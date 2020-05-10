Total: Growth Story Postponed, But Holding Up Okay

Total looks to be decently well-positioned for the future and it will likely be a good investment in the long-term, although the short-term will be volatile.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, French oil and gas supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) announced its first quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were rather disappointing as the company missed the expectations of its analysts in terms of both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. Total was also one of the few large energy companies that has not yet reduced its dividend, which may comfort some investors. With that said though, few industry watchers expected the company to perform well given the current low energy price environment and global oversupply of both oil and natural gas.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Total's first quarter 2020 earnings results:

Total reported total sales of $43.870 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 14.32% decline over the $51.205 billion that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $1.299 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a very substantial decline over the $3.629 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total produced an average of 3.086 million barrels of oil equivalent in the current quarter. This represents a 5% increase year-over-year.

The company reduced its planned 2020 capital expenditures by 25% to under $14 billion in an effort to preserve its balance sheet in the current low energy price environment.

Total reported a consolidated net income of $2 million in the first quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $3.140 billion that the company recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

As was the case with pretty much every other company, Total saw most measures of financial performance decline compared to the prior year quarter. This was primarily due to the sharp decline that we saw in energy prices during the first quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to combat this outbreak, governments all over the world have shut down their economies to prevent the disease from spreading. This has naturally resulted in a large surplus of oil in the market today, which was only exacerbated when Russia refused to agree to Saudi Arabia's push to reduce production, which may have been a Russian attempt to get revenge on Saudi Arabia and the United States for some of their political moves over the past few years. Currently, global oil production is believed to be 20-30 million barrels per day above current consumption, although this surplus may begin to decline as nations bring their economies back online. The law of supply and demand would imply that this dynamic would reduce oil prices and indeed this was the case. As we can see, the price of Brent crude was $66.25 per barrel at the start of the year but this has since fallen to $29.46 per barrel today:

Source: NASDAQ

We can see further evidence of this by looking at the company's realized prices. Here they are:

Source: Total S.A.

As we can see here, Total received a lower price for every aspect of its production on average than what it had in the year-ago quarter. It should be immediately obvious why this would have a negative impact on the company's financial performance. After all, if the company brings in less revenue for each unit of resources that it produces then it will bring in less total money all else being equal. This means that there is less money available to make its way down its income statement and cash flow statement. An energy company can generally not compensate for this quickly enough to protect its profits in such a situation, which results in a profit decline.

Naturally, all is rarely equal in the case of energy companies. As noted in the highlights, Total saw its average daily production increase compared to the prior year quarter. This was the company's growth story that I have presented in numerous past articles on Total over the past few years. In this case, the growth was driven by the ramp-up of a few projects that came online over the past year such as Culzean in the UK, Johan Sverdrup in Norway, and Yamal in Russia. These projects produced more resources than they did in the prior year quarter, which more than offset the impact of natural production declines that all fields experience and which the company would have experienced from its older fields.

Unfortunately, this may be as good as it gets for production growth this year. This is because Total has reduced its planned capital expenditures for 2020 in response to the low oil price environment. This is something that many of the company's peers have undertaken in an effort to preserve their cash flows and balance sheets in the current environment. In Total's case, the company has reduced its planned net investments to $14 billion, which is approximately a 25% reduction from the $18 billion that the company originally planned to invest back in February. This will naturally result in lower growth than what the company originally expected to generate as it will have less money available to invest in the projects that will be generating this growth. As we can see, the company's production levels are now expected to be almost flat compared to what it had last year. This is in stark contrast to the near 4% growth that it was originally expecting to generate:

Source: Total S.A.

This will certainly put its production growth on hold but this may not necessarily be a bad thing. As already mentioned, the world is currently quite oversupplied with oil and the company's plan to grow its production would have exacerbated this problem. This lower production will not have this problem and will allow the company to grow its production at a time when oil prices are higher. It will be difficult to estimate when this will actually be though as that scenario will likely require the global economy to regain some sense of normalcy.

In a prior article, I discussed Total's intention to develop a renewable energy business, primarily in solar energy. This is something that the European energy majors have been much more aggressive about than the American companies have been. This may be a good idea though because the global demand for renewable-sourced power is expected to increase much more than the demand for oil and gas over the next twenty years. This is clearly shown here:

Source: International Energy Agency, Total S.A.

The growing demand for renewable-sourced fuels is largely driven by national governments that are seeking to reduce their respective nations' carbon emissions. Total is positioning itself to take advantage of this changing demand in the market by developing a renewable power generation business. Perhaps somewhat curiously, Total is not reducing its planned investments in this area of its business this year. Rather, Total will be holding its planned investments in this business at $1.5-$2 billion. This may be due to the company wanting to maintain its image as an environmentally-conscious oil company (and indeed it did devote a significant amount of effort to this in its earnings conference call) or perhaps it simply wants to keep its two business units separate for accounting purposes. Regardless, the fact that the company is maintaining its investments steady does help position the firm to continue to generate growth in this area going forward.

In conclusion, Total has been severely impacted by the recent decline in energy prices just like every other energy company. The company has also been forced to temporarily shelve its growth ambitions until the industry returns to a state of normalcy, which may take a while. With that said though, the company's continued development of a renewable energy business positions it to take advantage of long-term developments in the industry. Overall, Total may be in a good place here.

