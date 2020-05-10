Simultaneous Equity And Dollar Gains Increasingly Unlikely

However, when both assets have been elevated in valuations as they are today, the occurrence of simultaneous declines has risen sharply, while the occurrence of simultaneous gains has collapsed.

Over the past five decades we have seen the dollar and U.S. stocks decline simultaneously just a fraction of the time, suggesting this is a low-probability scenario. However, when both assets have been elevated in valuations as they are today, the occurrence of simultaneous declines has risen sharply. The combination of expensive valuations on both assets together with deteriorating economic fundamentals suggest there is a substantial likelihood that we see the dollar decline alongside stocks over the next 12 months, while the probability is even greater over a multi-year period. It is equally important to note that the probability of simultaneous dollar and U.S. equity gains looks very slim.

Source: Bloomberg, author's calculations

The above chart shows the performance of the SPX and the DXY going back to 1973 with the bars representing 12-month periods corresponding to the performance of the dollar and U.S. stocks. As you can see, simultaneous dollar and U.S. equity strength has dominated the macro climate over the long term, and in particularly the past decade, while we have barely seen any periods of simultaneous dollar and equity declines. The table below shows the percentage occurrences of each dollar/equity scenario over periods of 12 months and 5 years. While most of the time the two assets have moved in opposite directions, periods of simultatneous dollar and equity strength have been frequent, particularly compared to periods of simultaneous weakness.

Dollar Down, Stocks Up Dollar Down, Stocks Down Dollar Up, Stocks Down Dollar Up, Stocks Up 12-Month Periods 36.8 10.5 12.6 40.1 5-Year Periods 37.6 16.0 3.2 43.1

Source: Author's calculations

Future Likely To Be A Mirror Image Of The Past

Since the end of the Global Financial Crisis the U.S. economy has found itself in a goldilocks economy, with growth relatively strong and inflation pressures declining in part thanks to commodity price declines, which has supported the dollar. This has allowed monetary and fiscal policy to remain extremely loose, supporting equities.

Unsurprisingly this has led to a firm belief among most investors that dollar and stocks will continue to outperform, but we believe this is the exact wrong conclusion to draw. The reason being that equity and dollar strength have already happened creating rich valuations across both asset classes. To have a view on the future outlook it is important to see what has happened when stocks and the dollar have been around current valuations in the past. A completely different picture emerges when taking into account valuations.

Dollar Down, Stocks Up Dollar Down, Stocks Down Dollar Up, Stocks Down Dollar Up, Stocks Up Next 12 Months REER<Av, CAPE<Av 35.1 15.3 5.4 44.1 REER>Av, CAPE>Av 35.0 21.4 16.2 27.4 Next 5 Years REER<Av, CAPE<Av 38.1 0.0 0.0 61.9 REER>Av, CAPE>Av 39.0 59.8 1.2 0.0

Source: Author's calculations

The table above shows the percentage occurrences of each dollar/equity scenario over periods of 12 months and 5 years when the dollar and equities have been above and below their average valuations based on the real effective exchange rate and the cyclically-adjusted PE ratio. As one would expect, the higher the starting valuation, the greater the likelihood of simultaneous dollar and equity declines. What is particularly striking is that as combined equity and dollar valuations rise above their long-term averages, the prospect of simultaneous subsequent gains falls sharply, while the prospect of simultaneous declines surges. Here is where we find ourselves today.

The Iron Law Of Financial Markets

Legendary investor Jack Bogle noted that reversion to the mean is the iron law of financial markets, but when asset performance looks so strong in the rearview mirror, investors are all too often tempted to extrapolate gains. We have shown in various articles (here and here) how asset performance over a multi-year period is largely a function of starting valuations and how this has negative implications for U.S. assets. It is important to understand why that is the case.

The U.S. economy has undergone a relative economic boom over the past decade compared to the rest of the world. As a result, its financial asset prices have been bid up to levels that depend on even greater economic outperformance in the future. At the same time, the fact that the dollar and equities have been so strong have enabled policymakers to enact wealth-destructive policies with little immediate negative consequence.

In particular, the surge in government spending relative to GDP, the rise in state minimum wages, increases in subsidies, and increases in trade tariffs have seen the U.S. drop precipitously down the global rankings in the Heritage Foundation’s Index of Economic Freedom. This has coincided with the U.S. dropping out of the top 20 in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. Additionally, despite superior rates of real GDP growth relative to the rest of the developed world, the national savings rate has barely improved over the past decade, currently sitting at just 1.6% of GDP. Short-term economic and financial market strength has enabled U.S. policymakers to stray far from the principles that enabled economic strength in the first place. The upshot is that we have the combination of a weak economic outlook and markets that are priced for a sustained boom.

Portfolio Positioning

From a portfolio perspective we are positioned to take advantage of the high possibility of simultaneous equity and dollar declines while not being dependent on such an outcome for positive returns. We are short U.S. stocks which we believe will only continue their long-term rise if the Fed and Treasury are successful in undermining the dollar. If they are successful in this pursuit, dollar weakness should provide a nice tailwind to international stocks where we hold offsetting long positions. Should the dollar rally in the face of the Fed and Treasury’s efforts, we believe this would result in significant U.S. equity declines. Under such a scenario we would expect international stocks to also suffer but weaker currencies should see revenues outperform in local currency terms more than offsetting the impact of a stronger dollar.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.