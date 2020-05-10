Kiplinger 40 Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees May Update

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs showed 13.62% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Smaller lower-priced Kiplinger reliable retirement stocks led the pack for May.

Top Ten Kiplinger reliable retiree dividend stocks, DOC, SKT, KI, IP, NNN, MMP, OKE, EPD, and SWM boasted net gains from 23.97% to 63.01% for May, but two suspended dividends, MPD and DIS.

These 40 select dividend stocks ranged 0.00% to 23.14% in annual yield and ranged -0.62% to 87.45% in annual price target upsides per brokers 5/7/20.

The articles were titled, '25 stocks every retiree should own', and '20 for 20 retirement years'. The list was cut to 40 as three showed up on both lists.

Kiplinger Investing periodically lists retirement tips. This 40 stock list came from two articles. One by Brian Bollinger, 9/26/19, and another by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, 7/2/18.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger Investing articles aimed at retirees:

25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 7/2/19, featured a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability.”

20 Quality Dividend Stocks (yielding roughly 4% or higher), published 9/26/19, by Brian Bollinger, "...should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow... dividends to protect investors’ purchasing power."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; these Kiplinger reliable dividend stocks for retirees are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the May 7 data for 40 stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll on these retiree selections. In late April, Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) and Walt Disney (DIS) suspended dividend payouts to preserve cash for survival.

However, the drop in prices of 14 of the top 40 (listed by yield) most reliable stocks for retirees made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

The following 14 (as of May 7) lived up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price: SKT, OKE, EPD, MMP, XOM, ENB, T, KMI, LTC, NNN, IP, SWM, DOC, WELL, MNR, ADM. To learn which of these fourteen are 'safer' dividend dogs, click here in the next few days and read The Dividend Dogcatcher marketplace follow-up 'safer' Kiplinger reliable dividend stocks for retirees summary.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 23.97% To 63.01% Net Gains For Ten Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs To May 2021

Seven of ten top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these May dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 70% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 7, 2021 were:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) was projected to net $630.09, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% over the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $496.91, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 44% more than the market as a whole.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) was projected to net $399.73 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 116% more than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was projected to net $340.41, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% greater than the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties (NNN) was projected to net $310.11, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

International Paper Co. (IP) was projected to net $282.96, based on the median of target estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% less than the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) was projected to net $258.43, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% over the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $256.18, based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% less than the market as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) was projected to net $240.82, based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 101% more than the market as a whole.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) was projected to net $239.66 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from sixteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 34.55% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 40% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: wetnosesdogtreats.wordpress.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per May Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per May Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger May Reliable Retirement stocks represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors. First, ninth and tenth places were claimed by three real estate sector representatives, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers [1], LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) [9], and National Retail Properties Inc. [10].

Six energy stocks occupied second through sixth and eighth places: ONEOK Inc. [2], Enterprise Products Partners LP [3], Magellan Midstream Partners LP [4], Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) [6], Enbridge Inc. (ENB) [6], and Kinder Morgan Inc. [8].

Finally, a single communication services representative occupied the seventh slot, AT&T Inc. [7], to complete the Kiplinger reliable retirement top ten by yield for May.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs Showed 42.83%-209.46 Upsides While (31) No Lowly Downsiders Emerged In April

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 13.62% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks To May 2021

Ten top Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 5/7/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Featured Retirement Dogs (32) Delivering 33.04% Vs. (33) 29.08% Net Gains by All Ten Come May 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger reliable retirement kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.62% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced selection, Enterprise Products Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 49.69%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most-reliable retiree dividend dogs as of May 7 were: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.; Kinder Morgan Inc.; Enterprise Products Partners LP; AT&T Inc.; ONEOK Inc., with prices ranging from $618 to $29.75.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of April 5 were: National Retail Properties Inc.; Enbridge Inc.; LTC Properties Inc.; Magellan Midstream Partners LP; Exxon Mobil Corp., whose prices ranged from $31.18 to $42.24.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: wetnosesdogtreats.wordpress.com

