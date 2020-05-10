AT&T - Less Than 3 Weeks Until The Transformation Is Complete

The launch of HBO Max has the potential to generate the company billions in annual FCF.

AT&T is reorganizing its capital stack and just because COVID-19 has halted repurchases doesn't mean they won't restart.

AT&T has an impressive portfolio of assets with the ability to generate significant FCF. The transformation is almost complete.

AT&T (NYSE: T) has, over the past few years, made a significant transformation from a telecom company. The company now has an enterprise value of roughly $350 billion, of which $200 billion is its market capitalization. That enterprise value includes the company’s $50 billion DirecTV acquisition and $85 billion Time Warner acquisition, meaning the company’s entertainment acquisitions make up almost half of the company.

As the company is close to releasing HBO Max, which will come out in <21 days, let’s discuss this company going forward, and why it’s a great investment.

AT&T - Brazil Journal

AT&T-Time Warner Financial Benefits

AT&T has already racked up significant financial gains from the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which should continue to benefit the company going forward.

AT&T 1Q 20 Results - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T’s Time Warner division had a tough quarter as a result of financially successful one-offs in 1Q 2019 along with theatrical impacts that also helped support 1Q 2019 results. However, the business has continued to be incredibly profitable, even without the HBO Max launch. The company’s lower 1Q 2020 earnings still annualize at almost $30 billion with almost $8 billion in EBITDA.

Across the company’s business, in 2019, the company earned $150 billion in revenue, $60 billion in EBITDA and $30 billion in FCF. In the same sense, the company’s annual EBITDA from its Time Warner results come out to roughly $4 billion in annualized FCF. That’s some strong FCF for an $85 billion acquisition, especially at a time when the debt for the deal might only cost $1-2 billion annualized.

It’s also worth noting that the FCF doesn’t count the significant capital spending the company is currently undertaking. Warren Buffett likes to say that capital spending will come back into the business and owners eventually, as long as the company has a valid return on capital employed. The company’s return on capital employed is roughly 6% - so that’s significant from the $4 billion.

As can be seen, the Time Warner deal has already had significant accomplishments.

AT&T HBO Max

Additionally, AT&T is focused on the launch of HBO Max, which has the potential to quickly become a big part of the company’s business. That’s especially true despite the company’s relatively manageable $180/year price point.

HBO Max Forecast - Light Reading

Forecasts for the potential of HBO Max to grow rapidly and provide the company with income are significant. Estimates vary, but most center around HBO Max having 50 million U.S. subscribers and roughly 40 million international subscribers by 2025. The company currently has roughly 35 million domestic HBO subscribers, which means 15 million new domestic HBO subscribers and 40 million international ones.

Prices vary, but internationally, Netflix earns roughly $75 in annual revenue per subscriber. Let’s assume HBO Max, despite its higher price point, continues to earn the same amount. That means potential additional revenues from the company’s business on top of existing subscribers would be $5.7 billion. That’s roughly $1.5 billion a quarter or 20% growth for the company.

AT&T Intelligent Capital Stack

On top of improving its revenue from its intelligent Time Warner acquisition, which could be a significant catalyst to higher FCF, AT&T is also focused on reworking the debt in its capital stack that investors are so concerned about.

AT&T Capital Stack - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T is shifting to a capital stack going from $8 billion in preferred equity at acquisition close to $25 billion. Preferred equity has the benefit of being able to halt dividends in the worst case scenario - if it truly comes to that - while earning a much lower interest rate than the company’s dividends. In fact, at the start of May, AT&T announced dividend payouts on two preferred equity shares at 4.75% and 5.0%.

Both of these rates are much lower than the company’s common equity and incredibly manageable for investors. At the same time, the important thing to look at is that AT&T expects common equity to be the same part of its capital stack despite a substantial reduction in share count. That 15% decline in share count translates to a direct increase in share price, which will help lower the yield on cost for those who invest today.

Putting this together with dividends will support long-term double-digit shareholder returns.

AT&T Free Cash Flow Strength

AT&T’s long-term ability to generate shareholder rewards are supported by the company’s significant FCF strength.

AT&T FCF Strength - AT&T Investor Presentation

Specifically, if one takes a look at the company’s FY 2019 results, a good example of the company's results in a normal year, the company had $29 billion in FCF. That’s despite the massive capital spending ($19.6 billion) to support its other operations, namely its 5G expansion operations. There’s a realistic chance that going forward those capital expenditures will decrease significantly.

However, what won’t decrease is FCF and the ability to reward shareholders. The company’s $212 billion market capitalization and $150 billion of debt mean an enterprise value to FCF ratio of 12.5 and a market capitalization to FCF ratio of 7.3. Even in a cheap market you’d be hard pressed to find reliable ratios around that. This isn’t a cheap market.

AT&T Shareholder Reward Potential

Going forward, AT&T’s potential to reward shareholders is significant.

The company anticipates keeping dividend expenses at roughly $15 billion/year, but its outstanding shares will quickly decrease to 6.3 billion shares. That means dividends close to $2.5 annually, or an 8.4% yield on cost for those who invest today. At the same time, outside of these dividends, the company, by YE 2022, will still have almost $15 billion in annual FCF.

That can be used for a number of things - we expect share buybacks to restart after the company’s cuts due to COVID-19. The continued share buybacks would be ~300 million shares annually or ~$10 billion/year. That’s another $1.5/share or 5% annually. That pushes shareholder returns to more than 13%, and the company can continue to spend money.

That highlights the company’s potential for significant shareholder returns.

AT&T Risks

AT&T’s real risk is competition for increasingly wealthy players.

Specifically, major tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are entering the streaming business in a surprisingly low cost way and quickly racking up subscribers. Other companies will have consistently deeper pockets and choices to invest - and the massive cash flow that AT&T has could be under threat. With Sprint and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) merging and Dish (NASDAQ: DISH) entering the wireless business, the company’s core business is under attack too.

What happens at the end of the day remains to be seen. However, the company does have some risks that its business faces, mainly from its wealthy competitors.

Conclusion

AT&T has the potential to generate significant shareholder rewards for the long run. The company is trading at an incredibly low FCF, and in less than 3 weeks, the transformation that started with the acquisition of DirecTV will finally be complete. The completion of that acquisition will mean the potential for significant shareholder rewards, as 5G rolls out and the company can focus on FCF.

For long-term investors looking to generate significant income and adding a core holding to their portfolio, now is the time to invest in AT&T. AT&T’s potential for double-digit returns is incredibly significant and we expect that those returns will continue for the long run. Those investing during market volatility, which has knocked the stock’s price down by 25%, are getting an unprecedented opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.