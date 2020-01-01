As I am making a start to this article on Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO), I am kicking myself for having sold out too quickly on a promising business and stock. Great momentum has taken the stock far higher in such a short time period than I had foreseen among the possibilities just two months ago.

I last looked at the company in early March as the wider market was on the verge of experiencing its dramatic decline, and subsequent rally over the past month and a bit. I noted that Livongo is a great business, yet I was disappointed by a uninspiring outlook. Two months later it has already become apparent that the company has been far too conservative in its guidance.

The Thesis

I like Livongo as it aims to treat chronic diseases through a combination of technology and data science, resulting in personalized and hence better treatments. Furthermore, the preventive nature of such solutions means that this comes at lower costs for the system and society at large, as these solutions focus heavily on prevention and early monitoring.

The solution is not just monitoring, as most patients typically indicate that they miss great feedback from caregivers. The potential market is huge with about half of the US population suffering from a chronic condition. This setup, the innovative appeal, and the high customer scores attracted me to the company and its shares.

The company went public at $28 in July of last year, with a valuation at $2.2 billion on an enterprise basis at the time. That was a high valuation for a business with $68 million in sales, valued at around 30 times sales. This is despite the fact that the company had doubled sales, as it furthermore reported a $35 million loss as well that year. Green shoots were seen with the company more than doubling sales in the first quarter of 2019, bookings were even stronger, and the company was rapidly narrowing the reported losses.

When I looked at the situation in early March, the company reported a 137% increase in fourth-quarter sales to $50.4 million, with estimated value of agreement (a sort of proxy for billings) even coming in at about 1.5 times that. Operating losses narrowed to $7.7 million, and given the improvements seen on that front and the solid net cash position of around $400 million, that is not the major concern.

As shares fell to just $26 early in March, the enterprise value came in at $2.0 billion, or basically 10 times the annualized sales number for the fourth quarter of 2019. Based on this, I was a happy holder, although I only held 50% of my target position at the time. With the company guiding for 2020 sales at a midpoint of $285 million, the $20-$22 million adjusted EBITDA loss was a bit disappointing. This came after the company reported adjusted EBITDA profit of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Based on the EBITDA outlook for 2020 and the fact that stock-based compensation runs at $30 million a year, realistic losses of $50 million in 2020 are not threatening given the cash balances, yet disappointing nonetheless.

My concern was not the losses given the net cash position, nor revenue growth as a 7 times forward sales multiple given the pace of growth was not that expensive. The issues is that of lack of operating leverage seen in 2020, as it remains hard to judge how competitive and differentiated the business and products are in the marketplace.

Oh Boy, Have I Been Wrong

Despite a terrible month of March for the world and stock markets, Livongo had some good news, including an expansion of the relationship with CVS Health (CVS), more partnerships and strong preliminary first-quarter earnings as released early in April. The preliminary numbers suggest first-quarter revenues at a midpoint of $66 million, far stronger than the original guidance which was already quite strong at $60-$62 million. Remote monitoring and telehealth capabilities are in great demand, not just because of the virus, but because of the strain on the system at this point as well.

Early May, it turned out that the preliminary results were too conservative as revenues came in at $68.8 million, an 115% increase compared to the year before. The estimated value of agreements (EVA), which is the proxy for bookings, rose to $89 million. The company reported a positive EBITDA number of $3.8 million and a net loss of $5.6 million. Excluding $8 million in stock-based compensation in the adjusted numbers does not seem fair, yet losses are very modest by all means, far better than the implicitly guided $50 million earlier this year.

Furthermore, the company now sees second-quarter sales at $74 million, plus or minus a million. The full-year guidance has just seen a modest bump to $290-$303 million, at the midpoint a hike of $11.5 million from the original guidance, as EBITDA losses are seen at a midpoint of $12 million, an $8 million improvement. Given the modest hike to the guidance, and given that even successful businesses are withdrawing the outlook at this point in time, I really feel that the company is conservative here.

Thoughts Here

In a time frame of just two months, the S&P 500 has actually been flat, having recouped pretty much all the dramatic losses, and shares of Livongo have doubled. Unfortunately, I sold out of my position far too early in the low $40s, inspired by the great relative performance, as I was putting cash elsewhere to work.

Trading at $54 and recognizing that there are 95 million shares outstanding, the valuation has ballooned to $5.1 billion, or around $4.8 billion if we look at the existing net cash balances. Based on the near-term outlook, the company is already doing about $300 million in annualized sales, which suggests sales multiples have exploded from 7 times forward sales in March to 16 times now.

Crazy enough the current valuation could still be rationalized, as this could become a very profitable and sustainable business with sales growth still comfortably in the triple digits. Such a growth rate and the sales multiple would not be out of line for a SaaS name as there certainly are arguments to justify today's valuation, why else would shares trade at these levels?

At this point, the risk-reward has not shifted for the good, as unfortunately I have cut too early out of my position around the $40 mark.