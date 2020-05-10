Texas Pacific Land Trust: Exposure To Oil Price Recovery With 40% Upside Potential

In the past two months, the weak global oil demand, combined with excessive oil inventory, has significantly driven down the oil price. We always believe that oil prices will recover sooner or later, although it is impossible to predict the timing. One of the safe bets, which will benefit from oil price recovery, is Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL). Being a landbank, with substantial cash on hand and little debt, TPL is considered a safe stock for investors to get exposure to potential upcoming oil price recovery.

Benefit from the entire oil & gas development value chain

Texas Pacific Land Trust, formed in 1888, is one of the biggest landowners in Texas state, with more than 900,000 acres in the West Texas area. It does not produce oil itself but owns oil & gas royalties, water royalties, and surface rights through its land holdings in the Permian Basin. The Trust earns steady revenue streams from the entire oil & gas development value chain. Throughout the lifecycle of a well, the Trust receives oil & gas royalties, and fixed-fee payments for land use from oil producers. Moreover, in different phases of oil & gas development, the Trust produces additional revenue streams such as caliche sales during the oil & gas infrastructure construction, water supply during the drilling and completion phase, and saltwater disposal on its land during the production phase.

Excluding land sales, most of the Trust’s revenue came from oil & gas royalties, accounting for approximately 40% of the total revenue. The land and resource management has always been the significant operating income generation, accounting for more than two-thirds of its operating profits. In 2019, TPL had two main major customers, WPX Energy Permian and Anadarko E&P Onshore. WPX Energy Permian brought $11.3 million in royalties and $100 million in land sales to the Trust. Anadarko E&P Onshore paid to the Trust $33.7 million in royalties and $24.5 million in easements as well as $9.6 million in water sales & royalties.

Source: TPL’s 10-K filing

Low oil price environment does not affect TPL’s survival

The operating performance of the Trust positively correlates with the production growth in the Permian Basin. With the current low oil price environment, major players, including Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Chevron (CVX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM), has substantially reduced capital expenditure.

In the first quarter of 2020, TPL has experienced declining operating performance. Its total revenue dropped from $191.3 million last year to only $96.6 million this year. During the same period, its operating expenses shot up from $16.1 million to more than $26 million, driven by the rise in salaries and employee expenses, and depreciation, depletion, and amortization. The operating profit came in at $70.5 million, a 60% year-over-year decline compared to the first quarter of 2019. In the short-term, we believe the Trust will continue to experience declining performance due to the reduction of the Permian Basin production.

Although TPL would experience declining operating performance in the short-term, but with its strong balance sheet, we do not think it has any pressure. At the end of 2019, it had more than $303 million in cash, with no interest-bearing debt. It has operating lease liabilities of only $3.37 million, with an annual payment of only $500,000 to nearly $800,000.

Source: TPL’s 10-K filing

Lowest 10-year valuation range

At the time of writing, TPL is trading at the lowest valuation range in the past ten years. Since 2010, its price-to-earnings multiple has been staying in the range of 16x to 67.6x. The 5-year average P/E multiple is as high as 38x.

Source: Ycharts

If we assume TPL experienced a 30% drop in its net income in 2020, resulting from the reduction in the oil & gas production activities, TPL’s net income would be $223 million in 2020. A reasonable P/E ratio of 25x would value TPL at $5.58 billion, or $718 per share.

The inherent risks to TPL is the prolonged low production activity in the Permian Basin, driven by COVID-19 and the low oil price combined. If TPL's net income experienced net income declined by more than 30%, its share price might have downward pressures in the short-term.

Conclusions

TPL is flying under the radar with low analyst coverage due to its Trust status. The trading volume is tiny, at only 60,000 shares out of the total 7.76 million shares outstanding (0.77%). Only one analyst covers TPL now, rating it as a Buy with a price target of $684. TPL has planned to reorganize into Delaware corporation. With the new status, we believe that it will have higher analyst coverages and attract more institutional capital inflows into its stocks. It should be worth around $718 per share, 40% upside potential from the current trading price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.