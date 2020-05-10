Gladstone Land: Very Solid Performance And A Good Asset In The Face Of The Pandemic

On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, specialty farmland real estate investment trust Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) announced its first quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite impressive as the company beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. This company has not been nearly as impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as many other firms have and, in fact, we saw it deliver very impressive year-over-year revenue growth in defiance of it. A closer look at the company's results likewise reveals that there was a lot to like in these results, although the company was certainly not as active as it has been in some previous quarters.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Gladstone Land's first quarter 2020 earnings results:

Gladstone Land brought in total operating revenues of $15.280 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 13.28% increase over the $13.489 million that the company reported in the previous quarter.

The company reported total funds from operations of $15.336 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 352.92% increase over the $3.386 million that it had in the last quarter.

Gladstone Land acquired two new farms in the first quarter for $7.5 million. These farms occupy 1,325 acres and have a net capitalization rate of 5.5%.

The company executed nine new lease agreements on farms in three different states that should result in an incremental increase of $401,000 in net operating income on an annual basis.

Gladstone Land reported a net income of $3.101 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a substantial 223.70% increase over the $958 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The first quarter of 2020 was characterized by the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This had a marked impact on the fortunes of many companies, which have seen their revenues decline significantly. However, as I discussed in a recent article, Gladstone Land should be relatively immune to it due to its tenants producing a product that everybody still needs even during a pandemic. As we can see by these results, this has certainly proven to be the case. Gladstone Land reported stellar growth not only on a quarter-over-quarter basis but also on a year-over-year basis. This continues the growth trajectory that this company has become known for since its formation. This is certainly something that we like to see, especially in today's uncertain climate.

One of the biggest reasons for this growth is that the company acquired two farms early in the quarter. As mentioned in the highlights, Gladstone Land purchased two farms occupying a total of 1,325 acres for $7.5 million. As the company did not own these farms in any of the previous quarters, it was naturally not entitled to rent payments from them until the first quarter. This would obviously have a positive impact on the company's revenues, which means that there was more money available to make its way down the income statement to the company's cash flows and net income.

In my analysis of Gladstone Land's fourth quarter 2019 results, I discussed how Gladstone Land's leases with some of its tenants entitle it to participatory rents. These are essentially a profit-sharing agreement in which the company receives a portion of the revenues that its tenants receive from the sale of the crops grown on its land. These payments are generally received around harvest time, i.e. the third and fourth quarters. The company did not receive any of these payments during the most recent quarter. This reduced the company's revenues by approximately $1.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of last year. While the revenue increase that the company got more than offset this, the lack of participation rents did result in the company's revenues being lower than they could have been.

Another factor that impacted Gladstone Land's revenues fairly significantly is that the company had two of its tenants terminate their leases early. As is usually the case with commercial leases, doing so requires the tenant to pay a termination fee to the landlord. The termination payment was approximately $3.0 million. Thus, in order to properly analyze the company's revenue growth, we should back this out as it was a one-time payment that will not be received in later quarters. If we do this, then the company's revenues would have actually gone down by about $1 million quarter-over-quarter due to the absence of the participatory rent payments but it still would have been higher on a year-over-year basis. At first glance, this may be concerning to many readers as we generally do not like to see a landlord having vacancies since they represent an expense for a landlord without any offsetting revenue to cancel it out. Fortunately, Gladstone Land was able to re-lease the farms to new tenants at similar terms so the underlying revenue loss here should be minimal.

One problem that we have been seeing across the real estate sector is that ever since the COVID-19 outbreak began, tenants have been withholding rents from landlords. Fortunately, Gladstone Land has not been having this problem. In fact, as noted in the highlights, it actually managed to secure nine new leases across its farms in three different states that contain rent increases. The fact that it was able to secure these regular rent increases speaks well both to the quality of the company's farmland and to the continuing demand for its tenants' products even in the face of a pandemic. As was pointed out in the conference call, the company's tenants sell mostly to grocery stores and not to restaurants. In areas where the government-imposed lockdowns were implemented, grocery stores have been exempt from shutting down because people still need to obtain food and eat. This is a major advantage that Gladstone Land has over many other real estate trusts due to the critical nature of its tenants' businesses.

One thing that we also note here is that Gladstone Land only acquired two farms during the quarter, which is a much slower pace of acquisitions than what the company had in some other previous quarters, such as the fourth quarter of 2019. There may be some readers that attribute this to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the resultant stay-at-home orders that may have made some people hesitant to sell their farms. While it is possible that this may have played a role, the trust has always historically had a slow pace of acquisitions at this time. Farmers are generally rather flush with cash due to the sale of their harvests in the fall and they rarely make large investments during the winter. Thus, there is not as much need for them to obtain liquidity at this time. We can expect the company's pace of acquisitions to pick up over the second half of the year as usual, especially if the specter of the pandemic begins to fade.

One of the effects of the fear spreading around the country is that lending institutions are hanging onto their cash instead of lending it out. Thus, it was nice to see that Gladstone Land managed to secure $8.1 billion of new borrowings at the incredibly low rate of only 2.66%, which is fixed for the next four years. The fact that the company was able to secure this new loan at a time when many other real estate companies are seeing their tenants refuse to pay their rent indicates the confidence that lenders still have in Gladstone Land's business model, which is certainly something that is nice to see.

In conclusion, this was quite a solid quarter for Gladstone Land that very much shows the strength of the company's business model in the face of the global pandemic. After all, people still need to eat in order to survive and the company's tenants certainly provide that. We also see the company's growth story continuing to play out and this is likely to continue in the second half of the year. Overall, real assets such as productive land is a good place to be in the current environment and Gladstone Land is the leader in this space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.