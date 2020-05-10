Alaris Royalty Corp (ALARF) CEO Stephen King on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alaris Royalty Corp (OTC:ALARF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Curtis Krawetz - VP, Investments & IR

Darren Driscoll - CFO

Stephen King - CEO, President & Director

Gary Ho - Desjardins

Scott Fromson - CIBC

Anoop Prihar - Stifel GMP

Wil Wutherich - Wutherich Company

Curtis Krawetz

Thanks, Pam. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Alaris Royalty Corp.'s conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020, as well as a brief corporate update. I am Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investments and Investor Relations. And I'm joined today on the call by Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Darren Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer. After a short presentation from Steve and Darren, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions].

Before we begin, I'd like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions. And as a result, actual results could differ materially. Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumptions and risks is available in last night's press release and our MD&A for the period under the headings Forward-looking Statements and Risk Factors, copies of which are available at sedar.com as well as our website.

Non-IFRS data is also presented and may differ from the way other companies present such data. As with the forward-looking statements, please refer to last night's press release and MD&A for the period for more clarification.

I'll now pass the call over to Darren Driscoll.

Darren Driscoll

Thanks, Curtis, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our call. A record quarter of revenue doesn't quite resonate today after almost 2 months of living with COVID-19, so this quarterly update will be a little different than most. Before I start, I would like to address our normalized EBITDA off the top. I've read a couple of analyst reports last night and this morning talking about a big normalized EBITDA miss, and that's completely inaccurate. And I just want to clarify this for everyone to kick off the call.

So our guidance that we gave a couple of months ago with our year-end results called for revenue of just under $35 million, which included $9.3 million of onetime revenue from SBI. So normalized revenue should have been just over $25 million. Revenue in Q1 was $34 million, less $9.2 million of SBI, for $24.8 million. So just a couple of hundred thousand less than expected. Some additional transaction costs were incurred in the quarter due to the Sandbox sale and live deals we're working on, but those are backed out of normalized EBITDA each quarter as they are transaction-specific.

G&A stock-based comp was pretty much as expected, resulting in normalized EBITDA of $21.2 million, a number that should not have been a surprise to anyone based on our previous disclosures. So as our disclosure mentions, the impact on our partner companies has been wide ranging. The consumer-facing businesses were hit hardest with location closures across the board in mid-March. Those businesses are just now starting to reopen their first few locations last week and this week in certain states. A couple of businesses that were struggling ahead of the pandemic were dealt a serious blow.

A number of businesses providing essential services, led by Federal Resources, who have leveraged their existing government contracts with some massive recent contract wins, providing PPE to the U.S. Army and to nursing homes in the Northeast U.S. Kimco has seen their janitorial services business start to take off as extra cleaning services as well as new contract wins have more than replaced any customers who closed their offices. DNT, SCR and LMS and others that provide essential services have operated throughout the pandemic with varied levels of impact. And our consulting business have adapted well to working from home and have also operated throughout the pandemic.

All that being said, the revenue impact so far has been limited to suspension of distributions for Providence in March and deferred distributions from Body Contours and Planet Fitness in Q2. A handful of highlights from the quarter. All distributions were paid through the end of March, except for USD 200,000 from Providence for March, resulting in that $34 million revenue. Again, $9 million-plus from SBI as part of the redemption in early January as the SBI business was sold. The sale of Sandbox and the SBI redemption in the quarter gave us well-timed proceeds of over $155 million allowing us to significantly reduce our outstanding debt in the quarter just weeks before the pandemic settled in.

The impact of COVID-19 was most apparent on the fair values of our investments. The total was $96 million, but $11 million and change was due to a reclass from unrealized to realized gains relating to the SBI redemption. And those items wash. So the actual COVID-19 impact on fair value is approximately $85 million, about $2.33 a share and about 10% of the total portfolio. Those reductions were as follows. So Providence, really unfortunate timing as they were making good progress prior to the pandemic. But with $15 million of senior debt in front of us and a business and industry hit hard means no visibility on future distributions for us right now. So we've written the preferred shares to zero. The bank is continuing to be patient with the business. And if we get an indication of future distributions, we'll inform the market as appropriate.

What I do like is that the Providence management team was arguing with me over our disclosures because they continue to operate and have some flexibility and -- from their bank and are expecting to get us back on track. But for now, we thought the best course of action was to be very conservative and write to zero. ccComm is another consumer-facing business with location closures at a time that they already suspended distributions. No senior debt here, though, and a finally completed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile does give some light at the end of the tunnel. But the impact of COVID pushes regular distributions further down the line, resulting in a reduction in fair value of USD 11 million down to just under USD 4 million at March 31.

For Planet Fitness, all locations closed mid-March, so no revenue for almost 2 months. And they're just starting to reopen locations in certain states, but Planet Fitness was in excellent health heading into this. TTM records for revenue and EBITDA at the end of February. And we do expect this revenue stream to fully recover. We've deferred distributions for Q2 for now and are working with our senior lenders with an expectation of restarting later in 2020. The fair value is reduced based on the deferral of some distributions in 2020 as well as a negative 5% reset next year, which will be the first negative-negative -- first ever negative reset for Planet Fitness, resulting in a reduction of USD 7.6 million to USD 67.6 million. The common shares in Planet Fitness were also written off -- written down by about 13%, or USD 2.2 million, based on the delay in the future expected earnings.

Body Contours, like Planet Fitness, all locations for their elective surgery centers were closed mid-March. One clinic reopened last week and more each week scheduled in May. Another business that was in excellent health and also had record revenue and EBITDA at the end of February. No senior debt here, so the recovery is expected to be quicker and easier. Distribution is deferred for Q2 and expected to restart in the back half of 2020. So deferred distributions in 2020 and a negative performance metric reset in 2021 does translate into a fair value reduction of USD 3.2 million, leaving a fair value of USD 43.7 million at March 31.

DNT and LMS are both providing essential construction-related services and both operating throughout, but we have allowed for potential deferral, if required, for a month or 2 in our fair value assessments. And negative resets expected with some softening of their business means a reduction of USD 3.5 million for DNT, leaving a fair value of $65.5 million; and a fair value reduction of CAD 5.1 million for LMS, leaving a fair value of CAD 44.1 million. Amur, Accscient, Heritage and Fleet each experienced small reductions in fair value simply due to expected negative resets in '21. So a limited impact in the business, but enough that we do expect a negative reset next year. In aggregate, approximately USD 5 million for these 4 businesses, where we expect distributions to continue throughout. No change in fair value for Kimco, GlobalWide, SCR, Unify, Stride and Federal Resources, as each of these businesses have seen limited or positive impact from COVID-19. After all those adjustments, book value per share for Alaris at March 31 stands at $15.78.

In today's earnings release, we announced a reduction of our dividend of approximately 30%, effective with our next dividend now quarterly to be declared in June and paid in July of this year. The new annual per share rate is $1.16. It will be paid at $0.29 per quarter per share. The deferral of distributions from Planet Fitness and Body Contours as well as losing partial distributions from Providence and Amur's common dividends and the opportunity to better position our payout ratio coming out of this were key drivers in the dividend decision.

An important part of the dividend discussion was the term sheet we have with our senior lending syndicate that gives us significant flexibility at this new dividend level to manage cash flow and maintain bank covenants throughout. We're extremely pleased with our lending partners, led by HSBC and BMO, as they continue to support us as they have since we got started over 15 years ago. I should note that for the quarter, bank covenants all in very good shape and currently have about $180 million to deploy on our balance sheet.

We also launched an NCIB in late March and have been successful in buying back just over 1 million shares, saving about $1.2 million in after-tax dividends at that new $1.16 annual dividend rate, an after-tax savings of just over $1 million after paying interest on the $9 million or so borrowed to buy back those shares. The average price of the shares bought back has been about $8.50, more than a 45% discount to our book value at March 31.

You'll note some changes in the presentation of our income statement that we enacted this quarter. In an effort to simplify, we included all revenues net of any FX forward contracts that we use to manage our U.S. revenue exposure all on one line, and the details still provided for readers are in the notes to the financial statements. We combine all G&A on one line, and we'll provide the details in the MD&A as required. Total G&A expenses for the quarter were $2.77 million compared to $2.53 million in the prior year period with really nothing of significance to report on any of the 3 previous line items as far as differences. Transaction diligence for the quarter were $2 million compared to $0.2 million in the prior period, costs related to the Sandbox sale as well as a couple of prospective investments in the pipeline. And as you're aware, those numbers do fluctuate on a quarterly basis given -- based on transaction activity.

On the tax front, still nothing to report on the Canadian end of things, but we did receive further clarity on the U.S. environment and learned we can no longer deduct certain intercompany interest. At December 31, we'd estimated a total potential tax bill of almost $12 million, and I'm pleased to report that number has turned out to be just under $2 million as a result of certain rules and applying the guidelines, amount that we may not even have to pay, based on the retroactive application of the guidelines. And we'll provide more information as that issue becomes more certain. We continue to work on a more efficient structure moving forward to return us to the same effective tax rate as we have seen historically. And finally, given the uncertain economic environment, you'll have read in our disclosure we have pulled our detailed guidance for now, and we'll get back to providing those numbers as soon as we can.

I'll pass it over to Steve King, our President and CEO.

Stephen King

Great. Thanks, Darren, and thanks, everybody, for logging in. We've been doing this for 16 years, and we've been public for 12. And so many times over those years, investors have said at the end of meetings, "So what keeps you up at night? What's the biggest risk to your business model?" And I have to admit, I did not foresee or consider a virus taking down the economy like COVID-19 has. So while we're not through this yet, and there will undoubtedly be information over the next few weeks and months that we still don't know, from where we sit today, it appears that our portfolio and our investment strategy has been very successful in cushioning the blow of this crisis.

By nature, Alaris invests in basic op and required service businesses, businesses that, for the most part, have continued to operate and prosper throughout this period. 12 of our 16 partners continue to operate profitably and have managed to find ways to adapt during this challenging time. Of the 4 companies that are consumer-facing, the 2 material ones, Body Contours and Planet Fitness, both companies have very good financial flexibility on their balance sheets and also business models that are really well suited to a full recovery. And in fact, both companies are reopening as we speak.

So with a manageable amount of cash flow interruption, our thought process on our dividend and our share buyback program turned to what would be the best -- what would leave us in the best position for the long term? It's been our stated long-term objective for many years to have a payout ratio below 70%. With the market's reaction to our stock and this pandemic sending our shares down so dramatically, it was certainly reflective of a lower dividend, and we felt that this is the right time to make a move that will take us to that long-term objective immediately, as soon as Body Contours and Planet Fitness resume their payments to us.

We also believe that the best opportunities for an investor often come in times like this. We wanted to be in a position to preserve capital to take advantage of those situations that are out there for us. With $180 million of availability on our balance sheet today, a lower cash cost of equity on our -- after our dividend cut and generating excess free cash flow on a monthly basis, we're in an excellent position to grow. The greatest period of wealth creation in our 16-year history was the 4 years coming out of the 2009 recession. Highly successful private companies don't want to sell common equity coming out of a trough. Our less dilutive preferred shares are ideally suited for an environment like this, and the opportunities that we have at hand reflect that.

Obviously, this period has not been fun for anybody, ourselves included. But I'm inspired by the incredible work of our partner companies that have -- that they've put in to respond to this challenge. The examples of leadership, creativity, compassion and work ethic that our partner management teams have displayed over the last two months makes me even more confident in our future than I was before. I'd like to thank all of them for helping us and all of their employees through this period. The next three months will undoubtedly be a roller coaster of good news and bad. Having partners with strong businesses and balance sheets and having the financial flexibility ourselves, we expect to come out of this healthy and growing.

So Pam, I'll put it back to you to open up for any questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Gary Ho with Desjardins.

Gary Ho

Maybe just first question, just on the dividend cut here. Maybe you can give us a bit more color on kind of how you came out with that 30%. I guess given where the dividend yield was, why not do perhaps a bigger cut to give you an extra buffer here?

Stephen King

Yes. There was a few things, Gary. First of all, in the short term, we've lost about 23% of our -- a little under that of our revenue in the short-term from Body Contours and Planet Fitness. So obviously, we wanted to stay below 100%, even in this kind of blowdown environment that we're in today. But probably the single biggest thing is, as I mentioned, getting to longer term. Once everything is recovered, we wanted to be below 70% payout ratio. Quite frankly, it's not prudent or acceptable for a company to be paying out 17% to 20% dividend yield. So we wanted a cash cost of our equity at today's price where the market has set it to be more acceptable for us. And so those are kind of the overarching things that led us to our decision.

Darren Driscoll

And I think, Gary, I'd add also that in Q1, we did have some additional revenue in -- from SBI and a low payout ratio for the quarter. So approximately $11 million or $12 million of extra funds that will help us manage through that Body Contours and Planet Fitness are unable to pay us for Q2 and anyone else that we need to give help to. So we thought that 30% was the right number to give us lots of flexibility to give deferral assistance to other partners that might need it, as well as Body Contours and Planet Fitness, and still be well in line with any of our bank requirements.

Gary Ho

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then maybe related to this, I'm just looking at the -- how you think about NCIB versus capital deployment here. I think shares right now are yielding roughly 12%. I think you can deploy capital and initiate a yield of roughly 13%. Is that kind of how you think when you might turn on the taps for buybacks versus capital deployment here?

Stephen King

It's not just math. We -- the other question that you have as a management team is how do you improve your cost of capital going forward? And a lot of that, as we saw after 2009, is to show growth and positive momentum coming out of this. So we're not going to spend everything that we have on share buyback. We want to make sure that we're still showing growth and adding great long-term assets to our portfolio. So I think it will continue to be a mix. But we've got some opportunities at hand, both with our current partners and potential new partners as well that we do want to save our capital for and show growth coming out of this.

Gary Ho

And then maybe just on the capital deployment side, can you elaborate a little bit more in terms of what you're seeing? I guess, on the flip side, I guess, your team has been held back a little bit due to -- for due diligence purposes, given the travel bans and whatnot.

Stephen King

Yes. We have become experts at Zoom and Teams and Webex and Hangout and any other mode you can talk to somebody online with, and it's actually been very effective. And like a lot of companies, I think it makes you reconsider some of our old habits of traveling face-to-face as much as we have in the past. But certainly, face-to-face is still a big part of our business. We do have several opportunities on the table right now that, fortunately, we were able to spend some face time with before this lockdown happened. So we're -- we think there are some great opportunities here. And as I mentioned, some of them are with our current partners. So it's a tough environment for everybody, including us. But as I mentioned, for an investor like us, it really separates us from our competitors even more than we were in the past. And I'm actually quite excited about what the next couple of years are going to bring for us.

Gary Ho

Okay. And if I can sneak one more in. Just realistically, when do you think Planet Fitness and Body Contour could resume distribution? And when they restart, will it be a portion of the full rate? Or how should we think about that?

Stephen King

Yes. It's too early to tell, Gary. So they have -- Body Contours has actually opened some clinics already. Planet Fitness is planning to within the next 2 weeks in certain states. So it really is going to depend how quickly both companies are able to roll out that strategy. I would suggest that Body Contours is probably on a faster schedule because someone offering nonessential surgery, that's always going to be the first thing restarted in every state, whereas gyms might lag that a little bit. And it's a little uncertain. Are we going to have some false starts and have to go back? That's probably more likely in a gym scenario than in a surgical center. So still lots to determine there, so I wouldn't be comfortable giving any kind of time frame or expected rollout. But we are hopeful for the second half of this year.

Darren Driscoll

And I would also add, Gary, that our dividend reduction does certainly contemplate these businesses not restarting in Q3. I mean, we're certainly hopeful, but we have given ourselves lots of room for any future deferrals that we need to provide.

Stephen King

Yes. Their actual restarts are well in advance of our forecast.

Next question comes from Scott Fromson with CIBC.

Scott Fromson

Just a couple of follow-up questions on Planet Fitness and Body Contour. How did both companies do coming out of the 2008, 2009 recession? And how does their footprint -- their location footprint compare now versus then? Just wondering what kind of net worth growth there's been.

Stephen King

Yes. Both companies are significantly bigger than they would have been in '08, '09. One of the things that when we did our due diligence on Body Contour specifically, we looked at how the entire industry did coming out of '08, '09, and we're really pleasantly surprised the impact was negligible for that industry coming out of the last recession. So -- and anecdotally, for both companies right now, things look very strong. Almost everybody that had surgeries in March and April that were postponed, almost all of them have re-signed up to get them done in May and June. When they opened up their first location last week, the people were very, very excited about coming back, both people that had previous surgeries booked and also new clients as well that signed up after their initial consultation. So -- and also with Planet Fitness, their online cancellations are way, way smaller than what they had forecast when this COVID started. And people seem to be very keen to get back to the gyms and probably have been a little too inactive and eating a little bit too much while on lockdown. So for both of those companies, that is a factor. And both from just kind of early anecdotal evidence seem to be well suited for a quick comeback.

Scott Fromson

Do you have data on industry penetration, basically, density of locations of the industry now versus then?

Stephen King

For Sonobello or for...

Scott Fromson

For Sonobello and Planet Fitness, basically, looking at the elective cosmetic surgery business and the low to mid-priced gym business.

Stephen King

Yes. Both really wouldn't have been -- have huge footprints in '08, '09. Both have grown extremely quickly since then. Obviously, with Sonobello, it would be more -- just Sonobello has grown a lot. Obviously, liposuction, plastic surgery was very much a large industry back then as well. But for Sonobello, their particular footprint wasn't as big then. Their doctors that do surgeries for them would have been doing surgeries back then just as much. They just weren't part of Sonobello at that time. And Planet Fitness -- most of their growth, as you probably know, has been since '08, '09. So yes, they -- and one of the key attractions for us and for other people with Planet Fitness is the fact that it is better suited for going through downtimes like this at $10 a month, that's a lot more robust in downtimes than $100 a month. And so that's one of the key drivers to -- for us as an investor. And you've seen it with Planet Fitness. The parent company, they went down considerably at the start of COVID. They've had a very nice recovery since. And people, I think, understand that they are going to be one of the quicker ones to recover and will fare better in a tough environment.

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Anoop Prihar with Stifel GMP.

Anoop Prihar

Just a couple of questions. First, on the taxes. Darren, I just wanted to make sure I understood your opening comments correctly. In the MD&A, you talked about being levied with some new potential tax liabilities in the U.S. that total about $12 million, current and deferred combined. Did I understand you correctly in saying that $12 million is really now $2 million and could go to zero?

Darren Driscoll

Yes. The MD&A mentions the -- basically the accounting entries. We have -- through installments and prepayments in 2019 have paid most of those taxes. And so the net new obligation coming out of this is a max of $1.8 million.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. So really -- okay. So it's not that big a deal than relative to what you disclosed in the MD&A?

Darren Driscoll

No. It's considerably less than what we disclosed at year end. It will result in a higher tax rate for the first half of 2020 until we can finalize our capital structure to get back to where we are in a -- where we were before these guidelines were applied.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. So what should we be thinking about in terms of a tax rate for the first half of this year then?

Darren Driscoll

I would say, traditionally, we've been close to 20% from the U.S. standpoint. So higher than that, maybe 26%, 27% in the U.S. for half a year.

Anoop Prihar

And then going back to something in the low 20s post that?

Darren Driscoll

Low 20s or 20%. You bet. That's our target.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. All right. That's helpful. And then with respect to the companies where you're going to have royalty deferrals, I'm just curious. How do you plan on addressing that? Will you go around and talk to each of these guys on a one-off basis? Or will you try to implement some sort of set policy with all the partners? Something to the effect, perhaps, that once they have a certain amount of cash flow that exceeds all their fixed costs, then you guys would be eligible to some percentage of that. Or I'm just curious as to what your thoughts are as to how you're going to have those conversations when the time arises.

Stephen King

Yes. It will be on a case-by-case basis. So we do expect all of those missed dividends from our partners to come back to us. Some of them -- if they come back into large excess free cash flow positions quickly, we'll have some kind of a cash flow sweep or something like that. Others, if it takes longer, maybe we put it on the back end to be caught up on an eventual exit or something like that. But we do want to be flexible with our partners. They're working very hard. And obviously, they didn't cause any of this mayhem. So we do want to be flexible and work with them on a case-by-case basis.

Darren Driscoll

Just one quick example, Anoop. In the case of Body Contours or Planet Fitness, if they have a negative reset next year of the bottom of the collar, one of the things we've discussed to them is about just holding that flat and then sort of -- that's one easy way to start catching up in the absence of a lump sum payment. So there's a number of different ways that we're looking at, but that's certainly one easy way to start picking it up on that next reset.

Stephen King

And none of that is in our forecast or payout ratio or anything like that.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. And then just, lastly, with respect to the 2 partners where you have common equity holdings, I mean both the dividends have been deferred. How do you realize value on that common equity outside of an exit now that the dividends for the time being at least have been suspended?

Stephen King

Yes. We have common equity in just a couple of companies. And so those are unstructured dividends. We -- even if we don't expect them in the short term, we are -- if we look at things from a very long-term approach, we do expect dividends from them at some point and also exit gains as well. So it will be different in every case.

Darren Driscoll

Yes. So Amur -- I mean they have historically paid dividends to their common shareholders throughout. And we do expect that one to return. Planet Fitness has always been one that we really never have advertised expectations for a dividend on Planet Fitness. That would be more exit-focused. So we do expect Amur common dividends to restart at some point. And -- but right now, the right thing for them to do is conserve cash and be ready for what's next.

Stephen King

And also, just, like for us, there's a lot of opportunities that are coming out of this for our partners. Planet Fitness is a great example. Whereas 3 months ago, Planet Fitness franchise system was one of the hottest properties in the private equity markets, now some of the real small operators are having a real tough time. If they had debt on their balance sheet, they're having a tough time getting through this. So well-capitalized people like our partners, they can take advantage of that. So paying a common equity dividend for Planet Fitness or whoever it is may not be the right thing coming out of this because there may be some really good opportunities to put their capital towards.

Your next question comes from Wil Wutherich with Wutherich Company.

Wil Wutherich

Just before all of this happened, I think you had said something like $11 million in terms of operating cost. Does that still sound like a reasonable number to use for this year?

Darren Driscoll

Yes, I think so. Certainly, our travel and expenses have gone down significantly. So -- but that's a few hundred thousand dollars a year. So $11 million remains our guided number.

Wil Wutherich

Okay. And that's before stock-based comp, but it does include a due diligence cost that you're going to incur?

Darren Driscoll

No, due diligence costs are always -- so that $11 million would be for salaries and benefits, corporate office and legal and accounting that's not deal-related. Transaction costs will always be outside of that and will always be -- it will all just depend on activity. So this quarter, it was $2 million because we had the Sandbox exit as well as a couple of transactions that are live. Next quarter could be a completely different number depending on activity.

Mr. King, there are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Stephen King

Great. Thank you, Pam, and thanks again for -- everybody for joining us. Feel free, as always, to contact myself or Darren or Curtis after the meeting at any time to go through any other questions. In any other time in our history, coming out with a quarter where we had 10% of our portfolio written down like this probably would have been a pretty somber mood around this office. Given what's happened in the world and given that our stock is down 60%, not 10%, we're actually very excited to have come out with this quarter and to present to everybody kind of how our portfolio has done. I would really recommend investors and analysts going through our MD&A, going through on a company-by-company basis how our portfolio has done.

I think you'll have a tough time coming out of that process feeling anything but positive about how things are going for our company. And combine that with the opportunities that we think will come out of this for us, this is an exciting time for us. Obviously, we're -- our first priority is to get through this and make sure all of our partners and staff are healthy and safe. But this is a very good time for us and for our type of structure. So thanks again for tuning in, and we'll be talking to you again next quarter.

