Beyond Meat: Pretty Impressive

I like the positioning and long-term outlook, yet given the recent momentum observed, I am left holding no position here again.

Beyond Meat has seen strong growth in the first quarter as the Covid-19 crisis has its positive and negative consequences.

Beyond Meat (BYND) has been a stock which has continued to intrigue me since it went public about a year ago. While I originally was very skeptical like the rest of the market, with shares trading at around 40 times sales around the time of the IPO, or immediately thereafter, I have become much more constructive on the shares, as the price has gradually come down while the operational results have been quite impressive.

The Thesis

I last looked at Beyond Meat in February when the company reported its 2019 results. I was impressed with the growth last year accompanied by largely break-even results, yet was a bit underwhelmed with the guidance, as the company guided for meaningful slower growth and did not guide for margin expansion compared to the 2019 results.

I noted that a leadership position and rapidly reducing sales multiples made shares more compelling to me, yet I was not initiating a position again based on the soft outlook. Note that the stock traded at $90 late February when the results were released, plunging to just levels in their $50s during the sell-off in March, before rebounding to $125.

I have constantly viewed the shares as a very dangerous short given the leadership position in a category which can become very big, as consumers look for healthier alternatives for themselves and the environment. I am very much aware of the ongoing debate whether the food is really healthier or better for the environment, yet that is not the point I am trying to make here, nor the discussion I would like to initiate here.

The recent momentum has been driven by a simple fact, and that is that many meat-based plants were closed, in part because of Covid-19 outbreaks in the actual facilities. The other factor is that people fear that flu can jump from animals to people, as the Western way of holding animals seems to be under pressure, with large-scale intensive breeding no longer being deemed acceptable by larger parts of the community. That however is a much longer-term issue or trend which could favor the company.

The Numbers

The momentum run displayed by Beyond Meat in terms of actual operating performance has been nothing short of amazing. Sales came in at $16 million in 2016, doubled to $32 million in 2017, nearly tripled again to $88 million in 2018, and more than tripled again to $298 million in 2019. The company reported a full-year operating loss of $0.5 million last year, essentially a break-even result.

The issue I had in February was that of the outlook which suggested that sales would come in at around $500 million in 2020, which translates into anticipated growth of around 60%, and this comes after sales growth still exceeding 200% in the final quarter of 2019. The company saw flattish EBITDA margins in 2020; it reported EBITDA of $25 million in 2019, equal to about 8% of sales.

At levels around $95 in February, the company represented an operating asset valuation of $5.6 billion, or about 11 times forward sales. At $50 and change in March, the valuation multiple compressed to just 6 times.

The first-quarter results for 2020 are quite strong. Revenues are up 141% year-over-year to $97.1 million with sales running at nearly $400 million per annum. Note that there appears to be some seasonality in the business, with sales down from $98.5 million in the fourth quarter. First-quarter growth has been driven by volumes with prices actually down a bit, although not quantified in the press release. One reason for the sequential decline in sales is that food service revenues were stuck at $41 million, as Beyond Meat was hit indirectly with many quick-service restaurants being closed in March across many parts of the world.

The margin numbers have been quite good if you ask me. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $12.7 million and that is quite an improvement from the $9.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of last year. The company reported real profits, with operating profits coming in at $1.8 million. Net earnings came in at the same level, thanks to net interest income, and earnings per share came in at $0.03 based on a share count of 66 million.

The company ended the quarter with a net cash position of little over $200 million, even after kindly adjusting for equipment loans and lease obligations as well. While the current situation is not necessarily negative for the company, it has withdrawn the outlook as the situation is most certainly very uncertain.

Thoughts

The move from a low in the $50s to $125 at the moment resulted in the equity valuation jumping up to $8.2 billion again for an $8.0 billion enterprise valuation. Based on the original outlook, the sales multiples have expanded from 11 times forward sales in February and 6 times in March to a very high 16 times sales multiple again.

I am encouraged with a lot of trends, as the recent developments only strengthen the long-term case for the company. The stock and company have seen great momentum of course. I furthermore like the strategic moves made by the company including the offering of value packs. Further, encouraging developments include that of a lunch in China with KFC as well as partnership with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) among others.

At these levels, the valuation has become a bit rich to look compelling here, yet I am a believer of the market potential and the positioning of the company therein. With the company really demonstrating on profitability, I look forward to benefit from the elevated volatility, looking to initiate a position again if forward sales multiple hit the single digits again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.