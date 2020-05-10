Moderna Phase 2 Approved, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Moderna Receives FDA Approval for Phase 2 Studies, Reports Q1 Results

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reported that the FDA has given approval for the start of Phase 2 trial of its coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273. The company is now looking to begin the trial at the earliest. Moderna also reported its Q1 financial numbers and provided business updates. The company is now in the process of finalizing protocol for Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, which is expected to be initiated in early summer of 2020.

Moderna had filed an IND for the Phase II and later trials of its lead drug candidate in April. The study seeks to assess the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of two vaccinations of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart. The study targets to enroll 600 healthy subjects across two cohorts of adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300). The subjects will be tracked for 12 months after the second vaccination.

Moderna is looking to start its Phase 3 study in the fall of 2020, subject to the findings of Phase I and Phase II. Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Moderna said, "We look forward to launching this Phase 2 study as soon as possible, which will provide important information about the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of mRNA-1273." The company has been awarded $483 million funding from BARDA for developing the vaccine.

The company also reported its financial performance for the first quarter of 2020. Moderna generated $8.4 million in revenue for the quarter, down from $16 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company spent $115.1 million for research and development endeavors during the quarter in comparison to $130.4 million tab for the first quarter of the previous year. Moderna logged a net loss of $124.2 million for the quarter while it had suffered net loss of $132.6 million in the Q1 of 2019.

Moderna also provided guidance for the rest of the financial year. In 2020, the company expects net cash of nearly $500 million to be used in operating activities and for purchases of property and equipment. It has nearly $2.4 billion to invest, consisting of $1.7 billion in cash and investments and up to $0.7 billion in potentially available grants and awards.

Moderna stated that it plans to have its first BLA pertaining the Covid-19 vaccine to be approved in 2021. The company is also working on boosting its infrastructure for developing and producing adequate units of mRNA-1273. Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive officer, said, "The imminent Phase 2 study start is a crucial step forward as we continue to advance the clinical development of mRNA-1273, our vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. With the goal of starting the mRNA-1273 pivotal Phase 3 study early this summer, Moderna is now preparing to potentially have its first BLA approved as soon as 2021." The company recently inked a new deal with Swiss firm Lonza for this purpose.

Avid Bioservices Collaborates with Aragen Bioscience, Inc. for “Sequence to Manufacturing” Services

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) reported that it has inked a new collaboration with Aragen Bioscience, Inc. in "Sequence to Manufacturing" segment. This co-marketing agreement is non-exclusive in nature and seeks to provide augmented services to their clients. Under the terms of the deal, the customers will receive Aragen’s cell line development expertise combined with Avid’s upstream and downstream process development and analytical services.

Avid Bioservices is a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization and is focused on providing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Timothy Compton, chief commercial officer of Avid, said, "We view this collaboration with Aragen as a significant win for current and future clients of both companies and we are excited to contribute our deep CDMO expertise to the partnership, particularly our more than 15 years of commercial product manufacturing experience." The company added that Avid can help pharma and biotech companies in delivering their medicines to patients in a prompt manner. Avid aims to speed up the entire CGMP manufacturing process by employing a single, integrated team to manage a single, integrated project.

Aragen Bioscience, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GVK BIO. The firm is a leading contract research organization. It is currently involved in developing a wide array of in-vitro and in-vivo services for the discovery and production of biologic and diagnostic products.

Avid Bioservices mainly focuses on developing and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company offers a wide range of services such as CGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, bulk packaging, purification and stability testing services. The company also assists in cell culture and feed optimization, cell line development and optimization and analytical methods development.

Enanta Flunks INTREPID Study of EDP-305

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) reported data from its Phase 2 clinical trial INTREPID, seeking to evaluate EDP-305 in patients suffering from a bile duct disorder called primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The trial failed to meet its primary endpoint which consisted of statistically significant proportion of treated patients experiencing at least a 20% reduction in a liver enzyme called ALP at week 12 versus placebo. The company is now contemplating to terminate developing farnesoid X receptor agonist for PBC and focus on NASH instead.

The INTREPID study was 12-week randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of EDP-305 in subjects with PBC, with or without an inadequate response to ursodeoxycholic acid. The study did not meet the primary endpoint but there were numerically higher response rates with 1 mg and 2.5 mg compared to placebo. Further, it was found that the drug candidate showed evidence of target engagement with robust reductions in markers of liver injury.

EDP-305 was generally found to be safe in people suffering from PBC and the majority of treatment related adverse events were mild to moderate. Jay Luly, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, said, “In addition, as shown in the completer analysis, those subjects who finished treatment had a significant ALP response. We were also able to obtain actionable data from this study to help us advance EDP-305 and were encouraged that the lower dose of 1 mg could achieve much better tolerability, in terms of pruritus, without reducing the number of ALP responders or key biomarkers of target engagement also achieved at the 2.5 mg dose.” The company seeks to use some of the data for its ARGON-2 study in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients.

EDP-305, the lead drug candidate for the company, is a potent farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist. It works by regulating gene transcription of key enzymes and transporters.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts works to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.