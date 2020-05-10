Samsung Electro-Mechanics: Leading The 'Untact' Era

Investment highlights

The “untact,” era is one in which contactless service without face-to-face encounters, becomes the trend. It is likely that a certain degree of “distancing” will remain after the Covid-19 comes to an end. Accordingly, we maintain BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW140,000 (1.9x 2020F BPS attributable to controlling interest) on SEMCO (OTC:SMSGF). SEMCO posted KRW2.2tn in sales and KRW164.6bn in operating profit for 1Q20, 7.0% and 4.3% higher than our estimates, respectively, thanks to higher MLCC utilizations and the Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S20.

The component division, despite anemic demand for auto electronics, saw sales of KRW857.6bn, beating our estimate by 3.4% on the back of soaring demand for servers, PCs and game consoles. MLCC sales also rose 8.2% QoQ on an increase in the utilization rate to 85%. Camera modules also saw an increase in both sales and margins thanks to growth in shipments of 108 megapixel folded lens for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, due to social distancing campaigns triggered by COVID-19, shipments since the middle of March have been below market expectations. The substrate division managed to turn to profit YoY on the back of the closure of the Kunshan unit in China and rising shipments of semiconductor package substrates. We are especially encouraged by an increase in sales of 5G antennas and front-end SIP (system in package). Additionally, sales of FC-BGA for Intel (INTC) CPUs have been modest in 1Q20 thanks to growing demand for servers and notebooks.

Major issues and earnings outlookIt is widely anticipated that earnings will deteriorate in 2Q20 as smartphone applications account for more than 60% of sales, and the company is significantly exposed to Samsung Electronics’ IM business. Notebooks, which are enjoying brisk demand, are mostly sold online whereas smartphones are mostly sold offline through wireless carriers’ stores, and this will have a negative impact on 2Q earnings. As such, we estimate 2Q20 sales and operating profit will fall 17% and 31% QoQ, respectively, to KRW1.84tn and KRW104.6bn. We expect social distancing to begin to ease in 2H20 across the globe, and the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 to help eclipse the lackluster sales of the Galaxy S20, which is beneficial for SEMCO. Share price outlook and valuationWe note that SEMCO, after finalizing the restructuring of marginal businesses in 2019, has managed to lower raw material costs’ share of total manufacturing costs by increasing the portion of its own solutions in all key products. Its key products such as MLCCs, camera modules and semiconductor substrates are all major components that make up the “untact” era. Against this backdrop, we recommend a buy-and-hold strategy from a mid- to long-term perspective.

