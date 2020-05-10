Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Welcome to Wall Street Brunch, our preview of stock market events for investors to watch during the upcoming week. You can also catch this article a day early by subscribing to the Stocks to Watch account for Saturday morning delivery. Podcast listener? Subscribe now to receive Wall Street Breakfast by 8:00 a.m. every trading day on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The week ahead sees a flurry of investor conferences as the earnings season slows down a bit. In Washington, Senator Bob Menendez and Senator Bill Cassidy could introduce bipartisan legislation to create a $500B fund designed to help state and municipality budgets cope with the COVID-19. There could also be news from the White House on how the China trade deal is progressing. On the economic front, reports on consumer prices, industrial production and retail sales will be the highlights. Finally, 13F season heats up next week with hedge funds and institutional managers with control of over $100M required to update on holdings by May 15. Don't be surprised if there are few surprises in the SEC filings.

Earnings spotlight: Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on May 11; Toyota (NYSE:TM), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) on May 12; Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Sony (NYSE:SNE), Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) on May 13; Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) on May 14; and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on May 15.

IPO watch: IPO share lockup periods expire on 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) and YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) on May 11, as well as Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:OTC:DUOT) on May 13. A lockup period on a secondary offering from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) expires on May 12. Shares of Moderna are up more than 135% over the last 90 days. Finally, next week is the one-year anniversary of the Uber (NYSE:UBER) IPO. The IPO was priced at $45, but only closed at $32.79 on Friday.

M&A tidbits: Most of the focus in the casino sector is on when properties will open again, but M&A is also in the mix. The company in the best shape to make a move might be Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). A scan by Union Gaming analyst John DeCree came back with Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDF) and Okada Manila (OTC:UETMF) as the most likely M&A candidates. Other companies that could have more M&A talk swirl around them next week include Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY), Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN).

Analyst/Investor meetings and business updates: Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) hosts an analyst meeting on May 11. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will release its GTC 2020 keynote address, featuring founder and CEO Jensen Huang, on YouTube on May 14. Huang will highlight the company's latest innovations in AI, high-performance computing, data science, autonomous machines, healthcare and graphics during the recorded keynote. Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) has an analyst meeting scheduled for May 13. Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) has an analyst/investor meeting on the calendar for May 15. Ford (NYSE:F) Chief Product Development and Purchasing Officer Hau Thai-Tang will speak at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Automotive Summit on May 15 and take questions.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): In the week ahead, there are dividend payout changes forecast for Aaon (NASDAQ:AAON) to $0.18 (semi-annual) from $0.16, Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to $0.1105 from $0.11, and Cardinal Health to $0.4859 from $0.4811. With all the companies that have either suspended dividends or lowered payouts due to economic downturn, it's worth keeping tabs on which companies are still raising. Out of the S&P 500 Index, companies that raised dividend payouts recently include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 1.1% yield, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) 0.9% yield, Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) 1.9% yield, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) 3.4% yield, Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) 1.8% yield, Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) 1.0% yield, IBM (NYSE:IBM) 5.4% yield, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 2.7% yield, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) 7.2% yield, MetLife (NYSE:MET) 5.4% yield, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) 1.8% yield, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 2.8% yield, Southern Company (NYSE:SO) 4.7% yield, Travelers (NYSE:TRV) 3.6% yield and UPS (NYSE:UPS) 4.4% yield.

Bitcoin: The price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) will be watched with the cryptocurrency preprogrammed to cut the reward per block mined by 50% in a halving action that occurs every four years. "Halving will impact profitability of mining bitcoin because work and resources will need to double in order to achieve the same reward as before," says ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada. "However, if the value of bitcoin appreciates significantly then this will offset some of the costs," he added. In 2012, the price of Bitcoin fell sharply after the halving day, while in 2016, it went up before falling back down in a few months. On both prior halving occasions, the long-term trend was higher prices. The halving action is expected to fire off around May 12 based on Bitcoin mining activity at which time a Bitcoin block reward will decrease from 12.5 to 6.25 coins.

ASCO meeting: Abstracts will be released from the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting on May 13. The data dump will include key releases from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV), Johnson & Johnson, Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TAK), Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA), AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO), Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC), Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX), Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA), Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL), ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD).

Detroit revs back up : Ford, General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) can begin the first steps of reopening plants next week by sending some workers in to do pre-production work. With the automakers expecting to start producing cars again around May 18, industry execs have struck a confident tone. "We have reopened our facilities in China, successfully begun our phased restart in Europe and have been producing medical equipment in Michigan for more than six weeks and are using the lessons from all of that to ensure we are taking the right precautions to help keep our workforce here safe," notes Ford COO Jim Farley. A bigger question might be what will demand look like after 21M jobs were lost in the U.S. during April.

Tech momentum: After the Nasdaq recovered all the way back to where it started the year, investors are expected to stay locked in on the tech themes playing out during COVID-19. Bank of America thinks investors are fast forwarding to the future as they consider valuation, with the focus on big-tech (Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)), semis (Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Nvidia, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)), cloud software (Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)), data centers (Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR)), telco towers (American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)), 5G (Qualcomm (QCOM), Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), Nokia (NYSE:NOK)), AVs (Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)), work-at-home plays (Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), VMware (NYSE:VMW), Cisco (CSCO)) and payments (PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), Adyen (ADYEN)). Will those names outperform the broad market off the operating paradigm?

TMT conferences: The JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference will be held virtually via Zoom on May 12-14. Participants include Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Outfront (NYSE:OUT), Arista (NYSE:ANET), iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), Square (NYSE:SQ), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS), MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL), Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS). There is also the MoffettNathanson 7th Annual Media & Communications Summit to watch. The event features Verizon T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), Comcast, SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), American Tower, AT&T (NYSE:T), Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Powerful stuff: The Credit Suisse Utilities, Power & Clean Tech Conference this week features Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY), Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), Duke Energy (DUK), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), NiSource (NYSE:NI), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA), Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC).

Bankruptcy filings: The bankruptcy watch is on for J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ). Of the two, J.C. Penney is more likely to file next week, while Hertz still has a few levers to pull.

Notable annual meeting: UPS (UPS) holds it annual meeting on May 14. Shares of UPS are down 19% YTD.

Data check: Credit card write-off and delinquency reports from American Express (NYSE:AXP), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Capital (NYSE:COF), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are due in at the end of the week will be watched closely for signs of U.S. households cracking under financial strain. Nielsen data is also due out again. Beer category sales (including flavored malts and cider) increased 17.7% over the last Nielsen four week-tracking period and were up 13.1% over a 12-week period. Did those sales trends continue into May for Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW)?

Industrials in the spotlight: Multi-industrial firms presenting at the Bank of America Transportation and Industrials conferences will include Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC), AMETEK (NYSE:AME), Colfax (NYSE:CFX), ITT (NYSE:ITT) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA). BofA says it hopes to learn how management teams are changing their priorities, strategies and business models in a post-COVID 19 world with the near-term operating environment remaining highly uncertain. The firm says it also plans to discuss how companies are positioning for the relaxation of government restrictions related to social distancing and subsequent demand recovery.

Financials on display: Moody's (NYSE:MCO), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO), Fair Issac (NYSE:FICO), FactSet (NYSE:FDS), Discover Financial and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) are all due to give virtual talks at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference.

Barron's mentions: The housing industry gets a strong defense in this week's cover story. The supply of houses available is noted to be tightest it has been in decades and most owners had a healthy amount of home equity heading into the pandemic. In a nutshell, home prices are expected to hold up fine. For investors, homebuilders Lennar (NYSE:LEN), M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO), PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) are expected to do well, as well as mortgage insurers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN). REITS like AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are also mentioned positively. Outside of the real estate sector, Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is highlighted for its geographic diversity as a strong pick in the gaming sector and a list of bank M&A targets includes Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF).

