Anheuser-Busch InBev Is Temporarily Undervalued And A Strong Buy

Anheuser-Busch Inbev is for the most part still running its business with no major stoppages and is selling at a discount from its intrinsic value.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev is a well-run business that has strong market share in the beverage markets all over the world and is temporarily being affected by the global pandemic.

This multinational drink and beverage company is based in Belgium but conducts significant operations in the United States through its Anheuser-Busch subsidiary. Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) completed a major acquisition of SAB Miller in 2017.

Investment Thesis

This stock is a strong buy due to temporary market conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The stock is selling at a discount to its fundamentals.

Segment Analysis

North America 2019 2018 Volume (million hectoliters) 108 111 Revenue (million $) 15488 15504 Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT million $) 5341 5355

In the North America region, which comprises the United States and Canada, volume decreased from 2018 to 2019 because of a weak beer industry. Revenues and EBIT remained flat from 2018 to 2019 because of the beer industry’s softness.

Middle Americas 2019 2018 Volume (million hectoliters) 134 129 Revenue (million $) 11912 11614 EBIT (million $) 5384 5038

In the Middle Americas region, which comprises Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, volume, revenue, and EBIT increased from 2018 to 2019 due to growth in the Modelo family, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, and local craft brand Cucapá in Mexico, as well as growth in the beer segment in Colombia.

South America 2019 2018 Volume (million hectoliters) 140 136 Revenue (million $) 9790 10238 EBIT (million $) 3094 3689

The South America region comprises Brazil and Argentina. Volume increased from 2018 to 2019 primarily due to the consumption of beer and non-beer beverages in Brazil. Revenue and EBIT decreased from 2018 to 2019 because of challenging macroeconomic problems in Argentina. The local champion in the region, Andes Origen, grew sharply by 10%.

EMEA 2019 2018 Volume (million hectoliters) 86 87 Revenue (million $) 7911 8368 EBIT (million $) 1746 1878

The EMEA region consists of Europe and Africa. Here, volume, revenue, and EBIT decreased because of softness in Africa, especially Tanzania and Mozambique. However, a bright spot in Europe is Corona beer’s strong growth. In addition, Budweiser is now the fastest-growing beer brand in Russia.

Asia Pacific 2019 2018 Volume (million hectoliters) 93 96 Revenue (million $) 6544 6735 EBIT (million $) 1598 1404

The Asia Pacific region comprises of China and South Korea. Volume and revenue decreased from 2018 to 2019 because of channel shifts. All product channels in Asia experienced mixed gains, but overall market share dropped. EBIT increased from 2018 to 2019 because of gains in the Stella Artois and Budweiser channels.

Overall, every segment showed strong positive EBIT, which supports the investment case for this stock.

Anheuser-Busch PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS 2019 2018 2017 Gross Profit Margin 61.09% 62.42% 62.12% Operating Profit Margin 31.38% 32.25% 30.39% Pretax Profit Margin 24.41% 14.59% 19.63% Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin) 19.90% 10.72% 16.27% Effective Tax Rate 21.81% 33.39% 17.33% Return on Assets 4.43% 2.36% 3.72% Return on Equity 13.31% 7.48% 11.45%

The company’s gross profit margin dropped from 2017 to 2019 because of higher sales costs and lower revenues. Because of decreased distribution, sales, and marketing costs, its operating profit margin increased from 2017 to 2019 even though the gross profit margin decreased. Pretax profit increased from 2017 to 2019 due to reduced finance costs that resulted from favorable derivative positions. Net profit margin improved from 2017 to 2019 because of reduced operating costs and financing costs. The effective tax rate increased from 2017 to 2019 because of a write-down of deferred taxes and a change in tax rate. Returns on assets and equity improved from 2017 to 2019 because of net profit margin increases. The improvement in profitability for Anheuser-Busch Inbev provides another evidence to support the investment case.

Anheuser-Busch DEBT RATIOS 2019 2018 2017 Debt Ratio 64.27% 69.26% 67.69% Debt-to-Equity Ratio 179.88% 225.32% 209.49% Capitalization Ratio 53.57% 59.81% 57.97% Interest Coverage Ratio 4.68 1.88 2.70

The debt ratio decreased from 2017 to 2019 because of a reduction in interest-bearing loans (i.e., unsecured bonds and deferred tax liabilities). The debt-to-equity ratio dropped from 2017 to 2019 because of reduced liabilities, which also affected the debt ratio positively. The capitalization ratio decreased from 2017 to 2019 because of reductions in long-term debt that resulted from payment against interest-bearing loans. Interest coverage improved from 2017 to 2019 because of reduced long-term debt and the effects of reduced financing costs, which were discussed above. This debt reduction and the company’s improved debt condition support the investment thesis for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Anheuser-Busch INVESTMENT RETURN 2019 2018 2017 Price-to-Book Value Ratio 0.95 1.77 2.60 Price-to-Cash Flow Ratio 6.03 8.96 13.49 Price-to-Earnings Ratio 7.75 22.33 22.67 Price-to-Sales Ratio 1.54 2.39 3.69 Dividend Yield 6.21% 6.11% 4.46%

The price-to-book value ratio decreased from 2017 to 2019 due to a sharp drop in stock prices due resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and the global recession of 2020. The price-to-cash-flow, price-to-earnings, and price-to-sales ratios all decreased from 2017 to 2019 because of a sharp drop in stock prices. The dividend yield improved from 2017 to 2019 because of the drop in stock prices. As a result, the investment return agrees with the investment thesis.

Outlook

The outlook indicates that Anheuser-Busch InBev will likely slowdown in 2020. Its revenues and cash flow will likely decrease due to the partial shutdown of the business world in 2020. In addition, the slowdown will likely result in a weakened stock price for 2020, followed by a rebound in 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic slows down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.