Hexcel's Share Price Will Fly Again

This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is versus the current share price.

In April, Hexcel Corporation called off its impending $6.3 billion-dollar merger with Woodward, Inc., citing the coronavirus crisis as the reason for not proceeding.

The company has permanently laid off employees in Washington state and furloughed employees in California, with further workforce reductions expected to take place.

The company has faced difficulties in the wake of the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX fleet and the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Composite materials manufacturer Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has faced difficulties in the wake of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX fleet grounding and the recent global pandemic. The company recently announced its first quarter earnings where it reported a 41.3% decrease in profits over the same period last year. Profits dropped from roughly $72 million during the first quarter of 2019 to approximately $42 million in the first quarter of 2020. Hexcel Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage has stated that the “737 MAX continues to be a headwind with no production at this time.” Given that Boeing itself has been subject to recent shutdowns due to COVID-19, it appears this will be an on-going problem for Hexcel.

The company faces challenges due to the coronavirus global pandemic. Sales for the company have decreased in the first quarter by 11.3% over the previous year, which could be contributed to decreased production by many of its customers due to the slow economy. Hexcel has permanently laid off 288 employees in Washington state and furloughed 50 in California, with an additional 300 positions expected to be eliminated in the coming weeks. The company is taking additional measures to reduce spending in an effort to “realign [its] operations in this rapidly changing business environment.” This includes calling off its impending $6.3 billion-dollar merger effort with Woodward, Inc. The companies mutually agreed not to proceed at this time, citing the effects of the coronavirus as the reason.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if HXL is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 81/100. Therefore, Hexcel Corp. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. HXL has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has low scores for ROIC, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that HXL seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of 2016 and 2020 where share price declined. Overall, share price average has grown by about 179% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 12.07%. I personally find this return to be acceptable.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings grew steadily across all years, with the highest increase occurring in 2011 and the lowest increase occurring in 2018. Hexcel’s earnings are about as close to perfect as you can get. This is exactly what I’m looking for when I say “consistently improving earnings”. This indicates that Hexcel could be a stable company to invest in.

In addition, consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, HXL is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been mostly high and consistently increasing from 2015 – 2019, with the exception of 2018. In 2018, ROE declined before recovering the next year. Five-year average ROE is good at around 21%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So HXL easily meets my requirement.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 77 Aerospace companies is 31.42%.

Therefore, Hexcel Corp.’s 5-year average of 20.7% and current ROE of 22.15 % are below average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has fluctuated over the past five years. Five-year average ROIC is slightly low at around 14%. For return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So HXL does not pass this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has primarily decreased over the last five years. Five-year GMP is decent at around 28%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So HXL has not proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

HEX’s Current Ratio of 3.36 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so HXL exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation is also doing well.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 10.7 indicates that HXL might be selling at a low price when comparing HXL’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of HXL has typically been between 19.7 and 18.2, so this indicates that HXL could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to HXL’s average historical PE Ratio range.

HXL currently pays a dividend of 1.91% (or 1.91% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 20%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that HXL has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 0.76% to 2.08%. This stock typically pays out a small dividend. Dividend yields have mostly remained in a similar range, except for the most recent yield. Ideally, we’d want to see that the dividend yields have increased consistently over the past five years. But this has not been the case.

Although HXL participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of HXL, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio and its short-term cash seems sufficient as indicated by its current ratio. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

Patrick Winterlich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said: “Our liquidity position is strong with a cash balance of $329 million at the end of the quarter and revolver borrowing availability of $307 million as we focus on generating and preserving cash during this unsettled period. We prudently chose to draw down an additional $250 million from our revolver in late March as the pandemic worsened. As the bank/credit markets continue to be robust, we will review paying down the revolver at a point in the future. We have no near-term debt maturities, we expect to generate cash from working capital in the coming months, and we continue to tightly control discretionary spending, including capital expenditures.”

According to Winterlich’s statement, Hexcel seems to have sufficient borrowing capacity and is trying to keep debt and spending under control during these uncertain times.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the best times to do share buybacks would have been when HXL was declining the most in stock price. This would have been around 2016 and 2020. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2016 and 2020, were times when HXL was buying back more shares, which would make sense, but in 2018, when share price was increasing it was also buying back more shares. Therefore, it seems like HXL has bought back stocks on a regular yearly basis, and is not purposely planning share buybacks with the most effective strategic plan.

If I were currently interested in buying HXL now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is at a high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s an ideal time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with HXL is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a regular dividend that has been mostly maintaining its level over the past 5 years. Also, the dividend yield is near a high level when compared with the past 10 years.

On the negative side, share buy backs haven’t always been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders. Plus, the dividend yield has not been increasing consistently over the past 5 years.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 3.23. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and, in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club )

According to this valuation analysis, HXL is undervalued.

If HXL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If HXL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If HXL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If HXL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If HXL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to HXL’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, HXL is undervalued.

If HXL continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $49 per share versus its current price of about $30. This would indicate that Hexcel Corp. is undervalued.

It is clear that in the past, HXL has typically sold at a premium when considering HXL’s PE Ratio compared to the S&P 500 PE Ratio. In addition, all analysis considering the past growth of HXL would indicate that Hexcel is currently undervalued.

But when we consider the current Coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected the economics of the airline industry, future estimates of Hexcel’s growth are much weaker and unpredictable. For those reasons, when valuing this company, I would err on the more conservative valuation based on Low Forward Growth. This valuation estimates that HXL could be worth closer to $31 or less.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Hexcel is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Fundamentals are solid, including ROE and EPS. Other fundamentals are decent, but could use some improvement such as ROIC and Gross Margin Percent.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a regular dividend with a yield that has been stable over the past 5 years, and there’s plenty of room to increase the dividend yield.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued, but when considering the negative effects that the pandemic has inflicted upon the airline related industries, I’m erring on a more conservative view that the stock could fall more.

It can be revealing to compare the past performance of HXL vs. the benchmark S&P 500 as seen in the chart below. Notice that HXL typically outperforms the S&P 500 during booming times, but when there’s an economic downturn HXL can experience deeper declines than the benchmark. During the economic crisis of 2008/2009 and the current pandemic crisis, this dramatic decline is obvious. Especially during the current pandemic of 2020, we can see that HXL fell at a much more exaggerated rate than the benchmark. This tells me that this stock offers a unique opportunity to buy during a major economic downturn and to capitalize on gains when selling during an economic boom period.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 5.64%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -64.31% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 51.72% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 5.64% growth per year. Plus, we’ll add the current 1.91% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 7.55.

Here is an alternative scenario based on HXL’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 15.4% and 5.7%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 0.84%. So, we’re at a total return of 16.24 % to 6.54%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 years, the growth has been 13.79%. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 14.63%. Therefore, when averaging all of these return possibilities, our annual return could likely be around 11% to 12%.

If considering actual past results of Hexcel Corp., which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in HXL:

Initial Investment Date: 5/6/2010

End Date: 5/6/2020

Cost per Share: $15.55

End Date Price: $27.76

Total Dividends Received: $2.66

Total Return: 95.63%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 7%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in HXL:

Initial Investment Date: 5/6/2015

End Date: 5/6/2020

Cost per Share: $48.59

End Date Price: $27.76

Total Dividends Received: $2.46

Total Return: -37.79%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: -9%

The above returns are based on end dates which reflect the extensive loss to Hexcel’s share price caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and the fall of the airline industry. So, in a sense, we could assume that these returns are somewhat of a worse-case scenario. Below, I will calculate the 10-year and 5-year returns prior to the Coronavirus to give a more “normal” expected return.

10 Year Return Results if Invested in HXL:

Initial Investment Date: 2/6/2010

End Date: 2/6/2020

Cost per Share: $10.13

End Date Price: $74.74

Total Dividends Received: $2.49

Total Return: 662.39%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 23%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in HXL:

Initial Investment Date: 2/6/2015

End Date: 2/6/2020

Cost per Share: $45.40

End Date Price: $74.74

Total Dividends Received: $2.39

Total Return: 69.89%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 11%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced return results of a “worse-case scenario” from -9% to 7% and for a more “normal scenario” from 11% to 23%.

I prefer to err on the more conservative side and focus on the most recent 5-year return. That being said, I would rely more on the “normal scenario” return since I believe that the airline industry and Hexcel will eventually be improving on a path towards normalcy. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in HXL, and its existing products (adhesives, carbon fibers, and other structured materials to use in commercial/military aircraft, wind turbines, vehicles, and other industrial applications), you could expect HXL to provide you with around 11% annual return in most years. But for the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, the near future of Hexcel might present increased volatility and possibly some short-term losses, especially if you’re not holding long enough to capitalize on the recovery of Hexcel and the airline industry.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 – 2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with HXL, you could expect to earn a similar long-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Hexcel is a chance to own a solid and consistently performing company with good long-term fundamentals. Its products are necessary and used in essential industries. The company is a world leader in advanced composites technology.

In a worse-case scenario, the airline industry could continue to suffer and Hexcel could lose revenue from its commercial aerospace business segment. This Commercial Aerospace market accounts for about 67% of Hexcel’s sales. Therefore, Hexcel would need to rely more on sales from Space and Defense (20% of total company sales), and Industrial (13% of total company sales).

It’s unlikely, but even if the company receives $0 in sales from the Commercial Aerospace market for one year, the company could find ways to increase its sales from Space and Defense, and Industrial markets.

Ultimately though, commercial airline travel is something that will prevail. To give some perspective to the importance of commercial airline travel; approximately four billion passengers fly per year. Without a doubt, the commercial airline industry will be back. When this inevitably happens, Hexcel will be there to regain sales from the Commercial Aerospace market.

As a result, the diligent and patient shareholders who bought Hexcel at a bargain price will likely reap impressive gains.

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends in any investing climate, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.