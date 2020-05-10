Boston Scientific: Start Building A Position In This Beaten-Down Medtech Company

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is one of the many previously highflying medtech stocks which spiraled down in late February and March 2020. Although the company has managed to post mixed results in the first quarter, Boston Scientific is projecting a significant downturn in the second quarter. The company expects third-quarter revenues to recover slightly on a sequential basis, but yet contract on a YoY basis. Boston Scientific expects to return to growth only in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Covid-19 spurred prolonged top-line contraction has made this medtech stock a bargain buy.

The market seems to be misunderstanding the true meaning of elective procedures. Unlike the general market understanding which equates elective with optional, these procedures are actually essential ones and have to be performed sooner or later. Many orthopedic, neurological and cancer-related are medically necessary and can at times be the only treatment option for the debilitating and painful conditions. Hence, although the demand for elective procedures is currently at an all-time low, it is bound to bounce back in the later part of 2020. Hence, it is obvious that the Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in short-term headwinds for BSX, but the long-term fundamental story is pretty intact.

Delayed elective procedures may even lead to magnified demand in late 2020 and early 2021

Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, U.S. Surgeon General and many medical specialties such as the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Anesthesiologists recommended interim cancellation of elective surgical procedures. Physicians and healthcare organizations were quick to adhere to these new guidelines.

However, things have started changing now, albeit slowly. Hospitals in those states which have been less affected by the crisis have now started opening up for elective procedures. CMS has also come up with guidelines to conduct these elective procedures in a phased manner. It is widely believed that cardiovascular procedures will come back to normal volumes faster than other elective procedures. Delayed cardiovascular procedures can even lead to increased complications and an overall surge in emergency procedures in subsequent months.

On April 28, Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien highlighted the dramatic drop in heart attack admissions in hospitals, as patients fear a possible Covid-19 infection. Although this is affecting Boston Scientific, Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the short run, the analyst expects a strong bounce-back in cardiovascular procedures in the intermediate term. The non-treatment of these heart attack patients can lead to many of them to suffer from shock, rhythm disorders, heart failure, and other cardio complications. The spike in these conditions can be a tailwind for Boston Scientific and other medtech companies in the long run.

Boston Scientific is well-positioned for early recovery in post-Covid era

Boston Scientific offers products across the entire spectrum of procedures, from emergent to semi-emergent to completely elective ones. Despite this, in April, the company's total revenues are already down YoY by 45-50%.

In the endoscopy segment, Boston Scientific reported a 45% YoY drop in trend in April month-to-date trends. Now this franchise caters to a mix of procedures across the entire continuum of time sensitivity.

While ERCP (endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography) procedures to diagnose and treat certain problems of the biliary or pancreatic ductal systems can be deferred for some time, the delay cannot exceed more than four to six weeks. Patients requiring stone removal, tumor biopsies and other related procedures have to get these procedures done within a limited time frame. Although Boston Scientific's single-use duodenoscope, Exalt-D, has been seeing slower uptake due to Covid restricted hospital access and capacity, it will definitely appeal to physicians focused on infection control in the post-Covid-19 era. The next-generation single-use duodenoscope, Spyglass Discover, has also secured CE Mark and is awaiting U.S. clearance in 2020. BSX's entire portfolio of single-use scopes will emerge as a huge opportunity for the company over the coming years.

Boston Scientific reported a 50% YoY drop in CRM (Cardiac Rhythm Management) sales in April, with demand for de novo Brady implants and replacements more resilient than ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator). The company benefited from a slightly higher mix of non-deferrable procedures, which included people suffering from heart block and requiring urgent replacements. Boston Scientific expects its CRM recovery to be led by HeartLogic S-ICD (subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) replacements and ongoing US launches of our INGEVITY+ lead and 3300 programmer with remote service offerings. HeartLogic's ability to manage the patients remotely and get a view of their heart diagnostics proactively is a beneficial feature to have during a pandemic.

Interventional cardiology sales have come down 40% YoY in April. Here, coronary therapy sales have been more resilient while structural heart sales are more impacted.

In sharp contrast to CRM and interventional cardiology, Boston Scientific reported a 65% YoY decline in electrophysiology sales due to the higher percentage of deferrable procedures. Only a low double-digit percentage of electrophysiology patients are highly symptomatic and suffering with unstable arrhythmias, hence considered non-deferrable.

In the urology and pelvic health segment, Boston Scientific noted an almost 60% YoY drop in trend in the first three weeks of April. This highlights that significant number of procedures in this segment are deferrable. The company's kidney stone franchise and SpaceOAR products, however, are proving to be more resilient. SpaceOAR Hydrogel is used as a spacer providing space between the rectum and the prostate for men who undergo radiation treatment for prostate cancer. This technology makes it less likely that the rectum is exposed to radiation. Hydrogel spacing has been now included in NCCN guidelines. Since it is used in improving the recovery of cancer patients, this product is definitely more coronavirus resilient than many other medtech products.

LithoVue, single-use digital flexible ureteroscope used in kidney stone procedures, is also expected to make a strong comeback, considering that physicians would now prefer single-use scopes in the current environment. Although prostate health, prosthetic urology and pelvic floor franchises have taken a back seat, the company expects urology and pelvic health segments to witness one of the faster recovery curves, considering that majority of these elective procedures are mostly outpatient.

Boston Scientific has now planned to divest commercialized intrauterine health portfolio to Minerva Surgical as well as stop additional funding for clinical development and R&D of a potential platform for ovarian cancer diagnosis, Cytuity. These steps will help boost the company's cash reserves, which is a strategic move in these times of uncertainty.

In the peripheral interventions segment, April to date revenue is down approximately 30%. Here again, interventional oncology procedures are least deferrable while arterial procedures are most deferrable. The interventional oncology portfolio is mainly driven by TheraSphere, a product obtained from BTG acquisition which has proved to be pretty coronavirus resilient.

Finally, the company's neuromodulation segment has taken the biggest hit of 90% YoY decline in April sales. However, unlike DBS (deep brain stimulation) procedures which are fully hospital-based, the company expects SCS (Spinal Cord Stimulation) procedures to recover earlier and faster since the latter is performed in-office setting.

Recent guidelines from several physician societies are focusing more on allowing outpatient elective procedures to resume before inpatient procedures. Based on the 2018 Medicare claims data, the company earned approximately one-third of revenues from inpatient procedures and two-thirds from outpatient procedures in the U.S. in 2019. The two-thirds mix within the outpatient setting covers hospital outpatient, physician office labs and ambulatory surgery centers.

The diversified nature of BSX's product portfolio makes it well-positioned for a faster recovery in post-Covid-19 times.

The company reported mixed results in the first quarter

In the first quarter, Boston Scientific's sales grew 2% to $2.54 billion on a reported basis and 3.2% on a constant currency basis. The performance was ahead of the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. However, the company's adjusted EPS (earnings per share) fell 20% YoY to $0.28 and proved short of the consensus estimate of $0.31.

In the first two months of 2020, Boston Scientific's business had been on track to achieve its first-quarter sales guidance of 10-12%. However, the company was hit hard as hospitals started canceling elective procedures starting mid-March. The company is now focusing on reducing expenses without losing any competitive advantage.

Boston Scientific is well-financed with $2.6 billion in available liquidity, with $2.3 billion capacity on the revolver and $300 million cash on hand. This coupled with no upcoming maturities for 2020 will ensure that BSX is in a solid position to weather this storm.

Investors, however, have to be aware of these risks

Although most of the elective procedures have to be performed, it will take many months for elective procedures to return back to pre-Covid-19 levels. Jonathan Wiik, principal of healthcare strategy at TransUnion, expects hospitals to require three to four months for hospitals to resolve the backlog of elective procedures such as hip replacement, plastic surgery or repairing a knee ligament tear. Then again, it may require a few months for patients to become comfortable visiting the hospital multiple times for pre-op appointments and tests. According to TransUnion Healthcare's survey, almost half of the patients who have deferred elective procedures will be rescheduling it only when they find it safe and believe that the risk of contracting Covid-19 is low. Besides regulation, the patient sentiment will also play a huge role in getting back elective procedures to normal levels.

The ongoing pandemic is also causing the company to delay clinical trial enrollments. This implies delayed regulatory approvals and commercial launches of new products.

Besides Covid-19 related headwinds, BSX continues to face stiff competition from other medtech players such as Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The company has been losing share in the pacemaker market while working hard to maintain share in the ICD market.

What price is right here?

According to Finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Boston Scientific is $43.55, 14.06% higher than the previous close. The company is currently trading at PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 12.58x and forward PE of 22.45x, definitely cheap for a well-established, large medtech company with a broad portfolio. Despite the short-term headwinds, I believe that the target price of $43.55 is a realistic estimate of the true potential of this stock.

Analysts are definitely concerned about the Covid-19 impact on this stock. On April 22, SVB Leerink analyst Danielle Antalffy downgraded Boston Scientific to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $40, down from $50. On April 9, Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford lowered the target price to $42 from $49 but reiterated a Strong Buy rating. The analyst believes that BSX will be one of the better growth stories in post-Covid 19 times. On April 2, Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien reiterated Overweight rating and target price of $50. On April 1, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan upgraded Boston Scientific to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $38, down from $46. On March 6, Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic lowered the target price to $46 from $51 and reiterated Outperform rating. On March 4, Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch initiated coverage of Boston Scientific with a Buy rating and $48 price target.

I believe that the Covid-19 disruptions will have a much higher impact on the company's second-quarter performance. This can lead to significant emotional selling and open up entry opportunities for savvy investors at much lower prices. However, it is difficult to catch the absolute bottom of a stock. Hence, to avoid the risk of missing on the stock or entering at too high a value, investors should opt for the staged buying strategy in such uncertain times. Hence, I will recommend retail investors with above-average risk appetite to gradually build a position over the next four to five months in this fundamentally strong stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.