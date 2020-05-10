Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CMLEF) CEO Sylvain Cossette on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CMLEF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sylvain Cossette - President and Chief Executive Officer

Heather Kirk - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Marie-Andree Boutin - Executive Vice President of Retail

Bernard Poliquin - Executive Vice President of Office and Industrial

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Matt Kornack - National Bank

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Sumayya Syed - CIBC

Michael Markidis - Desjardins

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Vettel. Good morning and welcome to today's conference call where we will be discussing our financial results and highlights for the first quarter of 2020. The presentation for this call is posted in both English and French in the Conference Calls section of our website. In line with our disclosure principles, access to this call is open to financial analysts, investors, the public, and the media. The question period will be open to financial analysts.

Before I begin, I would like to draw everyone's attention to the notice concerning forward-looking statements on Page 2 of the presentation. With me today is our CFO, Heather Kirk; members of our executive management team, Marie-Andree Boutin, EVP Retail and Bernard Poliquin, EVP Office and Industrial are also here with us.

Although we are here today to discuss the Q1 2020 results which were only negligibly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no doubt that our Q2 results will be materially affected by measures aimed at containing the virus. We will have more comments later on this matter.

On Page 3, please let me run you through our Q1 2020 highlights. We delivered strong organic growth of 4%, a 17.4% increase in rental rates on renewal and our committed occupancy rate remained around 95%. Our leverage stood at 51.3% in line with year-end 2019.

On Page 4, our portfolio remains diversified with office at 38%, retail at 34%, and industrial at 27%. Pre-COVID, we were slowly making progress in our retail portfolio. It goes without saying that the impact of the pandemic will be felt most in our retail portfolio as enclosed malls are currently closed.

We are waiting for further details on the small tenancy rent relief program and we are hopeful that there will be an additional program for larger tenancies. We are also working closely with our provincial government on operating in-house protocols for malls upon their reopening. Interesting to note, in industrial, leasing activity is ongoing during COVID.

From a geographical standpoint, Montreal represents 67% of our portfolio, Quebec City 26%, and Ottawa 7%. In terms of reopening of the Quebec economy, Quebec City and smaller centers are reopening ahead of the Greater Montreal Area where COVID remains a greater issue.

On Page 5, in addition to maintaining our committed occupancy at close to 90%, our in-place occupancy rate was 91.3% at quarter end, down 40 basis points since year-end 2019, up 160 basis points year-over-year and 90 basis points above our historical average.

On Page 6, our efforts associated with the strategic plan put in place in 2019 delivered results with solid organic growth of 4% for Q1. As previously mentioned, leasing activity was strong with a 17.4% increase in rents on renewals, 1.2 million square feet of new leases signed, and both committed and in-place occupancy up year-over-year.

Moving on to Page 7, in our office portfolio, committed occupancy improved to 93%, up 70 basis points year-over-year and up 10 basis points since Q4 2019. The net rent on renewed leases increased 19.1% versus 2.1% in Q1 2019. Our committed occupancy rate for Montreal further increased to 91%.

Part of the 6.8% SP NOI growth in Q1 was fueled by 7.9% growth for our Montreal office suburban portfolio. Significant leasing transactions during Q1 included a 320,000 square foot leased renewal at 550 de la Cite in Gatineau with the federal government.

Moving on to Page 8, in our retail portfolio, committed occupancy stood at 92.8%, down 70 basis points year-over-year and down 130 basis points since Q4 2019. Our in-place occupancy was 86.3%, up 90 basis points year-over-year and down 100 basis points since Q4 2019.

Due to the pandemic and the shutdown of construction, we are experiencing delays of two to three months in the opening of some major tenants, including essential services, grocers, IGA in Rockland, and Van Houtte [ph] in Mail Champlain.

Moving on to Page 9, our industrial segment recorded the highest committed occupancy at 97%, up 200 basis points year-over-year and down 10 basis points since Q4 2019. In-place occupancy stabilized at 95.9%. Most importantly, the growth in the average net random renewed leases reached 27.8% in Q1.

Heather will now discuss our financial results.

Heather Kirk

Thank you, Sylvain. The good news is we had a strong quarter validating the soundness of our strategic plan and the bad news is you're probably flipping to our April rent collection Page and ready to press star 1.

On Page 10, operating revenues of $176 million for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 5.2% compared to the first quarter of 2019. This decrease of close to $10 million resulted mainly from a $7.3 million decrease attributable to properties sold in 2019 and a $1.3 million decrease in same property operating revenue.

Net operating income of $88.3 million decreased by 0.9% year-over-year, this decrease of $0.8 million is explained by the fact that operating expenses decreased by 9.2% while operating revenues decreased by a lesser 5.2%.

Moving on to Page 11, for Q1 our same property NOI increased by a solid 4% to $87.5 million. Q1 2020 growth in same-property NOI was driven by a strong 6.8% increase for the office portfolio supported by a 6% increase for industrial and slightly offset by a 0.6% decrease for the retail portfolio.

On Page 12, same property NOI growth of 4% was largely driven by a strong 5.1% decline in same property expenses, which came from all property types and reflects initiatives related to our strategic plan.

On Page 14, FFO for Q1 2020 was $45 million, a decrease of 3.9% compared to the same period in 2019. Excluding infrequent items, FFO adjusted reached $49.7 million at 3.6% increase year over year.

AFFO for the quarter was $32.8 million, a decrease of 2.2% year-over-year. Excluding the same infrequent items, AFFO reached $37.4 million, an increase of 8.2% year-over-year.

On Page 15, if you look at numbers on a per unit basis, FFO adjusted for the quarter was 27 cents, an increase of 3.8% over Q1 2019. AFFO adjusted for the quarter was 20 cents, an increase of 5.3% over Q1 2019 despite dispositions completed during the year. As a result, the payout ratio declined to 90%.

Moving on to Page 16, in Q1 2020, we repaid close to $100 million of mortgages with proceeds from new mortgages with a higher loan to value, longer term, and a 243 basis point lower interest rate.

Our debt ratio was 51.3%. Our debt to EBITDA remains stable at 10.6 times. Our unencumbered asset pool stood at $2.3 billion, representing 1.91 times our unsecured indebtedness. A further improvement from 1.82 times at year end 2019.

On Slide 17, investments in Q1 and income properties including capital expenditures, leasing costs and leasehold improvements totaled $34 million, up 5.5% from $32 million for Q1 2019. Including development activities, CapEx in Q1 totaled $41 million, up 23% from $33 million in Q1 2019.

I will now pass it back to Sylvain to give you additional color on the way we are handling the unprecedented pandemic.

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Heather. On page 18, we put in place a crisis management plan aimed at ensuring the health and safety of our employees, minimizing the negative financial impact of the pandemic on our business. First, enhancing our liquidity to ensure we have sufficient financial flexibility to navigate the uncertain market environment including potentially a second phase of the pandemic, pressures on our cash flows, and declines in property values.

Second, adapting to the situation by granting rent deferrals that are agreed on a case-by-case basis with the goal of supporting smaller viable independent retailers or tenants. We have done extensive stress testing at various scenarios to assess the impact on our business. Third, accelerating our cost reduction program and putting on discretionary maintenance capital expenditure for new developments. And fourth, managing our staffing level, which implied originally 200 temporary layoffs of which 65 were subsequently after quarter end converted to permanent layoffs.

In addition to the 200, we reduced our construction workforce by 75. We take no pleasure in these headcount reductions and are very focused on supporting our staff during this difficult time. We are also assessing and getting prepared to adjust our staffing needs upon recovery. We also currently have more than 290 employees in telework and around 100 employees at physical sites.

On Page 20, as of May 6, Cominor had received 71% of contractual rents for April including 92% in office, 40% in retail, and 83% in industrial. As previously mentioned, for April, we evaluated rent deferral requests on a case-by-case basis. We have agreed to defer April rent for approximately 9% of total April rent. We expect that certain tenants will also require deferral support for May rental payment and we continue to monitor this situation. We are also monitoring rent relief programs.

As at May 6, we had received approximately 57% of the contractual rents for the month of May. The Quebec government began a gradual reopening of the economy including permitting retail establishments with exterior access to resume business as of May 4 except for Montreal where the date was originally May 11 and it's now May 18 and with manufacturing and constructing to resume May 11. Our enclosed malls remain impacted pending a further announcement from the Quebec government.

On Page 21, our liquidity position was $524 million at quarter end, consisting of $124 million of cash and $400 million of undrawn capacity on our unsecured credit facility. Subsequent to quarter end, we issued a new Series of $150 million of five-year debentures at a coupon of 5.95% and we also received approval from our lenders on a $120 million secured line of credit, bringing our pro-forma liquidity to approximately $792 million.

Our 2020 debt maturity totaled $480 million, while our 2021 debt maturities totaled $460 million, including a $240 million mortgage on the CN Central Station property in Montreal, for which we are exploring options for an extension of the term. On behalf of management, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our employees as well as our trustees for their contribution in the context of this very special environment.

I will now turn the mic over to the operator for the question period.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Jonathan Kelcher from the company TD Securities.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks, good morning.

Heather Kirk

Good morning.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question, I know it's early in May, I think if I heard correct, Sylvain, you said 57% of rents are in. What's your expectation in terms of total payments, do you think you'll be in and around where you were for April?

Sylvain Cossette

It is early, but I expect we will be slightly below for the time being pending – and I'll put up one big caveat, I think pending clarification of the rent relief program that – it is our take that many tenants are just holding on until they obtain clarification of the program as to eligibility or not.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then the second, I guess, the $15 million in cash savings as you highlight that you can get in Q2, how much of that 15 would be sort of property tax deferrals and stuff like that and how much would be more permanent that you could sort of carry through till we're back to whatever the new normal is?

Heather Kirk

Can I say it's probably a 50-50 split with deferral? I have to come back to you with some more specific numbers, but as we've modeled it out, there is $15 million in Q2; you probably have that decline to about 6 per quarter, 6.5 per quarter for the last two quarters of the year. So some of that – is that delta between stuff that is permanent and stuff that's coming back on, which is why you see that number collapse a little over the quarters.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, that makes sense and of the permanent savings, how much will benefit your tenants just through the – to pass through this and how much will flow to your margin.

Heather Kirk

Most of it will flow to margins.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, that's – and so, I guess some of that with the layoffs and stuff would be more permanent almost no matter what happens or –

Heather Kirk

Yeah. The layoffs were – that level is going to say – I'm going to say about $3 million for 2021, so that's like the run rate going forward in terms of the savings. And then we're going to have to pay about probably someone in the range of $1 million of indemnity.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Thanks all. I'll turn it back.

Your next question comes from Matt Kornack from the company National Bank.

Sylvain Cossette

Good morning Matt.

Matt Kornack

Hey, guys. How's it going?

Sylvain Cossette

Pretty good, yourself?

Matt Kornack

Yeah, surviving. With regards to – and I don't know if you've done any work on this front and it's early days, but with regards to who ultimately will reopen and where you'll get collections, have you started to think about what is maybe permanently impaired from a vacancy standpoint on some of your tenancies or is it still too early to figure that out given that Quebec is starting to reopen?

Sylvain Cossette

I'll let Marie-Andree give you the high level answer to that, but we've done fairly extensive stress testing around, especially in our retail portfolio and in these very unique times, Marie-Andree and her team have been having extensive discussion and dialog with the retail base, so I think that we've got to get a grasp of what the stress points are and maybe what I'll do is I'll ask Marie-Andree just to segregate for you what we in essential services, where we think the basis of a tenancy lying in the CCRA, which is what I call the small tenant program and rumor has it that there will be a second – call it bigger tenant bigger landlord program and to be announced hopefully. I think that's the program which will be the key to help more significant retailers which are exposed, like for example, if you take a [indiscernible] they wouldn't fall within the small tenant program, they'd fall within that second program hopefully to come. So Marie-Andree maybe you can may be just give Matt some higher level of where we're at.

Marie-Andree Boutin

Yes. Hi, Matt. So when you look at our portfolio, we are of course very dependent of what the future governmental announcements are going to be as far as reopening retail is concerned. So in essential services, about 24% of our portfolio at this point and when you look at the stores that we're able to open in Quebec City, you can add a 4% to that and then there is an additional 14% that's coming with the opening of Montreal in – on May 2018, so we would be like 42% open. We have another 6% to 7%, that is cinemas and restaurants that do not do any kind of take outs and the rest is part of the enclosed mall strategy. So if you convert this into the programs on which we are waiting detail, if you look at our portfolio, you're probably going to have 18.6% of our tenants, which will not benefit from anything because they were not partly reopening like restaurants with takeout or whatever but fully open and operating. You have about 28% of our portfolio that would benefit from the small tenants program for chains that are doing less than $20 million and there are other conditions attached to that and 56% of the portfolio will be part of the larger program on which we are awaiting details.

Matt Kornack

And do you have a sense as to the breakdown of maybe US based tenants versus domestic and even Quebec based tenants.

Marie-Andree Boutin

You know what I would have to get back to you on this in terms of revenue. What I would say, it's not very large. I would say maybe 15% maximum is US based in our tenancy base.

Matt Kornack

Okay that makes sense.

Sylvain Cossette

The other part which is sort of tied not to the statistics but to reopening is key to the data point. We have assumed that and we've been very proactive with the Quebec government in discussing with them what happened in Asia and in US and Europe in terms of mall openings and we've been exchanging ideas with them and we're trying to take a leadership role to establish operating protocols to accelerate the reopening of malls starting in regions, I mean Montreal is like a real hotspot for them right now, but I sense there's a bit of openness to consider how we can navigate in regions. So we're trying to assist the government in protocols on that basis with public health.

Matt Kornack

And with regards to your industrial portfolio for maybe non-payments there, but good quality governance – reasonable quality governance, I mean, it was a hot market going into this, you got a pretty juicy renewal spread on your portfolio there. I mean at what point do you take sort of action to force them to pay?

Sylvain Cossette

Again, I think, Matt, on the industrial portfolio, first of all, we have a small, I think just a punctual impact due to COVID because we have a lot of people, for example, who supply restaurants, who supply retailers and did known smaller distributors. So there has been an impact, which I consider to be more short term. But in terms of leasing activity through COVID, it even truly surprised us to the leasing activity and it's a very present market still for us and we want to maintain the same type of leasing strategy and approach that we had going into this prior to COVID as we're sitting on a very quality based asset pool portfolio. And we want to be very cautious on protecting our rental rates. So, maybe Bernard if you want to give some color as to what we've done recently.

Bernard Poliquin

So yeah, like Sylvain says, the activity has been surprisingly high during the month of April, both on the renewal side and also interest for the little vacant space that we have because our portfolio was essentially almost fully leased. Having said this, in terms of our success at collecting rent – what you have to understand is the 80% of our – more than 80% of our tenant base is 15,000 square feet or less and therefore, many of them – once we get more information on the federal program, would qualify. So we've agreed with them, we've talked to every tenant in our portfolio. I mean, we've been very, very active interacting with the tenants and a lot of them are waiting for more information and we're going to decide whether it makes sense for them and us to subscribe to the program, and if not, there is going to be another type of agreement that we're going to have. One thing that I can tell you is nobody wants to lose their space because the level of vacancy in both Montreal and Quebec City, where we have a dominant position, is very low and every space that becomes vacant, we've got a prospect for essentially. So that's pretty much the situation.

Sylvain Cossette

These are very taxing times for us administratively because we are in increased dialog with all our tenants and if you take them just roughly for asset category. It's usually around 800 names per category. So it's a lot of discussions to have right, left and center, but it's been a very good time to dialog with tenants and it's going to be interesting to see how the rent relief program plays out with tenants in the office and industrial side because these are not clients who are used to sharing financial information. So it's going to be very interesting to see how this plays out.

Matt Kornack

And then I guess if I read into your comments here, you're not necessarily worried about renewal spreads, I mean, you've got a fair bit of industrial that's coming up for renewal this year and if you are, do you do a short-term lease to bridge it to get that higher rents or how are you thinking about that given that, I mean if it was six months ago, I would have said the amount of industrial space you had coming due was a positive for Cominar.

Sylvain Cossette

You've got to be very careful with the numbers, did you Matt, because there is just a slight very small sampling, so you need to be careful it but in industrial, we're talking like plus 20 on renewal spreads and in office we're around plus six, plus seven so small samples. But I mean it's – I'll be very prudent with the numbers. And now that the point here also is we're not going to get pressured into dealing with rent in a moment of crisis. We're going to keep our footing and we may keep people more short-term, wait for this to play out. We will look at the strategy on a case-by-case basis and retail is a different situation because we're talking about assessing viability and survival of tenants and working with them running office and industrial and we're sitting on good assets.

Matt Kornack

Okay, now that's good color. And the last question from me with regards to the CN mortgage. I mean presumably that is – is that the only encumbrance on that asset because it's a low LTV I would think that that shouldn't be an issue. And if anything, it's a source of funding even if you were to refinance at some point in the future.

Sylvain Cossette

Yeah.

Heather Kirk

So, yeah, it's the only – there is no other debt on CN aside from that mortgage. And we just want to make sure that as the market gets better and we can come back and complete our strategic review of the assets that we have some flexibility and aren't stuck with yield maintenance and stuff like that. So that's the idea. We're in discussions to extend it hopefully for a 12 month period just to provide us with the extra flexibility. Does that answer your question?

Matt Kornack

Yeah. That's perfect and it makes sense and I just want to say congrats to you guys and the team notwithstanding the occurred health crisis, this would have been a pretty good quarter, so congrats.

Sylvain Cossette

And it is a good quarter.

Matt Kornack

It is a good quarter. Yes, it's a good quarter, interestingly little depressing inside, but yeah.

Sylvain Cossette

But we're not depressed Matt, we're fighting through this and we have a lot of energy, so we're going to get through this.

Matt Kornack

Sounds good. Take care guys.

Heather Kirk

Thank you.

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Jenny Ma from the company BMO Capital Markets.

Sylvain Cossette

Good morning, Jenny.

Jenny Ma

Good morning. Thanks everyone, so I would echo what Matt said, I think we're all looking forward to a good 2020. So hopefully, once it's all over, we'll pick up where we left off. I have some questions around the enclosed malls, so when you talked about being in conversations with the government about opening shopping centers, I'm just wondering if you're able to share sort of what the parameters or the milestones would be to start discussing how to open them and just give us an idea of what the government is looking for in terms of opening shopping centers.

Sylvain Cossette

Okay, I'll take a step back, Jenny. First of all, I'm not a scientific or medical person, so I sort of a caveat you had, so I'm going to give you, but the government – we look at the government in three different ways, they look at, on the one hand, you have the Prime Minister who needs to run the whole social/political environment and another group you have is the Minister of Economy and Employment who is working in tandem together with the cabinet of the Prime Minister on the reopening planned for Quebec and the third way is really public health. And it's literally a discussion between the three constituencies and public health has a very important say in this.

What they're looking at – if you look at Quebec and if you look at Quebec simply, you take the Greater Montreal Area for the purposes of the discussion which is really Montreal and Laval, which had very difficult numbers on COVID, in part due to our – the status or state of our – just trying to say it in English, long term care facilities, very similar to the situation that I think you're living in Ontario, but ours is more acute and we also have a couple of hotspots now which have migrated from NDG and [indiscernible], which was originally starting point Montreal, and we're now in another hotspot, which has more Montreal North and that area.

So the rest of Quebec appears to be pretty clean or within norms and the way the government is looking at it is a factor of – not exceeding a factor of one person being able to infect another person. So as soon as you go over the – what they call I guess an R factor of 1, the lights light up, so anywhere outside of Montreal or Laval, I think what you're seeing is the government is starting to feel very comfortable with if that R factors manageable and they reopen the economy in the right controls and progressive manner where even within sectors that they have reopened, like for example, manufacturing, they have limitations on the number of employees, they can reintegrate the different sectors.

So when it comes to retail, they opened street-facing retail and what we have been dialoging with them is why are you concerned with – with malls and for example, they have this vision where it's just sometimes the lack of information where they think malls are like a hockey game where there are 20,000 people in the cauldron at the same time. So it part of is educating the ecosystem as to what exactly this is, how we can introduce safety standards, we spend a lot of time discussing with other colleagues in Asia, how they reopen malls and for example malls in Asia were opened 30 days after, a place like Chengdu for example, so we've been taking that forward and ironically, if you take foot traffic on a place like San Lorenzo, Boulevard, the foot traffic on San Lorenzo is huge and it is totally disproportionate compared to what foot traffic you have in a mall.

So we've been working on different types of factual assessments with them and we're also trying to work with them to build what's called the guide – an operating guide, which will become the Industry Guide hopefully for opening malls, so we – I can't tell you when, but the fact that we're having this dialog for me is extremely positive. And it's really helping them understand the data and the foot traffic and how we and our clients, our tenants are going to police and monitor this. Now we're a far cry– if you look at what's happening, we're a far cry from the total client experiences. This is a totally different new way of looking at retail. So it's all tied to from Quebec and the governance point of view, it's tied to community transfer.

Jenny Ma

Okay. So would it be fair to say maybe the Quebec, non-greater Montreal Area would inform how they would look at Montreal in terms of reopening?

Sylvain Cossette

Sorry, can you repeat your question again Jenny.

Jenny Ma

So I guess I'm just stressing, would it be fair to presume that Quebec will look at – like if you open shopping centers outside of Montreal to use that experience to perhaps inform when the Montreal Shopping Center can reopen?

Sylvain Cossette

Yes and we are – what we're trying to do is hopefully get them to a test case in the region.

Jenny Ma

Okay. Okay. Also wondering in light of unpaid rents and potential opening, this is more of an operational thing, but I'm wondering like let's say the malls are allowed to reopen, do all tenants have to reopen, like for example, if you have a store that from corporate decides to be extremely prudent, do they have to open if the mall itself opens?

Heather Kirk

Well, most of our tenants continue with operation clause. So, I would tell you, legally once the mall is open, yes, all of our tenants have to open but we still have to be sensitive to the fact that some – the chains and the large retail sales chain and the large retail operators are already really looking forward to the opening and are very, very well organized as how they're going to operate their stores during the COVID period. We may have in our portfolio some smaller tenants that may be afraid or may have staff issues, so we're really counting on the relationship, our shopping centers director and leasing agents have with those people to reassure them and have the dialog and how they're going to open the shopping centers and make it safe to them. So, that's basically how we are going to go about it, but yes, we do have to open.

Sylvain Cossette

In fact I also addressed the staffing issues Jenny. I think what's an example of part of the issue is in lot of these stores, they employ summer students and the federal government program are just giving money to students with working is in part problematic for them, so they have to rework around staffing, yet at the same time, if they – in the beginning, I think there'll be a slower start, so they probably have less need for staff in stores, everyone is trying to adapt to this reality and you know where we are being very attentive to have the first wave of retail which has reopened is function – It's like a laboratory to see how these storage function with what they got as staff and so on, so everyone is paying very close attention to the slow and progressive reopening of street-front retail.

Heather Kirk

And to complete what Sylvain has said, what the conversation we have with the tenants that are operating in regions with an exterior door that are non-essential, they are waiting to prepare for it, it's serving them very well at this point. Their operation is running pretty smooth and they are doing it very early to tell, but they're doing better than expected.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. And just in the interim while the malls are closed, what has been the amount of operating cost savings you've been able to get or maybe put in another way, sort of, how much of the cost base is fixed versus variable, on the enclosed malls.

Heather Kirk

I don't have it on enclosed, but just a correction to my previous statement about what goes to the NOI and what doesn't, of the 15, 9.9 million goes back to the client and six will hit NOI and if you break that out by asset class in our retail portfolio, that's 8 million of the savings total, of which 3.2 is [technical difficulty].

Jenny Ma

Okay.

Heather Kirk

[technical difficulty] portfolio.

Jenny Ma

Right, okay. No, that's helpful. And then this is a bit of a longer-term question. I appreciate that it's really early, but prior to all this, there was a big push towards evolving the malls to having more F&B and experiential retail. I know it's early, but have you had any thoughts about changing that strategy or is it still mostly in place with some tweaks for a pre-COVID – post-COVID world.

Heather Kirk

Our strategy is to evolve all into F&B and be less dependent to – fast fashion chains for now is not going to change because of COVID-19, it's way too early to say what the impact of this is going to be, and this is a mid-to-long-term strategy. So you can't really shift this because of an event. We need to understand how it will evolve and how restaurants will be able to operate in [indiscernible] and that kind of thing. So for now, no, we're not changing course, but we're monitoring all the upcoming changes it could bring.

Sylvain Cossette

We've sort of slowed down developments around those segments, however, Jenny, in the mid-term and short-term and we're certainly being prudent as to, for example, we had an initiative we were looking at redoing the food court at Alexis Nihon, so we're taking a bit of a pause on that and slowing it down. So until we see how this plays out, but the other thing I think which is key looking at the malls and the strategy, we had a lot of development ideas and opportunities around our malls and we need to see and assess the market in terms of where the market will be on those opportunities. We are continuing to make progress with municipalities on upselling and changes which are required. So we're taking advantage of this time to really push the zoning agenda.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. That was all really helpful. I'll turn it back.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Sumayya Syed from the company CIBC.

Sumayya Syed

Thanks, good morning. Just firstly to touch on I guess suburban office, some good progress initially in Q1, and just given that office has held up pretty well in terms of rent collection, what do you expect there for leasing activity once general activity resumes which is based on the business of the tenants that are showing interest currently.

Sylvain Cossette

Okay just before Bernard giving you the technical answer Sumayya, there is an office that this – first saw that – I think people are surprised by how easily many enterprises flipped into telework and part and parcel of the re-opening plan of the Quebec government is to, they used the words encourage people to remain in telework where they can to reduce the flow of people in the urban environment. In terms of – there are many schools of thought, I mean where –when we have 1 per 100, are we going back to the 1 to 175, or more closed offices. I mean there is many schools of thought and discussion around that and I think right now, it's just too early to tell and I think what our tenants on the office side are really just trying to understand is the basics of what will the health measures be in my office, in my tower, and how my employees get to work. So I think Phase 1 right now from our perspective and in our discussions with tenants is concentrated around the health issues, health standards. In terms of leasing activity, may be Bernard, you can fill in the blanks.

Bernard Poliquin

Yeah. Thank you, Sylvain. So you're right, the conversations we've been having this week essentially turn around the re-entry into our office buildings and the safety measures that we've put in place. In terms of activity, I have to say that in office, it's been pretty much a wait and see attitude in terms of discussions for new leasing, although we – from a renewal standpoint, we've kept the momentum, the transactions that we were working on at the beginning of the year prior to COVID, we're still – are still progressing and we are in negotiations and we've been exchanging documents during the month of April and very little impact in terms of COVID on what we were already talking in terms of numbers. So that really has not been an issue.

The other thing that's really interesting and I've paid particular attention to that with my team is following up on tenants that we were already in execution in terms of construction of their premises and asking them what's – are there any issues, what are your plans and all without exception are actually expecting us to deliver as soon as possible. So it's not like they're reviewing their occupancy at this point, I think what's going to happen, as Sylvain just mentioned, is instead of tenants re-entering their premises on a ratio of 1 to 100 or 135 square feet, some people are going to remain in work from home mode, and I'll call them the essential employees that need to be in the office will occupy the space that's already under contract with our tenants, so I think there is an adjustment, as is the case in retail, on how people are going to behave. But the actual occupancy at this point is from what we're seeing early in the game is there is no threat to the actual amount of square footage that is in demand or required by our tenants.

Sumayya Syed

Okay, so some encouraging signs, there. Thanks for that. Just wanted to move on to ask about your fair value assessment and glad you guys release that annually and there's a lot of uncertainty at this point, but is there anything you can share year about just your internal discussions and if cash flow and cap rate assumptions are what under review or just how you're approaching that process to date.

Heather Kirk

Yeah, so although we don't publish our appraised values every quarter, we do actually now do the work quarterly and we set that out last year to make sure that we were getting ready to do it on a more frequent basis, so we will be revising our numbers June 30. For the March 31 appraisal, we consulted with our auditors with a variety of appraisers to see what approaches they were taking and we really basically kept them static. In terms of Q2, clearly, we are completely reviewing – we use DCF primarily for our appraisal process and so we'll be reviewing return expectations, rent curves, lease up, all of that sort of thing and primarily from a cash flow forecasting perspective. At this point in time, there really hasn't been any transaction activity to peg any changes in cap rates, but I think we're certainly doing a lot of work on that and particularly for obvious reasons in the retail portfolio.

Sumayya Syed

That's fair. I just wanted to confirm the provision for leasing costs were lower in Q1, is the plan to lower the full year provision by the same amount or will you be exploring that on a quarterly basis and just base it on how rent collection is looking.

Heather Kirk

It's based on amortization, so it would be a function of that.

Sumayya Syed

Okay, and lastly just noticed, I think there was a new presentation of credit losses in the notes in the back. Is this what we would look to going forward for more disclosure around future rent collected?

Heather Kirk

Yes, definitely. We're definitely looking at the type of additional disclosure we can add and I would say that if anyone on the call has feedback in terms of what would be helpful, we're certainly open to ideas, but that's going to be, I think a big part of tracking the industry's evolution through all of this going forward. So, that's definitely quite a change in our future reporting. And I would say that in terms of that, we did take a bit of a higher provision for bad debt in Q1, and you will clearly see that increase in Q2.

Sumayya Syed

Okay, great. That's all from me. I'll turn it back.

Your next question comes from Michael Markidis from Desjardins.

Sylvain Cossette

Good morning Mike.

Michael Markidis

Hi, good morning. Three areas of interest for me, one of them very short-term related, and I'm just curious, Heather and Sylvain specifically with the $6 million I think you said of benefit you'll get on the cost-saving side and I know your allowance for bad debt will go up, but you'll still be booking revenue. Is it safe to say that those two things will or do you think those two things will level off or is it potentially – or could you potentially see your NOI actually go up sequentially outside of normal seasonal patterns?

Heather Kirk

Our NOI go up. No [technical difficulty] from Q1 to Q2 perspective?

Michael Markidis

Yeah.

Heather Kirk

No.

Michael Markidis

You don't think so, okay, sure.

Heather Kirk

No. And I think what we're really – I don't see the NOI is going to go up because I think we want to be conservative about bad debt expense and rolling that through, because there is uncertainty with respect to that, but I would just say and I think I'll have this conversation with a few of you, we're really focused on cash flow. Clearly, there's going to be revenue holes in Q2, so the whole process of reducing expenses, cutting back from the CapEx is really about ensuring that our free cash flow stays out or improves and that we're not levering up in order to fund that shortfall. And I would also add that I think all of the hard work that the operating teams did in the elaboration of the strategic plan, we went line by line through pretty much everything in our business, has certainly helped us be nimble in terms of reacting to this.

Michael Markidis

Okay. And I'm not sure if you put this somewhere or if I missed it. Apologies, but do you have a sense of what the decline in CapEx you're expecting this year will be?

Heather Kirk

Yes, 75 million.

Michael Markidis

75 million, okay, perfect.

Heather Kirk

I am not talking of the budget, so I would say our budget was up a little bit because we had some extra expectations for spend on this year.

Michael Markidis

Sorry, so 75 million is off of where you would – the decline versus where you had been budgeting for the quarter.

Heather Kirk

Yeah, let me just pull the specific number for you. So our – give me a Second here, I think we should be in about what we expected – we had been targeting. We've been talking about 125 million and then we have this extra expenses related this year, so I think we should probably shake out in around that range total, so if you take – but 125 million on the pre-development CapEx, we've put a halt on new development, but you'll probably see about $25 million of spend there, so 125 plus 25.

Michael Markidis

Okay, that's great. Just on the retail numbers that Marie-Andree provided, could you just confirm is that total retail segment or a specific – for the total retail portfolio or was it specific to the enclosed mall.

Heather Kirk

Numbers, for what numbers?

Michael Markidis

The retail numbers you had provided with respect to just 24 % central services, 4% [indiscernible].

Heather Kirk

It's total portfolio Michael.

Michael Markidis

Yeah. Okay, thank you. And then just lastly for me on CN Central, are you able to give any color, obviously the process has been delayed. But are you able to give any color in terms of what stage you are at in terms of that review? And then secondly, if the decision to put it off was more driven by your needs to just focus on your existing operations or some sort of desire on the potential the partners.

Bernard Poliquin

What stage we were at, Mike, we were at the at-market stage pre-COVID, so we were ready to be there and we even had some preliminary discussions around the asset and we just delayed or took that off that opportunity because a portion of it is driven by the intensification value and it was a good chunk of the value there, the unrealized value that centers around intensification and we just decided to take a pause for a little while and it will come back one day, but I think it's just right now, we just want to concentrate on operations on – as Heather mentioned, on cash flow and when the time is right, we'll come back with the alternatives if market conditions are correct.

Michael Markidis

Okay, thank you. That's very great, good color, thank you very much.

Sylvain Cossette

Okay. Thank you once again for taking part in our conference call and I wish you all a very nice day and especially good health. Thank you.

