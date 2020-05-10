Anheuser-Busch InBev Is Temporarily Undervalued And A Strong Buy
Anheuser-Busch Inbev is a well-run business that has strong market share in the beverage markets all over the world and is temporarily being affected by the global pandemic.
Anheuser-Busch Inbev is for the most part still running its business with no major stoppages and is selling at a discount from its intrinsic value.
Anheuser-Busch Inbev's business fundamentals and pandemic resistance make it a strong buy for investors.
This multinational drink and beverage company is based in Belgium but conducts significant operations in the United States through its Anheuser-Busch subsidiary. Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) completed a major acquisition of SAB Miller in 2017.
Investment Thesis
This stock is a strong buy due to temporary market conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The stock is selling at a discount to its fundamentals.
Segment Analysis
|
North America
|
2019
|
2018
|
Volume (million hectoliters)
|
108
|
111
|
Revenue (million $)
|
15488
|
15504
|
Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT million $)
|
5341
|
5355
In the North America region, which comprises the United States and Canada, volume decreased from 2018 to 2019 because of a weak beer industry. Revenues and EBIT remained flat from 2018 to 2019 because of the beer industry’s softness.
|
Middle Americas
|
2019
|
2018
|
Volume (million hectoliters)
|
134
|
129
|
Revenue (million $)
|
11912
|
11614
|
EBIT (million $)
|
5384
|
5038
In the Middle Americas region, which comprises Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, volume, revenue, and EBIT increased from 2018 to 2019 due to growth in the Modelo family, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, and local craft brand Cucapá in Mexico, as well as growth in the beer segment in Colombia.
|
South America
|
2019
|
2018
|
Volume (million hectoliters)
|
140
|
136
|
Revenue (million $)
|
9790
|
10238
|
EBIT (million $)
|
3094
|
3689
The South America region comprises Brazil and Argentina. Volume increased from 2018 to 2019 primarily due to the consumption of beer and non-beer beverages in Brazil. Revenue and EBIT decreased from 2018 to 2019 because of challenging macroeconomic problems in Argentina. The local champion in the region, Andes Origen, grew sharply by 10%.
|
EMEA
|
2019
|
2018
|
Volume (million hectoliters)
|
86
|
87
|
Revenue (million $)
|
7911
|
8368
|
EBIT (million $)
|
1746
|
1878
The EMEA region consists of Europe and Africa. Here, volume, revenue, and EBIT decreased because of softness in Africa, especially Tanzania and Mozambique. However, a bright spot in Europe is Corona beer’s strong growth. In addition, Budweiser is now the fastest-growing beer brand in Russia.
|
Asia Pacific
|
2019
|
2018
|
Volume (million hectoliters)
|
93
|
96
|
Revenue (million $)
|
6544
|
6735
|
EBIT (million $)
|
1598
|
1404
The Asia Pacific region comprises of China and South Korea. Volume and revenue decreased from 2018 to 2019 because of channel shifts. All product channels in Asia experienced mixed gains, but overall market share dropped. EBIT increased from 2018 to 2019 because of gains in the Stella Artois and Budweiser channels.
Overall, every segment showed strong positive EBIT, which supports the investment case for this stock.
|
Anheuser-Busch
|
PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
61.09%
|
62.42%
|
62.12%
|
Operating Profit Margin
|
31.38%
|
32.25%
|
30.39%
|
Pretax Profit Margin
|
24.41%
|
14.59%
|
19.63%
|
Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin)
|
19.90%
|
10.72%
|
16.27%
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
21.81%
|
33.39%
|
17.33%
|
Return on Assets
|
4.43%
|
2.36%
|
3.72%
|
Return on Equity
|
13.31%
|
7.48%
|
11.45%
The company’s gross profit margin dropped from 2017 to 2019 because of higher sales costs and lower revenues. Because of decreased distribution, sales, and marketing costs, its operating profit margin increased from 2017 to 2019 even though the gross profit margin decreased. Pretax profit increased from 2017 to 2019 due to reduced finance costs that resulted from favorable derivative positions. Net profit margin improved from 2017 to 2019 because of reduced operating costs and financing costs. The effective tax rate increased from 2017 to 2019 because of a write-down of deferred taxes and a change in tax rate. Returns on assets and equity improved from 2017 to 2019 because of net profit margin increases. The improvement in profitability for Anheuser-Busch Inbev provides another evidence to support the investment case.
|
Anheuser-Busch
|
DEBT RATIOS
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Debt Ratio
|
64.27%
|
69.26%
|
67.69%
|
Debt-to-Equity Ratio
|
179.88%
|
225.32%
|
209.49%
|
Capitalization Ratio
|
53.57%
|
59.81%
|
57.97%
|
Interest Coverage Ratio
|
4.68
|
1.88
|
2.70
The debt ratio decreased from 2017 to 2019 because of a reduction in interest-bearing loans (i.e., unsecured bonds and deferred tax liabilities). The debt-to-equity ratio dropped from 2017 to 2019 because of reduced liabilities, which also affected the debt ratio positively. The capitalization ratio decreased from 2017 to 2019 because of reductions in long-term debt that resulted from payment against interest-bearing loans. Interest coverage improved from 2017 to 2019 because of reduced long-term debt and the effects of reduced financing costs, which were discussed above. This debt reduction and the company’s improved debt condition support the investment thesis for Anheuser-Busch InBev.
|
Anheuser-Busch
|
INVESTMENT RETURN
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Price-to-Book Value Ratio
|
0.95
|
1.77
|
2.60
|
Price-to-Cash Flow Ratio
|
6.03
|
8.96
|
13.49
|
Price-to-Earnings Ratio
|
7.75
|
22.33
|
22.67
|
Price-to-Sales Ratio
|
1.54
|
2.39
|
3.69
|
Dividend Yield
|
6.21%
|
6.11%
|
4.46%
The price-to-book value ratio decreased from 2017 to 2019 due to a sharp drop in stock prices due resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and the global recession of 2020. The price-to-cash-flow, price-to-earnings, and price-to-sales ratios all decreased from 2017 to 2019 because of a sharp drop in stock prices. The dividend yield improved from 2017 to 2019 because of the drop in stock prices. As a result, the investment return agrees with the investment thesis.
Outlook
The outlook indicates that Anheuser-Busch InBev will likely slowdown in 2020. Its revenues and cash flow will likely decrease due to the partial shutdown of the business world in 2020. In addition, the slowdown will likely result in a weakened stock price for 2020, followed by a rebound in 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic slows down.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.