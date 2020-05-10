Berkshire Hathaway: Fair Value Could Be At Least $310,000 Per A Share

Warren Buffett is very conservative in managing Berkshire Hathaway. The company has a strong balance sheet with a lot of cash on hand.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has just recently reported earnings for the first quarter of 2020. The total revenue came in at $61.27 billion, missing earnings estimate by $1.87 billion. The conglomerate has produced staggering losses of $30.7 billion. While many investors might take first-quarter earnings losses as a bad sign, we think the quarterly losses do not matter much, and Berkshire Hathaway is always a good choice for long-term investors.

Volatility in reported earnings was due to new reporting requirements

In the first quarter of 2020, most of Berkshire Hathaway’s segment revenues, including BNSF, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Manufacturing, and Service and Retailing business, are declining. The only segment which produced growing revenue was the insurance segment. Its insurance revenue came in at $17.4 billion, a 10% year-over-year growth. GEICO, one of the biggest national auto insurance companies, increased revenue by 5.7% to $9.11 billion.

The first-quarter losses resulted from the $55.6 billion losses from investment. These are unrealized, temporary losses. Under old GAAP accounting rule, Berkshire Hathaway did not have to include unrealized gains/losses in reported earnings, the unrealized losses only had to be recorded in earnings if they were “other than temporary” losses. Since 2018, the company has to include mark-to-market unrealized gains/losses in reported earnings. As a consequence, the short-term volatility from the stock market has been reflected in Berkshire Hathaway’s reported earnings, causing massive fluctuations in the company’s GAAP earnings.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway’s 10-K filing

From 2015-2017, Berkshire Hathaway’s net gain/losses in the investment and derivatives were not so significant, ranging from $1.34 billion to $6.73 billion. With the previous reporting requirement, investment gains/losses occurred mainly from the divestments and redemptions, not the unrealized gains/losses. Since 2018, when the new reporting requirement has come in place, Berkshire Hathaway’s reported earnings have been extremely volatile.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway’s 10-K filing

In 2018, it recorded net losses from investment and derivatives of more than $17.7 billion, bringing down the net earnings attributable to Berkshire Hathaway to only $4 billion. In 2019, with the overall strong rising stock market, the unrealized net gains from investment and derivatives reached more than $54.7 billion, leading to $81.4 billion in earnings. Because of the change in reporting requirements, Berkshire Hathaway experienced a 1,900% year-over-year earnings growth in 2019, without much change in business fundamentals. Therefore, what investors should do is to ignore those short-term investments and derivative gains/losses, but focus on operating earnings.

Strong balance sheet and Warren Buffett’s conservativeness is safe for shareholders

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have been quite conservative in managing Berkshire Hathaway. Their conservativeness would serve shareholders’ exceptionally well. In the annual meeting, Warren Buffett has told shareholders the reason why he has sold all airline shares, including Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), and Southwest Airlines (LUV). He mentioned that the world has changed for the airlines. Although he liked those airlines’ management, the COVID-19 situation was still a wild card for him. He said in the recent annual meeting: “The world has changed for the airlines, and I don’t know how it’s changed, and I hope it corrects itself in a reasonably prompt way. I don’t know whether the Americans will have now changed their habits or will change their habits because of an extended period if it happens that we’re semi shut down in the economy.”

Berkshire Hathaway has quite a strong balance sheet, led by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s conservativeness. In March 2020, Berkshire Hathaway had $38.7 billion in cash and $94.6 billion in U.S. Treasury Bills, bringing the total cash & short-term investments to $133.3 billion. Payables and other borrowings were $104.24 billion. As a result, the net cash came in at nearly $29.1 billion.

Warren Buffett knows how to take advantage of the low interest rate environment, raising long-term debt at cheap rates.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway’s Q1 2020 filing

Nearly two-thirds of the total debt was from railroad, utilities and energy businesses. The total debt maturities spread out from 2020 to 2097, with low-interest rates, ranging from 0.5% to 4.6%.

As a consequence, we do not have to worry at all about Berkshire Hathaway’s ability to service its debt. Moreover, there are quite some liquidity for the company to prepare for the worsening economic conditions.

Berkshire Hathaway is worth at least $310,000 per A share

In 2019, Berkshire Hathaway produced around $24 billion in operating earnings. If we assume its 2020 operating earnings decline by 10% due to COVID-19 negative impact, its operating profits would be around $22 billion in 2020. A 12x earnings multiple would value its operating businesses at $264 billion.

As of March 2020, Berkshire Hathaway had nearly $180.8 billion in equity securities. With long-term investments in wide-moat companies including American Express (AXP), Apple (AAPL), Coca-Cola (KO), Moody’s (MCO), Bank of America (BAC.PK), and Wells Fargo (WFC), we believe the intrinsic values of those companies will increase over time. As the market values of those securities have been going up since March 2018, we value Berkshire Hathaway's equity investments at 15% higher than Q1 number, at $207.8 billion.

With a $207.8 billion in equity investments, net cash of $29.1 billion, and an estimated value of operating businesses at $264 billion, Berkshire Hathaway is conservatively valued at nearly $501 billion. With the total A shares outstanding of roughly 1.62 million, Berkshire Hathaway should be valued at nearly $310,000 per A share.

However, if COVID-19 lasts longer than expected, causing more substantial declines in operating earnings and equity investments' market prices, Berkshire Hathaway's share price might go down further in the short-term. In the longer-term, when Warren Buffett is no longer at the helm, Berkshire Hathaway's intrinsic value growth might not be as consistently high as before.

Conclusions

With an assumption of a 10% drop in operating earnings, Berkshire Hathaway’s calculated fair value is still higher than the current market price by more than 16%. Furthermore, because of the wide-moat operating businesses and high-quality equity investment portfolio, we believe that Berkshire Hathaway’s intrinsic value will increase over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.