high-multiple growth stocks, which were already favored by Wall Street, it created an environment where those growth stocks’ fundamentals heavily benefited from a once-in-a-lifetime event: A pandemic to which governments worldwide reacted with never-seen-before worldwide insolation measures.

However, we do know that this pandemic is very temporary. The measures to contain or mitigate it are, in many places, already being rolled back. Within 1 or 2 years at most, this pandemic will be mostly forgotten.

In my view, this event has thus produced what can be, for many high-flying growth stocks, an incredibly poisoned gift. It’s a gift, because these companies actually benefited fundamentally from the coronavirus crisis. But it’s poisoned, because it will create an extreme headwind to what made these companies be highly-valued to start with. Let me explain.

Accelerated Time To Maturity, Growth Rates

There is a thesis doing the rounds now that's seen as favorable for growth stocks which, due to coronavirus, saw their growth rates accelerate. The thesis says that the coronavirus event accelerated the adoption of a given technology. The thesis is right. Many companies experienced an increase in adoption which would otherwise take a further 1-2-3 years to happen.

Is this thesis really favorable, though? I’ll say this is very conditional.

It’s true that the immediate growth rates accelerated. But what happens to the growth rates afterwards? Let me exemplify:

This is how revenue growth previously looked like “up to maturity”:

Now, one of two things happened:

Demand accelerated so much, that when physical competition comes back part of that demand will be given back. This will happen to things like food delivery or online ecommerce. This is the red line scenario.

Or demand accelerated a lot now, but it will still manage to grow from the new, accelerated, adoption. This is the green line scenario.

Now, it’s obvious that the red line scenario will look ugly right after the coronavirus situation. After all, high-multiple, high-growth stocks will be faced with potentially negative growth rates in 2021, when they lap the current coronavirus effect.

What is not so obvious, regarding both scenarios, is the following:

What does this show? It shows that both in the red line scenario (a) and in the green line scenario (b) the growth rates to maturity will be lower than the trajectory these businesses were on previously (c).

There is one instance where this might not be a problem. That instance would happen when this extra revenue growth produced extremely improved profitability. This would somewhat validate the thesis that “profits come later at scale”. After all, if a business suddenly sees a 20-30-50% unexpected growth upside from coronavirus, it should immediately realize a lot of scale benefits. These benefits would even be more obvious now because:

Costs like SG&A, advertising, research would see immediate leverage. These costs don’t move rapidly, so revenue growth will “out accelerate” them and produce immediately higher margins.

Gross margins should benefit from much lower physical competition.

And advertising leverage would be tremendous on top because of 2 further effects: 1) You don’t need to advertise relatively as much because people are forced to buy online; 2) Since the physical world shut down it’s not competing for advertising, so advertising rates a now lower for the same advertising volume.

However, consider the following. What if your high-growth business benefited a lot in terms of revenue growth, but profitability didn’t? This would immediately show two things:

First, that the scale benefit is an illusion. Your business isn’t likely to print massively larger margins even under the most favorable conditions possible.

Second, on top of seeing no scale benefit this business now has a lower growth outlook as explained.

A prime example of this would be Twilio (TWLO). Twilio just yesterday reported significantly higher than expected revenue growth. It also guided for higher revenue growth for Q2 2020, as it benefited heavily from the coronavirus epidemic.

Yet, Twilio also guided towards another low-profitability quarter. Clearly, the growth will come but profit margins won’t expand meaningfully. Come 2021, Twilio will be fighting a higher revenue base, printing lower growth, and still having very low (or negative) margins. Will it deserve to continue trading at 1,000x massively adjusted earnings?

Another example would be Shopify (SHOP). It too gained significantly from the coronavirus situation as businesses rushed to get an online presence. Yet, its margins remained depressingly low (forget about the significant EPS beat, that came from a one-off tax return that wasn't adjusted away in its non-GAAP reporting). Come 2021 it will also be fighting an higher revenue base (and thus print lower growth rates), yet have no massively higher profitability to show for it. Will it still trade at 1,400x massively adjusted earnings, then?

This same effect will be visible in many other instances, these were just two examples. Keep this in mind when any online, coronavirus-friendly business reports temporarily exploding growth. Especially when that report comes without exceptional margins. Think about any decent business and what would happen to margins if it suddenly saw 20-30-50% revenues above expectations.

Competition For Growth

There’s yet another interesting effect. Think of the businesses which, due to having been forced to shutdown their physical operations, saw their revenues crash during Q1, Q2 2020, perhaps even Q3 2020.

What will happen when the economy starts going back to normal and the isolation measures are lifted? Well, those businesses, faster or slower, will start recovering from that very low base. This will show up as perennially high growth rates in 2021. If the recovery is slower, those high growth rates will spread throughout 2021 and 2022. At some point, most of these businesses (which were growing before the coronavirus event) will even exceed their 2019 revenues.

So, for 1-2-3 years these physical businesses will be printing growth rates close to, or even exceeding, the growth rates of those high-valuation, high-growth darlings. Yet these physical businesses, which are often more easily profitable, went into the coronavirus event trading at fractions of the valuations put on the growth darlings, and the differences were even made larger during the coronavirus situation.

Of course, there are two exceptions to be taken into account here:

Some of these physical businesses won’t be able to survive: they’ll go bankrupt through this period. This can already be seen in some retailers and also in some international airlines.

Some of these businesses will have losses so deep, and accumulate so much debt, that their valuation metrics might be structurally damaged. This can happen to airlines, though public help has been wild and arbitrary (where’s the same level of help for retailers, hotels, bars, restaurants, sports venues?).

Anyway, for the “clean” survivors, it’s obvious that we might be looking at companies which will have more growth than the highflyers for a couple of years, yet trade at multiples (sales, earnings) that are often 1/10th to 1/100th as high as the highflyers. I would include G-III Apparel Group (GIII) here (as I've written), but there are many other examples.

This effect can also muddle the water and create competition for growth dollars.

Conclusion

In short, the current coronavirus epidemic will be something of a poisoned gift for many growth highflyers. It will:

Reduce growth rates from 2021 onwards due to these companies getting closer to maturity and facing an elevated 2020 comparison basis.

It will expose business models that won’t turn much more profitable in spite of being giftet a lot of unexpected growth. This runs counter to most theses about the effect of scale on presently low-profitability growth stocks.

It will create “growth competitors” as the most competitive physical businesses recover from impossibly low bases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short SHOP. I might sell short TWLO in the future.