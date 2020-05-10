Leveraged ETF Portfolios Through The Drawdown

While risk-free yields have fallen sharply, they remain comfortably above zero in the long-end, leaving additional room for outperformance, particularly in investment-grade bonds.

Market history has shown that an allocation to bonds can diversify and lower the risk of an equity portfolio as well as generate additional income.

A few months ago, we discussed how leveraged ETFs can be used in investor portfolios. For pure equity investors, they can free up capital to use in fixed-income securities which can diversify equity exposure and outperform an unleveraged equity portfolio. And for income investors, leveraged ETFs can provide a potential hedge for a rising interest rate environment where a long-duration income portfolio could otherwise perform badly. In our last article, we showed how the combination of leveraged equity ETFs alongside high-quality, long-duration bonds has historically minimized drawdowns and outperformed unleveraged equity portfolios even during periods of flat rates.

With the S&P 500 flat year-over-year, this is a good time to update our analysis. Our main takeaway is that portfolios that combine leveraged equity ETFs with high-quality, long-duration bonds have continued to outperform unleveraged equity benchmarks even in this difficult market environment. And while risk-free yields have fallen, leaving less room for bonds to rally, they remain comfortably above zero in the long end, particularly for investment-grade bonds whose credit spreads are still relatively wide. Investors with a constructive non-inflationary macro view may find these portfolios more attractive relative to pure equity allocations due to their additional diversification and income-generating capacity.

Most leveraged equity funds use popular equity indices as the underlying benchmark. This makes it easier and cheaper for them to provide a leveraged performance tracker as they can source the hedge via equity index swaps.

It's no surprise that the most common underlying index for leveraged equity ETFs is the S&P 500. And the most popular fund is probably the ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) which provides 2x daily performance of the S&P 500 net of fees.

In order to replicate the same equity exposure as a 100% SPY portfolio, we need to allocate half the portfolio capital to SSO. By using SSO we can then free up the other half of the portfolio to allocate to a fixed-income fund. A good option for the fixed-income portion of the portfolio is the popular iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Let's take a look at how this portfolio has performed versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the longer term.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The SSO+TLT (half the portfolio in SSO and half in TLT) portfolio has outperformed SPY by more than 4% per annum or nearly a 50% higher per annum return. Part of this is due to the additional income thrown off by TLT but also by the fact that interest rates have fallen over this period.

Let's break it down by year. In both "crisis" years of 2008 and 2020, the SSO+TLT portfolio has outperformed SPY by a strong margin. This year it is even up while SPY is still at a double-digit loss.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Let's see what has happened internally by looking at individual performance of the components. The sum of the two is not going to sum up exactly to the combined performance above as the SSO and TLT components are assumed to rebalance daily in the chart above whereas they are not rebalanced in the chart below. The key message here is that during both 2008 and 2020, TLT provided a strong positive offset to negative performance of SSO leading to an overall outperformance of SPY.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

And if we look at the rolling volatilities of the portfolio, we can see that the SSO+TLT portfolio has remained better behaved than the SPY portfolio.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Can we use other funds besides TLT? There are many other fixed-income funds to choose from, leveraged and unleveraged. Recall that we are looking for two things from our fixed-income fund allocation - diversification during drawdowns and additional income. Different fixed-income funds will provide a different profile between these two aims. A riskier fund will provide more additional income but less diversification and vice-versa.

In the chart below, we plot the one-year return against the one-year drawdown of various additional portfolios against SPY. The best performance has come from very long-duration Treasuries. Investment-grade funds have provided respectable outperformance of SPY as well.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Leveraged ETFs and Volatility Decay

Leveraged ETFs are generally viewed as no-go zones for anyone but the most tactical of investors and some brokerages go to such lengths as to ban leveraged ETFs. The perception is that leveraged ETFs necessarily underperform their unleveraged counterparts or, at the very least, underperform their leverage factor.

In short, this isn't true. What is important to understand is that because of the reset mechanism for leveraged ETFs, their performance relative to the unleveraged benchmark will be path-dependent. Leveraged ETFs will tend to underperform their unleveraged benchmarks when adjusted for the leverage factor during periods of high volatility and mean reversion, which leads to what is commonly called volatility drag. They will also tend to underperform because of additional fees that leveraged funds charge both as management fees and to finance the cost of sourcing index swap exposure.

Since mid-2006 we calculate that SSO delivered a CAGR of 9.7% versus 8.4% for SPY. That's clearly a far cry from a doubling of return so investors need to be prepared for leveraged ETFs to underperform during periods of extreme stress. Let's take a look at what happened over the past year. The S&P 500 price return was basically flat with dividends adding about 2%. SSO on the other hand is down nearly 10%. The main cause was the whipsaws that we saw in March where the rebalancing of the fund caused it to, effectively, buy high and sell low over a number of days.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

We can see the historic relative performance of SSO versus SPY in the following chart. SSO has historically underperformed SPY by about 1% per annum when adjusted for leverage since the financial crisis. The most recent underperformance has been much worse than the historic average though not as bad as during the financial crisis. What the chart below also shows is that the fund does not always underperform its leverage factor. A period of sharply rallying prices will cause it to outperform.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

One positive aspect for relative performance of SSO is the recent drop in Libor which is used as the base rate for the cost of providing the index swap. This will reduce the underperformance of SSO going forward, all else equal. We can already see this dynamic in the chart below where we plot the alpha or the intercept of the daily return regression between SSO and SPY. Alpha remained fairly flat during the period when Libor remained near zero, then widened as the Fed began to hike short-term rates and has now begun to revert closer to -1% now that the Fed has cut rates.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Forward Outlook

The higher-quality and longer-duration leveraged ETF portfolios by and large delivered on their premise in this difficult market environment. They generated additional income and they outperformed the unleveraged equity benchmark. As we discussed in our last article, the lower interest rates go, the more difficult it is for leveraged ETF portfolios to outperform the equity benchmark. This is because of both lower income and the proximity of zero interest rates. Of course, there could very well be a scenario where US risk-free rates go negative as we have seen in Europe. However, negative rates have upsides as well as downsides so it's not at all clear whether the Fed would be happy to see rates go negative.

Very long-dated Treasuries, at current levels, still hold around 20-35% upside if rates go to zero. At a yield of 1.4% in 30-year bonds, however, the additional income this portfolio can generate is fairly small, particularly after taking into account the extra fees of leveraged ETFs.

One option left for investors is in long-dated investment-grade corporates. Credit spreads remain fairly wide which has offset the drop in risk-free rates. This leaves investment-grade yields around where they were in the second half of 2019. A fund like VCLT with a 3.6% current yield may be a good option here. However, investors shouldn't expect as much diversification from this fund as they can from long-dated Treasuries in a risk-off environment.

Source: Systematic Income

The obvious risk to this investment strategy is a volatile and inflationary environment. High volatility will exacerbate the volatility drag of leveraged equity funds while rising inflation will pressure bond prices. Although inflation can result from both supply shocks and increased deficits - two features of the current environment - our own view remains that the demand shock we are seeing and a likely period of corporate deleveraging should not lead to inflation. Plus, increased government deficits are only filling the hole left by the drop in household and corporate spending rather than creating additional demand. This should allow bond prices to remain relatively well-behaved over the medium term.

Conclusion

Leveraged ETF portfolios have largely delivered on their premise during this difficult market environment. The combination of leveraged equity and long-duration, high-quality fixed-income has outperformed the underlying equity benchmark. With long-term, risk-free rates still comfortably above zero, room remains for this strategy to outperform. And although yield levels have fallen for Treasury allocations, investment-grade bond yields still remain at levels that we saw in the second half of 2019. Investors who have a constructive non-inflationary macro view may be able to use these portfolios to generate additional income on their equity portfolios as well as potentially outperform index benchmarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.