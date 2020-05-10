RedHill's Covid-19 Program On Track, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

RedHill’s COVID 19 Study Receives the FDA Go Ahead

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) announced that the FDA has approved its plan for starting a mid-stage study for testing out COVID 19 drug candidate. The company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 2a clinical study deals with the evaluation of its investigational drug, opaganib in patients suffering from moderate-to-severe SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The company further reported that a total of 139 subjects have been given the drug candidate in ongoing and completed Phase 1 and 2 clinical studies in oncology indications. The pre-clinical data for the drug has shown that opaganib may inhibit viral replication and reduce levels of IL-6 and TNF-alpha. Similarly, preliminary data from Israel showed objective measurable clinical improvement in all six patients analyzed.

The Phase 2a study is a randomized and double-blind study. This placebo controlled trial seeks to enroll up to 40 patients suffering from moderate-to-severe SARS-CoV-2 infection and pneumonia requiring hospitalization and supplemental oxygenation. Mark L. Levitt, MD, Ph.D., Medical Director at RedHill, said: “We are grateful to the FDA for the timely review of our IND and look forward to initiating the study. There is a strong scientific rationale for the potential efficacy of opaganib in the treatment of COVID-19, including pre-clinical data demonstrating that opaganib may inhibit viral replication and reduce levels of IL-6 and TNF-alpha, important mediators of inflammation that are elevated in moderate-to-severe COVID-19 patients.” The company plans to start the enrolment process at the earliest.

The Phase 2a study will randomize the patients in 1:1 ratio and will give them either the drug candidate or placebo on top of standard of care. The primary endpoint of the study is the evaluation of reduction in total oxygen requirement over the course of treatment for up to 14 days. The secondary endpoints include the proportion of patients without fever at Day 14, proportion with negative nasal swabs at Day 14 and 50% reduction in oxygen requirements.

The drug candidate has been used in Israel under a compassionate use program. All six patients treated with the drug showed subjective and objective significant measurable clinical improvement on various fronts such as higher lymphocyte counts, decreased C-reactive protein (CRP) levels and decreased required supplemental oxygenation. The drug candidate was also found to be well tolerated and demonstrated clinical improvement both with and without the use of hydroxychloroquine. All the patients were hospitalized and required supplemental oxygen when their treatment with opaganib was started.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company mainly focusing on developing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company also has a robust development pipeline including Opaganib, RHB-106 and RHB-107. The former is an encapsulated bowel preparation while the latter is a first-in-class, serine protease inhibitor, targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases. RHB-107 is currently in Phase 2 trial stage. Opaganib is a proprietary, orally administered, sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor with anticancer, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral activities.

Ovid Reports Positive Topline Data for Fragile X Syndrome Study

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) reported that its Phase 2 ROCKET trial met its primary endpoint related to safety and tolerability. The trial aimed to evaluate OV101 of treating Fragile X syndrome. The company intends to use the data to further inform future study design. Ovid is looking to request meetings with the FDA and other regulatory authorities for discussing the future development and registration path for the drug candidate.

The study consisted of 23 male patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fragile X syndrome, which is caused by a mutation in the FMR1 gene. Currently, there is no approved therapy for the condition. The primary endpoint of ROCKET was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of OV101 over 12 weeks of treatment spanning three different groups of active dosage. The drug candidate appeared to be well tolerated over the stipulated time period and showed no serious adverse events.

The secondary objectives of the study were related to the evaluation of changes in behavior after 12 weeks of treatment. The drug candidate showed a statistically significant effect on secondary behavioral endpoints in the three combined study groups. There was 26.2% mean improvement in the Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community for Fragile X syndrome and a 21.6% mean improvement in the Anxiety, Depression and Mood Scale (ADAMS) total score from baseline to week 12.

OV101 also showed a statistically significant mean reduction of 0.4 in the Clinical Global Impressions Severity scale (CGI-S) total score. Amit Rakhit, M.D., MBA, President and Chief Medical Officer of Ovid Therapeutics said, “This was the first interventional clinical study of OV101 in the Fragile X population, and we are encouraged by the safety profile and the positive efficacy signals we see across multiple behavior domains from this small, active-arm study. Lower and middle dosing regimens appear to be superior to the higher, three-times-daily dose, which is consistent with the emerging profile of OV101.” The Phase 2 ROCKET trial was a randomized, signal-finding, double-blind, parallel-group trial.

Pluristem Receives the FDA Approval of IND Application for COVID 19 Study

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) reported that the FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug application for a Phase II COVID 19 Study. The trial will assess is PLX cells for treating severe COVID 19 patients suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome or ARDS. The study plans to recruit 140 patients that are intubated and mechanically ventilated. These patients are suffering from respiratory failure and ARDS caused by COVID-19.

Pluristem stated that the main objective of the study is to assess the efficacy and safety of one or two intramuscular (IM) injections, in three different dosages of the drug candidate. The primary endpoint will be assessed at the end of the 28 day main study period while safety and survival follow-up will be carried out at week 8, 26 and 52. Pluristem CEO and President, Yaky Yanay said, “We are very pleased to gain clearance to commence our Phase II COVID-19 study in the U.S. We are shifting gears now with a main focus on a rapid initiation of the clinical trial, leveraging our technological and logistical competitive advantages developed through our clinical trial experience in the U.S. and Europe.” The company stated that it is looking to collaborate with physicians and hospitals on a wider scale.

Pluristem states that PLX cells can play a major role in developing a treatment for COVID 19. The cells are allogeneic mesenchymal-like cells and possess immunomodulatory properties capable of inducing the immune system’s natural regulatory T cells and M2 macrophages. These cells are available off the shelf and are capable of being manufactured in large quantities. Pluristem is a regenerative medicine company focused on developing novel placenta-based cell therapy product candidates.

