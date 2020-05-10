Gold Is Sleeping At The $1700 Level- Not For Long

Every price correction in the gold market since August 2018 has been a buying opportunity. The bull market in gold began back in the early 2000s and reached an all-time peak in 2011 at $1920.70 per ounce. Meanwhile, gold in almost all other currency terms has rallied to new record highs over the past months. The last shoe to drop was in the Swiss franc, which fell to a new low against the yellow metal in April. The dollar stands as the only leading currency that has yet to experience a new low against gold, but we may not have to wait all that long for that event.

Bull and bear markets rarely move in straight lines. When it comes to gold in US dollar terms, the bull roared from the turn of this century through 2011. Gold consolidated above the $1040 level from 2011 through June 2019, when the next leg to the upside got underway. Last week the price of the precious metal corrected below the $1700 per ounce level, which is likely another in a long series of buying opportunities.

I believe that gold is heading above the $2000 per ounce level and that $3000 or higher is not out of the question. On price dips, I favor using two leveraged products, the ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL) and the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN (UGLD), depending on one’s risk profile and time horizon.

A very neutral short-term picture in the yellow metal

In mid-March, during the height of risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes, the price of the nearby June gold futures contract on COMEX fell to a low of $1453 per ounce. The price then proceeded to rally to a new high of $1788.80 over the next month. The midpoint of the move from the low to the high stands at $1620.90. Gold has not corrected to that level in the aftermath of the mid-April peak. However, the price has settled into a trading range around the $1700 level.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of June futures highlights that at just above $1720 per ounce at the end of last week, price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral territory in the gold futures market. The total number of open long and short positions has been flatlining around the 500,000-contract level since late March after reaching a record high of just below 800,000 contracts in late January.

Daily historical price volatility at around the 20.8% level last week was below the March peak at over 51%. The short-term technical picture in gold is neutral, with the price over $1700 per ounce.

The Treasury borrows $3 trillion, for now

At the beginning of last week, the US Treasury told markets that it is borrowing a record $3 trillion to fund stimulus programs. The previous record came in 2008 when the Treasury borrowed $530 billion from July through September during the global financial crisis. The current requirements, at over five times more than in 2008, reflect a far more severe threat to the economy in 2020. As of last week, over 33 million American’s had applied for first-time unemployment benefits since March, a record level. Many parts of the US and global economies remain in a self-induced coma. The Fed, the US government, and other central banks and leaders around the globe are pumping record levels of liquidity into the financial system to stabilize markets and provide assistance to companies and individuals. The price tag will be enormous once scientists find an answer to the global pandemic.

The long-term trend is bullish- Compare 2008 to 2020

The stimulus was bullish for the gold market in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Gold is likely to have an even more explosive impact on the yellow metal in 2020 and beyond.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that gold traded to a low of $681 in 2008 during the height of the financial crisis. Gold then moved over 2.2 times higher to $1920.70 in 2011. The policies of central banks and governments created the environment that took the price of the yellow metal to an all-time peak in US dollar terms. In 2008, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX gold futures market fell from a record high of around 542,000 contracts in late 2007 to a low of below 307,000 in 2008, a decline of over 43%. Over the past months, the open interest fell from just under 800,000 to around 490,000 contracts or just under 40%. If the mid-March low in gold futures at $1450.90 equates to the 2008 low, and gold follows a similar path, the price could be on its way to over $3000 per ounce over the coming months and years. The far higher level of stimulus in 2020 compared to a dozen years ago could mean that even higher price levels are in the cards for the yellow metal.

The economic data is going to get a lot worse

There are no precedents for the self-induced coma in the US and global economies. The loss of jobs, contraction in the worldwide economy, and price tag for the global pandemic guarantees that the data over the coming months and years will reflect the most challenging period since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

JP Morgan analysts recently projected that US GDP could decline by 40% and unemployment reaching 20%. Analysts will focus on losses rather than earnings per share over the coming quarters.

Even though sectors of the economy will begin reopening, companies will not rehire all of the laid-off and furloughed employees. Many job losses will turn from temporary to permanent. The economy will require government stimulus programs and record low interest rates for the foreseeable future. Stimulus increases the money supply, which weighs on the value of the fiat currencies that derive value from the full faith and credit of the countries that issue the legal tender. Gold’s history as a commodity and a currency should make its value climb as governments and monetary authorities cannot increase the supply of gold without extracting more from the crust of the earth.

Buying on price weakness in gold with two leveraged products

Price corrections in the gold market have been buying opportunities since August 2018 when the price traded to a low of $1161.40 per ounce. I continue to favor purchasing gold bars and coins as they are the assets that most closely reflect the price of the yellow metal. Since COMEX gold futures have a delivery mechanism for one-hundred-ounce bars, they represent physical bullion. Futures and physical prices converge during the delivery period for each contract.

For those looking to magnify the price action on the upside in the gold futures market, the ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL) and the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN (UGLD) provide double and triple leverage. Each of these products is only appropriate for short-term trading or investment positions as the leverage creates time decay over time.

The fund summary and top holdings of the UGL product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UGL has net assets of $134.93 million, trades an average of 206,770 shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. Gold rose from $1450.90 in mid-March to a high of $1775.00 in mid-April on the continuous COMEX futures contract or 22.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGL appreciated from $43.60 to $65.47 per share or 50.2%. The double-leveraged product delivered an over two times percentage gain compared with the gold futures market.

The fund summary for UGLD states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UGLD has net assets of $244.39 million, trades an average of 215,191 shares each day, and charges a 1.35% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGLD appreciated from $115.06 to $210.21 per share or 82.7%. The triple-leveraged product delivered an over three times percentage gain compared with the gold futures market.

The choice between UGL and UGLD for those looking to turbocharge results in gold when it comes to buying short-term price corrections and taking profits on rallies comes down to the appetite for risk. I have used both products and continue to covert trading profits into physical gold purchases for long-term investment.

Gold many be sleeping for now, but much higher highs are on the horizon if the price action that followed 2008 is an example.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold