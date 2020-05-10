Natural Gas- Injections Rise Alongside The Price

Not a time to become too bullish, but the trend has shifted from selling rallies to buying dips.

April 20 was a memorable day in the crude oil market as the price of the energy commodity fell to a new all-time low and below zero for the first time. On that day, while all eyes were watching the price action on petroleum, natural gas sent the market a signal, and it was not bearish.

June NYMEX natural gas futures reached a high of $2.085 on April 20, and the next day, when June crude oil fell to $6.50 per barrel, natural gas rose to an even higher high of $2.10 before correcting lower. Last week, the volatile natural gas market reached even higher heights when it traded up to $2.162 per MMBtu, the highest price since January on both the June and the continuous futures contracts. Natural has been in bullish mode since the beginning of April, while many market participants were not even looking.

Natural gas traded to a twenty-five-year low in March when the price reached $1.519. Now that the commodity is making higher lows and higher highs, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) could be a useful tool for those that want more exposure than UNG offers and less than the triple leveraged UGAZ product provides.

The largest injection of the young season

The Energy Information Administration reported its first triple-digit increase in natural gas inventories for the 2020 season on May 7.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, stockpiles in storage across the United States rose by 109 billion cubic feet for the week ending on May 1. Total stocks stood at 2.319 trillion cubic feet, 52.3% above last year’s level, and 20.5% over the five-year average for this time of the year.

The increase was slightly more than the market had expected, according to the Estimize, a crowdsourcing platform.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that the price fell below the $1.90 per MMBtu level in the aftermath of the weekly data. The injection was bearish after a bullish start to the week. However, a trend is developing in the inventory data.

A trend in inventories over the past weeks

While stocks of natural gas in storage across the United States were 52.3% above last year’s level as of May 1, the trend in the data may be adding some bullish fuel to the natural gas futures market over the past weeks.

Natural gas fell to a low on the continuous contract in late March, but the bottom in June futures came on April 2 at $1.649 per MMBtu.

Over the past seven weeks, the percentage of natural gas stocks has above last year’s level at the same time of the year has been falling, which could be a sign of declining production.

Week Ending YoY Stock Percentage Change

March 20 79.5%

March 27 76.8%

April 3 76.3%

April 10 71.7%

April 17 63.0%

April 24 54.9%

May 1 52.3%

The level of natgas stocks compared to last year has been moving steadily lower since reaching a peak on March 20. The trend could be either a rise in demand, a decline in supplies, or a bit of both. Meanwhile, in the current environment with the economy in the US and around the world in a self-induced coma, the odds favor a decline in output.

Bullish price action as June futures break out to the upside

The price action over the past week was a continuation of the bullish trend that has been in place since April 2.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that June natural gas futures have made higher lows and higher highs since the beginning of last month. The energy commodity made another higher high last week at $2.162 per MMBtu, the highest level since January 17. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were below neutral readings as the price corrected from the latest new high. Daily historical volatility at over 64% reflects the wide intraday price ranges. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market was at 1.197 million contracts at the end of last week. The metric declined from 1.258 million on April 2, falling open interest, and the rising price is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. Last year at the same time, the metric stood at 1.283 million contracts. The volatility in markets across all asset classes is likely causing significantly lower speculative positions in the natural gas arena this year compared to the same time in 2019. Natural gas continues to break out to the upside, but the price action has been slow and steady.

Levels to watch on the upside

The weekly chart in natural gas continues to look constructive.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators were gently rising at the end of last week, with both just above neutral readings. The next level on the upside stands at the mid-January high of $2.255 per MMBtu, which was the high in 2020. There is still a gap on the weekly chart dating back to mid-November between $2.724 and $2.753 per MMBtu. Price action tends to fill voids on charts over time, and they create targets.

Not a time to become too bullish, but the trend has shifted from selling rallies to buying dips

I do not expect any runaway rallies in the natural gas market, but the pattern of higher highs continues to paint a constructive picture for the price of the energy commodity. A continuation of the pattern means that buying on price weakness and taking profits on rallies and at higher highs is the optimal approach to the energy commodity.

The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) offers market participants a leveraged return on the upside in the natural gas market. The fund summary and most recent top holdings of BOIL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BOIL creates double leverage as it holds futures contracts. The product has net assets of $40.61 million, trades an average of 81,979 shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. BOIL could be the perfect tool for those looking for greater exposure than UNG and less than UGAZ.

The price of the June contract rose from $1.765 on April 27 to a high of $2.162 per MMBtu on May 5 or 22.5%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, BOIL appreciated from $45.00 to $60.73 per share or 35%. BOIL provided slightly less than double the percentage gain in the June contract over the period as May futures rolled to June. Moreover, leveraged ETF products tend to decay over time because of the gearing.

Over the same period, UGAZ was able to deliver over a triple percentage return.

Source: Barchart

UGAZ moved from $21.77 to $38.87 per share of 78.5% over the same period. The Velocity Shares 3X Long ETN product (UGAZ) has net assets of $439.3 million, trades over 5.5 million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. UGAZ is more liquid, more volatile, and carries a higher expense ratio than the BOIL product.

The trend in natural gas remains higher, the first level of support stands at the April 27 low of $1.765, with short-term resistance at $2.162 per MMBtu. The nearby June futures contract was trading at around the $1.85 per MMBtu level at the end of last week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.