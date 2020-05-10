Cisco Systems Trying To Break Downward Trend And Pattern

The stock has been trending lower and there has been a pattern to how the stock reacts after earnings over the last three quarters.

Networking equipment giant Cisco Systems (CSCO) is set to report earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday. This is the company’s fiscal third quarter 2020 results. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share after reporting $0.78 in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue is expected to come in at $11.88 billion and that is down from $13 billion last year. If we break those numbers down, earnings are expected to decline by 9% and revenue is expected to decline by 8.6%.

Cisco would not be the first company to see earnings and revenue decline in the current earnings season. The global economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 virus has taken its toll on a number of companies.

Over the last few years, Cisco has been above average in fundamental terms. The company has seen earnings grow by 12% per year over the last three years and they grew by 5% in the second quarter. Revenue grew by 3% per year during this same span, but revenue declined by 4% in the second quarter. Analysts expect earnings to decline by 2% for 2020 as a whole while revenue is expected to decline by 5.4%.

Cisco’s management efficiency measurements are well above average and its P/E ratio is below average. The return on equity is 35.9% and the profit margin is 32.8%. The trailing P/E is 16.01 and the forward P/E is 12.8.

From a purely fundamental perspective, Cisco looks like a good stock to own. Unfortunately, fundamental analysis isn’t the only thing that matters when it comes to analyzing a stock.

Cisco Was Trending Lower Well Before The Market

The weekly chart for Cisco shows that the stock peaked last July at $56.86. From that high through the low in March, the stock dropped over 43%. The initial drop took place from July 2019 through early December and it saw the stock drop 24.9%. If we connect the low from last July with the high from this past February, we get a downward sloped trendline.

That downward-sloped trendline could be interpreted as the upper rail of a trend channel. The lower rail would connect the low from the initial drop last July and August and the lows from the initial drop after the earnings report in February. The stock would eventually fall well below that lower rail when the overall market dropped sharply in mid-March.

A couple of key points of interest stood out to me. The initial drop last summer, the first point of contact on the lower rail, marked a point where the decline stopped and a sideways move started. That sideways action lasted through November when the company reported earnings again.

The second item that stood out to me was that the high in February, the second point on the upper rail, came the day of the second-quarter earnings report. The stock started falling after that report and continued to fall for four and a half weeks. It is also worth noting that the high in February came right at the 52-week moving average.

Now the 52-week moving average and the upper rail or trendline are right on top of one another just below the $47 level. The 104-week moving average (two years of data) is just below there at $45.97. There is a real good possibility that the 52-week moving average will cross bearishly below the 104-week and that hasn’t happened since the first quarter of 2011. The 52-week crossed back above the 104-week in the fourth quarter of 2012.

The Sentiment Indicators Are Mixed

Looking at three sentiment indicators for Cisco, we get a mixed reading on the stock. Analysts are pretty skeptical, short sellers seem to be skewed toward the bullish side, and option traders are neutral. It is worth mentioning that I view the sentiment indicators from a contrarian perspective. Having skepticism from analysts is a good thing because it leaves room for upgrades that can help drive the stock higher.

There are 27 analysts following the stock currently with 14 “buy” ratings and 13 “hold” ratings. This puts the overall buy percentage at 51.9% and that is well below the average buy percentage.

The short interest ratio is at 1.48. This is below average and a sign of bullish sentiment from this group. The ratio has been under 3.0 since last July. Like most stocks, Cisco saw its short interest ratio drop in March as short interest fell and the average daily trading volume jumped. The ratio was down to 0.88 at the end of March, but jumped back up to 1.48 in mid-April. This jump occurred due to a drop in trading volume, not an increase in short interest.

Option traders are neutral on Cisco with 485,387 puts open and 504,409 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.962. That is in the average range when compared with other stocks and it is in the same area that it was in February and November, the last two times the company reported earnings.

My Current Take On Cisco Systems

From a fundamental perspective, Cisco Systems looks good. The sentiment is neutral and that is also a good thing. The problem I have with Cisco is the technical picture. The downward trend keeps me from being bullish at this time.

I don't hate the stock and I know I will likely get comments from readers about not being bullish on the stock. It happens almost anytime I write an article that isn’t bullish on a stock as widely held as Cisco. I get it. I know investors want to read positive articles that help support their own bullish stance. But that isn’t what I see on the chart right now. I would compare it to getting bad news from a doctor. People get a diagnosis from a doctor that they don’t want to hear and they then seek a second opinion. Very rarely do you hear of a patient seeking a second opinion when the diagnosis is positive.

In the title of the article, I mentioned the downward trend, but I also mentioned a pattern. The pattern comes from the earnings reports over the last three quarters. Cisco is notorious for beating its earnings estimate by a penny or two almost every quarter. In three of the last four earnings reports, the company has beaten estimates by a penny. In November, the company beat by $0.03. Even though the company has beaten estimates, the stock has gapped lower after each of the last three earnings reports.

When the company reported earnings in February, the stock gapped lower by 5.6% the next morning. After the earnings report last November, the stock gapped lower by 6%. Last August, the stock gapped 6.4% lower the next day. The stock did gap higher last May after the Q3 2019 earnings report.

The low P/E and the 3.5% dividend yield are somewhat attractive, but unfortunately they aren’t enough for me to be bullish at this time. The stock needs to break out of the downward trend before I will be comfortable owning it.

Even if the stock breaks the pattern and rallies up to the $46-$47 range after the earnings report, that just brings it up to several layers of resistance — the 104-week moving average, the trendline, and the 52-week moving average. It would take an incredible earnings report and a very rosy outlook to get the stock to move through all of that resistance. I just don’t see that happening this time around.

